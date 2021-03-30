9 subscription boxes for kids and families, created by women

Women's History Month may be coming to a close but we can't forget the women who may have saved us parents as we spent over a year sheltering in place with our kids. We are talking about the superhero women who saw us struggling and created subscription boxes that helped bring monthly excitement to our mailboxes, and helped fill the void that our kids missed out on as they quarantined from friends, teachers, and travel.

If you were't already a devoted subscription box subscriber prior to the pandemic, you probably are now. These are some of our favorite women-created kid and family subscription boxes. If you are looking for creative activities that don't require a screen, look no further. Your quiet time is about to get a whole lot more creative.

1. KiwiCo

Credit: KiwiCo Your kids won't even miss screen time when they have a new Kiwi crate to tinker with.

Best for: all ages

Founded by a mom of three who wanted to “celebrate kids’ natural creativity and curiosity" with enriching activities, this monthly “crate” contains all the supplies and inspiration needed to get kids off their screens and get them creating. These crates will inspire kids from toddlers to teens with eight different age-specific lines—they even have adult-focused lines if you want one for yourself! These are STEM-based projects (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and each crate includes detailed instructions; a copy of Explore! magazine with suggestions for ways to extend the fun; and everything you need to build each learning project. Kids (and parents) can also access plenty of video tutorials on the KiwiCo site in case they get stuck or just need a little inspiration.

Get a KiwiCo subscription, starting at $16.95 a month

ADVERTISEMENT

2. KidArtLit

Credit: KidArtLit Every delivery of this subscription includes a visually stunning children’s book and an accompanying art project.

Best for: ages 3 to 8

This subscription is a perfect Sunday afternoon in a box. Each box aims to help families “connect deeply” with story time and art time projects that were created by a longtime educator-mom duo with over 30 years of combined experience. This subscription arrives at your doorstep each month with visually stunning children’s book and all the supplies needed for an an accompanying art project.

This subscription is self-described as a “mom-owned business with a mission” and its founders focus on sustainability and supporting women-owned and mission-driven companies “to source the best books, art materials, and activities” for families.

Get a KidArtLit subscription, starting at $33.95 a month

3. Green Kid Craft

Credit: Green Kids Sustainability and STEAM-learning combine for this Brain Toy Award-winning subscription.

Best for: ages 2 to 10

Founded by an environmental scientist and sustainability and education advocate who wanted her children to engage in creative learning, this Brain Toy Award-winner is filled with eco-friendly STEAM projects that combine science and art and prides itself on being “bite-sized, hands-on STEAM learning the whole family will be inspired to tinker with.” Each box contains four to six science and art activities and a 12-page magazine that encourages creativity and learning. This is learning the whole family will be inspired to tinker with.

Get a Green Kid Craft subscription, starting at $21.91 a month

ADVERTISEMENT

4. We Craft Box

Credit: We Craft This monthly craft box does all of the planning and shopping so you can get down to playing.

Best for: ages 3 to 9

If the pressures of Pinterest are getting you down, this craft box will help you look like a crafty parent (even if you aren’t) and will help give some inspiration to art time in your home. This monthly craft box was developed by an artist, a creative director, and a mom to two “wild boys” who understood that the planning, shopping, and preparing that comes with quality crafting time can drain you of creativity. This kit does all of the work for you. This award-winning kids craft kit arrives each month with themed story, four or more coordinating crafts, photo directions, and enough materials for two crafters to share.

Get a We Craft Box subscription, starting at $25 a month

5. Little Passports

Credit: Little Passports Kids may get the travel bug from this subscription.

Best for: ages 3 to 12

This subscription box is sure to give your kiddo the travel bug. This award-winning box takes kids to every corner of the world, with country-themed content. Monthly subscribers get a wall-sized world map to track their travels and a passport to commemorate their journeys with country stamps. Each box comes with a letter from their travel guides Sam and Sofia, as well as a country-themed set of stickers, an activity booklet, and a souvenir from their "travels." This subscription was created by two moms (and best friends) who wanted to share their love of travel and instill in children the importance of learning about other cultures.

Get a Little Passports subscription, starting at $16.95 a month

6. Superpower Academy

Credit: Superpower Academy This subscription celebrates all superheroes, real and imagined.

Best for: ages 5 to 10

This kit was developed by a mom who wanted to teach her kids emotion regulation, tenacity, and empathy. When she looked for fun ways to engage them with these lessons, she came up short, so she create what she couldn’t find elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

This subscription brings social emotional and STEM learning into one super-powered package. This subscription focuses on a growth mindset, but uses fun and kid-friendly tools to get buy-in even from the most skeptical social-emotional learner. Each box varies, but subscribers can expect a fun STEM project where kids build things like a HeroME Robot and a Future-Telling Sundial and an accompanying comic book to inspire, enlighten, and entertain them.

Get a Superpower Academy subscription for $29.92 a month

7. Sensory TheraPlay Box

Credit: Sensory TheraPlay This sensory kit was created by an occupational therapist with children on the autism spectrum and those with sensory processing needs in mind.

Best for: ages 5 to 9

Emotional regulation is something every kid (and many adults) needs to hone, and this subscription is packed with all sorts of fun sensory toys. It was created by an occupational therapist with years of experience working with children and adults with developmental delays, autism spectrum disorders, neurological impairments, and emotional disturbances. After she realized she was constantly writing out lists of items that could help her clients, she decided to create a fun box that included the best of the best that kids everywhere could enjoy. Each box is assembled with children on the autism spectrum and those with sensory processing needs in mind, but they are also useful for any kids that need some calm and quiet.

Get a Sensory TheraPlay subscription for $38.28 a month

8. Snail Mail for Kids

Credit: Snail Mail Encourage reading through snail mail!

Best for: ages 4 to 8

Want to know a sneaky way to get your kids reading? Snail mail! That’s how the idea for this subscription service came to be. When a homeschooling mom was faced with a reluctant reader, she started sending him letters in the mail from an international mail carrier called Sunny the Snail.

ADVERTISEMENT

These letters taught her son fun facts about the world, animals, insects, and more and stoked in him a love for reading—and learning. This mom decided to share those letters and create new ones for children everywhere. This subscription’s goal is to sharpen reading skills and encourages imagination and it includes photos, cool facts, and souvenirs from Sunny’s adventures.

Get a Snail Mail for Kids subscription for $14 a month

9. Literati

Credit: Literati Every box has five new books and a piece of art from an esteemed children's artist, all based on a unifying theme.

Best for: all ages

Two friends—one an author and one a book artist—came together with a shared love of literature and design to create this book subscription. Each month, kids will receive five books that focus on an inspiring theme that kids can relate to, like “Great Minds” and “For the Love of Art.” The monthly price to be a part of the Literati club is $9.95, but you pay for each book you decide to keep. Literati promises to match or beat out Amazon’s pricing, so you get these books for the best prices around, while also supporting a woman-owned and run business and some of the best up-and-coming children’s book authors who may not already have an established name.

Because one of the co-founders made her mark as a book artist, it’s no surprise that not only do your kids get excellent books each month, but they’ll also get beautifully designed personalized surprises and exclusive artwork by some of the world’s most renowned children’s illustrators.

Get a Literati subscription starting at $9.95 a month

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.