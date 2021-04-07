15 Lego Ninjago sets and toys for budding Spinjitzu masters

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It's been 10 short years since we first met the teenage ninja crimefighters from the island of Ninjago and, even a decade after we were first introduced, their popularity continues to endure. This popularity is no doubt due to the exciting storylines and the unassailably cool toys that go with them.

With the 10th anniversary of this iconic series, Lego has released not one but two seasons back to back. Season 14, The Island, was released in March and season 15, Seabound dropped this past weekend. If you've noticed a recent spike in your child's interest in these teenage crimefighting ninjas—and the building sets and toys that go with them—read on. We have something for kids of all ages and skill levels of Spinjitzu masters. Ninja, go!

1. A starter set for Spinjitzu mastery

Credit: Lego This set comes with the coolest pop-up backdrop and two immersive books!

Recommended for ages: ages 6 and up

Whether you have a Ninjago novice or a child who simply loves dreaming up imaginative scenarios for characters, this satisfying set gives full immersion in the world of Ninjago!

ADVERTISEMENT

This set comes with a comic book, a story book, minifigures of the Green Ninja and Lord Garmadon, and a truly awesome double-sided backdrop that's filled with fold-out doorways, hideouts, and platforms to set the stage for battles. The pop-up is sturdy and features a cityscape on one side and a naturescape on the other, allowing kids to imagine themselves saving every corner of the island of Ninjago.

Get the Ninjago Ninja Mission play set at Amazon for $10.80

2. A golden dragon and an evil nemesis

Credit: Lego The Golden Dragon lost her powers in the original episode, but this one will keep them forever.

Recommended for ages: 7 and up

Recreate one of the most nail-biting scenes in the entire Ninjago cannon, when Lloyd and the Golden Dragon battle the fearsome Overlord. Maybe in your version Lloyd and this Ninjago dragon will retain their golden powers forever as opposed to losing them in this fight. This cool ninja battle set includes three weapon-wielding minifigures and the dragon has a hidden stud shooter to shoot fire with.

Get the Lego Ninjago Legacy Dragon building kit at Amazon for $43.79

3. An evil Overlord dragon to battle with

Credit: Lego We like the idea of getting the Overloard dragon and the Golden dragon as a set.

Recommended for ages: 7 and up

Take your battles to the sky! This posable Overlord dragon comes with his very own powerful Overloard mini and a Golden Ninja mini to fight them both. This set stands on its own or can battle against the Golden Dragon set above for an ultimate recreation of one of the series’ most epic showdowns.

Get the Ninjago Overloard Dragon at Lego.com for $29.99

ADVERTISEMENT

4. A ninja jet with folding wings and fighting androids

Credit: Lego A fighting jet and evil cyborgs to battle!

Recommended for ages: 8 and up

Cyrus Borg's evil cyborgs don’t stand a chance against these updated Kai and Lloyd figures, especially when Kai is flying a fighter jet with spring-loaded shooters, folding wings, and adjustable cockpit. The updated Kai and Lloyd minifigures look super-cool as they battle the Nindroids with their own red katana and Nindroid shooter.

Get the Ninjago Legacy Kai Fighter at Amazon for $32

5. A marketplace with nine minifigures and tons of accessories

Credit: Lego The Gamer's Market is filled with weapons and costume changes to get the most out of your Lego minifigures.

Recommended for ages: 7 and up

Collecting minifigures is part of the fun of any Lego obsession—especially when it comes to such a rich universe as the Ninjago one. This set not only features an impressive nine minifigures, including Avatar Nya, Avatar Cole, Avatar Pink Zane, and the sinister Harumi, it has an arsenal of ninja weapons and costumes so the ninja can suit up right before they take down Harumi and her evil minions.

Get the Gamer’s Market set at Lego.com for $29.99

6. Two racers with serious Ninjality!

Credit: Lego The speeder jet has really cool fold-out blades and shooters.

Recommended for ages: 7 and up

These velocity racers were built for speed, and some serious play. The set includes a speeder jet, with fold-out side blades, a flip-top ninja bike, and digi-versions of Lloyd and Jay as well as their nemesis Hauser.

Get the Ninjago Jay and Lloyd velocity racers at Lego.com for $29.99

ADVERTISEMENT

7. A starter set for smaller builders

Credit: Lego This set is perfect for the younger Spinjitzu master.

Recommended for ages: 4 and up

All ages are crazy about Ninjago, so let's not leave out the little guys and girls. This starter set is the perfect entry into the Ninjago world and is fantastic fun for younger kids who want to get in on the action. This one comes with Kai, Lord Garmadon, and a mini temple to house the flaming Sword of Fire.

Get the Ninjago Legacy Dragon set at Amazon for $15.99

8. A monastery for introspection and training

Credit: Lego Sensei Wu's monastery is the ultimate Spinjitzu training ground.

Recommended for ages: 9 and up

Kids ages 9 and older can build the ultimate training ground for all ninjas. This set comes with a whopping eight mini-figures, Lloyd, Cole, Kai, Jay, Nya, Zane, Sensei Wu, and Wyplash as well as surprise training stations and an arsenal of weapons, including all four of the coveted Golden Weapons needed to save Ninjago. This set even includes its own tea room, for when ninjas need to take a break after a rigorous training sesh.

Get the Ninjago Legacy Monastery at Amazon for $152.78

9. A fire-spitting viper and a forbidden scroll

Credit: Lego A fire-spitting viper!

Recommended for ages: 7 and up

It’ll take one brave ninja to go up against Serpentine sorceress Aspheera and her fire-spitting viper—the aptly named Fire Fang. This exciting set has sorcery, fire, snakes, and fangs—all of which young builders will have to defeat in their fight for the Scroll of Forbidden Spinjitzu (which it also happens to come with).

Get the Ninjago Fire Fang snake set at Amazon for $39.99

ADVERTISEMENT

10. A Skull Sorcerer set with a board game bonus

Credit: Lego This Lego set turns into a board game. A board game!

Recommended for ages: 7 and up

As if the skull and hot lava theme of this set wasn’t cool enough, this set later turns into a board game! Players use a dice spinner to plot their way past treacherous traps, moving bridges, molten lava, and the Skull Sorcerer’s warriors to save Lloyd from his dungeon prison.

The movable parts keep this set exciting during imaginative play, and the board game portion turns it into a game night favorite. This playset-turned-game is so popular that Lego came out with a basic and a delux version; you have the option of a 1,171- or a 401-piece set.

11. A Spinjitzu slam set

Credit: Lego They'll really master the art of Spinjitzu with this toy.

Recommended for ages: 8 and up

These tornado launchers harness the power of the elements and the power of Spinjitzu to send Kai and the battling samurai spinning as they battle it out for the Forbidden Scroll of Spinjitzu. This is an awesome starter set that’s easy to build and loads of fun to slam. It also comes with a flaming fireball and an ice crystal shield, so it may be small but it's big on exciting play. This is recommended for ages eight and up, but we've seen six year olds have a blast with this set.

Get the Ninjago Kai vs Samurai Spinjitzu slam set at Amazon for $27.95

ADVERTISEMENT

12. An Ultra dragon to fight all four elements

Credit: Lego A four-headed dragon! A FOUR-HEADED DRAGON!

Recommended for ages: 9 and up

If there’s one thing we see a lot of on the island of Ninjago, it’s dragons. This dragon may be the coolest of the bunch. It has four—FOUR—heads that represent each of the four elements and each shoots coordinating studs. It also has unfolding wings and a whipping tail that will take this dragon into battle against Garmadon and the Serpentines. This set comes with an armory of weapons and an impressive six minifigures, including Lloyd, Sensei Wu, Pythor, Spitta, Lasha, and the evil Lord Garmadon.

Get the Ultra Dragon at Amazon for $138.99

13. A two-in-on set with a fighting mech

In this Ninjago set, Kai's Mech turns into a fighter jet!

Recommended for ages: 7 and up

This two-in-one Ninjago set transforms from Kai's fighting mech, with posable arms and legs, into a a stud-shooting warrior jet. This set comes with a hover-board-riding Richie and a very cool Key-Tana-wielding Digi-Kai. The mech itself comes with 10 digi-weapons, for any fan that wants to build their ninja armory.

Get the Ninjago Kai’s Mech Jet set at Amazon for $15.99

14. A videogame to build Ninjagility skills

Credit: Lego / Nintendo Why play ninja when you can be a ninja?

Recommended for ages: 10 and up

Why just watch the ninjas when you can be a ninja? Kids can take on the powers and personas of their favorite teenage ninjas in this videogame for the Nintento Switch or the PS4. In it, players master the art of Ninjagility with wall-running, high-jumping, and all sorts of Spinjitzuing, as they protect the island of Ninjago against the the terrifying Lord Garmadon.

The rating of this game is for 10 and up, and it does require some rapid reading skills, but our personal experience says this game is serious fun for kids as young as 7.

15. The ultimate world for Ninjago fans

Credit: Lego This five-level set is a fully submersive Lego Ninjago experience.

Recommended for ages: 14 and up

For the ultimate Ninjago fan, this 5,685-piece kit builds a five-level Ninjago world that they’ll never want to leave! Each of the model’s 5 tiers lifts off to make mini play stations. This 10th-anniversary set is filled with rooms, shops, and surprises. And, since getting a good number of minifigures is part of the fun, this set includes an incredible 19 of them, including Young Lloyd, Kai, Zane, Urban Cole, Urban Jay, Urban Nya, Wu Legacy, Misako, Ronin, Hai, Cece, Mei, and Tito.

Get the Ninjago City Gardens at Lego.com for $299

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.