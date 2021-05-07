This service provides a fun twist on Tooth Fairy visits

One of the gifts I got at my baby shower was a tooth fairy pillow. At the time, it felt like the days of loose teeth and midnight visits from the Tooth Fairy were far in the future, but as with most things related to parenting, the time flew by and that pillow has gotten lots of use in the last few years.

Now that I'm a seasoned veteran of the Tooth Fairy routine, I'm here to tell you that the hardest thing—other than staying up late enough to ensure your kids are fully asleep—is knowing what to leave under their pillow. Some kids get two dollar bills sprayed with glitter, others get toys, and I've even heard that one kid got a hundred dollar bill. Setting aside how ridiculous it is that someone gave a child $100 for a crusty old tooth, wouldn't it be nice if the Tooth Fairy provided some uniformity to her gift giving?

That's the exact idea behind Hold the Magic, a company that creates teeny tiny whimsical gifts that are the perfect thing for the Tooth Fairy to leave under a child's pillow.

What is Hold the Magic?

Created by a mom who wanted to leave something more, well, magical under her daughter's pillow, Hold the Magic creates small bags of Tooth Fairy treasure to tuck under a child's pillow. With the tagline "Give magic, not money," the idea is to gift kids with things that are more meaningful than dollar bills, especially since the average 6-year-old is too young to appreciate cold hard cash.

Hold the Magic offers 11 different themes to choose from, varying from a Petite Princess Tea Party to a Tiny Tinkering set with miniature tools. Packaged in three separate golden treasure pouches—enough for three Tooth Fairy visits—each bag holds a piece or two of the complete miniature play set.

Also included in each pouch is a small letter from the Tooth Fairy herself, which is enclosed in a glittery gold envelope. A vial of "fairy dust" (aka glitter) is also included in each box, for parents who are more fun than I am and don't care if glitter gets all over their child's bed pillows.

How much does Hold the Magic cost?

Each set includes three gift bags for three different tooth fairy visits, and costs $29.99, plus shipping. A small magnifying glass can be added to your order for an additional $9.99.

What we thought of Hold the Magic

Credit: Hold the Magic

To be honest, I wasn't sure if my kids would be into the whole magical treasure thing. They've already lost a few teeth, so they're used to getting glitter-sprayed cash and a toy or two, but I figured that would make them rather discerning testers. I opted for the Ahoy Matey gift set, because I thought it would appeal to both my son and daughter alike—plus who isn't a sucker for a tiny ship in a bottle?

My Hold the Magic order arrived quickly, and the three pouches were tucked inside a small—yet sturdy—cardboard box. The box is unassuming in that it's not plastered all over with drawings of the Tooth Fairy, and it was small enough to tuck inside my desk drawer where I knew there was little chance of it being disturbed.

My kids are really close, so whenever one of them loses a tooth, they always leave a note for the Tooth Fairy requesting a little something for their sibling as well as a treasure for themselves. While the idea behind Hold the Magic is for the same child to receive all three pouches, we figured it would work just as well for both of the kids to receive a pouch from the same themed box—and we were right.

When they woke up and found the little gold treasure bags under their pillows, they were very intrigued and excited. They enjoyed opening up their pouches and discovering what was tucked inside; one contained a tiny ship in a bottle, and the other held a miniature old fashioned brass diving helmet. The trinkets are definitely fairy-sized (read: itty bitty) but that only served to make it especially believable that they were delivered by the Tooth Fairy herself.

The items that most excited my kids, however, were the tiny letters that the Tooth Fairy included inside each of their golden bags. Since they'd never received a letter from the tooth fairy before, the little notes tucked into gold envelopes felt extra special. The letters read like rhyming poems, and each one tells a short tale related to the treasure in the pouch. For example, a magical story about meeting "Captain Flea" and his fairy crew accompanied the ship in a bottle.

What we like about Hold the Magic

Credit: Hold the Magic The Wonderland set has an Alice in Wonderland theme.

My kids loved finding the gold pouches under their pillows instead of cash. Even my 8-year-old, who is beginning to understand and appreciate money, wasn't disappointed to have his glittery $2 bill replaced with a magical Tooth Fairy pouch. In fact, they've both started to look forward to losing teeth so they can see what treasures the Tooth Fairy brings, and my daughter makes sure to take each new golden pouch to school to show her friends.

I really liked that the items tucked inside the pouch aren't just plastic junk that's going to end up in a trashcan in a few days. In fact, there hasn't been any plastic at all in either of the two Hold the Magic sets we've tried. All of the items are sturdy, well-crafted, and either made of metal, like the scuba diver helmet and the Wonderland tea set, or something found in nature, like the shark's teeth and shells that were part of the Ahoy Matey set.

What we don't like about Hold the Magic

My biggest complaint about Hold the Magic is the price point. While the experience is truly magical for kids, and definitely helps to make the experience of the Tooth Fairy seem more real, the cost works out to over $10 per pouch, once you factor in shipping. Considering that most parents I know aren't giving their kids more than $2 to $5 per tooth, that's a pretty big difference, especially when you consider that kids lose 20 teeth! While the quality of the little trinkets are outstanding, a $10 Tooth Fairy treasure is out of reach for many families.

Should you buy Hold the Magic?

If your child is beginning to ask if you're the Tooth Fairy, Hold the Magic is a great way to get them to believe in magic for a bit longer. And isn't that worth every penny?

