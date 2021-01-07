This stylish smart safe protects curious kids and teens

Let's be real: Just because you have kids doesn't mean you're going to give up all of your vices. Once your children reach a certain age, however, they start to get nosey, and your bedside table may no longer be the safest spot to store your stash of pot, pills, and pocket rockets. The last thing you want is to have to answer questions about mommy's "back massager" before you've had coffee, which is why the new Trova Home is just what every parent needs.

Credit: Trova The sleek design of the Trova Home looks good anywhere.

The brainchild of two parents who—you guessed it—needed a place to store mommy's THC drops, Trova Home is a personal safe that's perfect for storing anything you don't want your kids to access. Designed with the idea that it is attractive enough to leave out in the open, the Trova Home measures 14.5 by 4.25 by 7.5 inches, and comes in two colors: Sandstone and Charcoal.

How does the Trova Home keep rebellious teenagers from accessing their parents 'shrooms, you ask? The Trova boasts a selection of safety features that are designed to ensure that only specific people can open it up. Access your secret stash either through the Trova app with biometric verification, or take advantage of the cool "tap to open" functionality, that pops the safe open with just a finger tap on your smartphone.

It's WiFi- and Bluetooth-enabled, battery powered, and charges with an internal USB. The Trova Home also features a motion sensor that will alert you to any illicit activity via smartphone, so you'll always know if one of your offspring is up to no good.

If you want to add another layer of protection and bolt your Trova Home to a shelf or a table, there are two internal screws that will do just that—without ruining the sleek look of the device. Another inventive feature of the Trova Home is an interior humidity sensor, so you'll always know that your stash isn't getting dried out or soggy.

The Trova Home is expected to be available in the spring, but is currently available for pre-order at a price of $549.

