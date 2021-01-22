25 heart-meltingly cute Valentine's Day outfits for kids

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Is that time of the year when love takes center stage. Get into the celebratory spirit of Valentine's Day by dressing your most beloved in a festive ensemble that are perfect for snuggling or a quick photo sesh. These heart-centric outfits, onesies, and pajamas are so sweet they'll be sure to have you sighing, "Awww," at the sight of your little one. You may find yourself wanting to celebrate Valentine's Day all year long.

1. A heart-quilted dress

Credit: Gap The sweetest shade of pink and the texture design has us swooning.

Sizes: 0 to 24 months

Who says tiny can’t be sophisticated? This sweater dress with heart-shaped bobble relief detail feels so soft. Knit in the most delicate pink, it'll be the classiest little number for your #1 Valentine.

Get the Baby Heart quilted dress from Gap for $29

2. A tee or onesie for your little love

Credit: Etsy / Wild Blooms For the little boy who is so easy to love.

Sizes: 6 months to 12

Retro lettering spells out all you need to know. Your little lover boy will confidently declare that he's a love-bug, and will be ready for all the adoration this adorable onesie will attract.

Get the Lover Boy Valentine's Day onesie at Etsy for $20

ADVERTISEMENT

3. A pink lemonade bunny ensemble

Credit: Boden These little heart patches are just too much!

Sizes: 0 to 24 months

If you’re searching for something sweet, this “pink lemonade” themed two-piece ensemble is just the thing. The heart-shaped patches make it perfect for Valentine's Day, while the bunny theme says you can wear this right through Easter.

Get the Pink Lemonade Bunny play set at Boden for $47

Credit: Janie & Jack This whale and heart printed onesie is so easy to love.

Sizes: Newborn to 9 months

Did you know a whale's heart is the biggest on the planet? When your heart feels bigger than the arms you want to snuggle them with, this just might be the onesie to dress them in. This 100% cotton footed pajama onesie is perfect for baby's first Valentine's Day, or any day you want a baby snuggle.

Get the Baby Whale Heart-footed onesie at Janie & Jack for $32

5. A Breton-style sailor top

Credit: Boden This Breton-style top will have them setting sail with your heart.

Sizes: Newborn to 3T

Hearts, ahoy! The Breton-style sailor top is patterned with stripes and colorful hearts and is ready to set sail on the littlest Love Boat. Pair it with some matching tights and ruffled denim bloomers and this adorable ensemble is sure to set sail with your heart.

6. A super-soft two-piece

Credit: H&M This set was made for snuggling.

Sizes: Newborn to 9 months

Your little one will look and feel so squeezable cozy in this soft, cotton, sweatshirt fabric set. The off-center snap fasteners make for easy on-and-off, which means more less time spent on changes and more time for snuggles.

Get the 2-piece cotton set from H&M for $14.99

ADVERTISEMENT

7. A cute cardigan set

Credit: Carter's This three-piece set is so professional-looking for such a little one.

Sizes: Newborn to 24 months

This sophisticated cardigan is all she needs to look classy (and completely adorable) on her first Valentine’s Day. The leggings have tiny edging details to keep it super feminine.

Get the 3-Piece Valentine’s Day cardigan set from Carter’s for $19.20

8. Gender-neutral organic PJs with X's and O's

Credit: Burt's Bees We love the paint-stroke style of this gender-neutral PJ set.

Sizes: Newborn to 6T

This gender-neutral design is so lovable for any kid. We love the paint brush-stroke styling, which makes it feel so cool-looking, while it's still undeniably cute. Since it’s made from organic cotton it's sustainable and sweet, all in one.

9. A onesie that says it all

We love the candy heart-inspired typeface on this simple long-sleeved onesie.

Sizes: 3 months to 18 months

You know you want to nibble on them anyway, so you may as well dress your little one up like a candy heart. With a simple typeface reminiscent of the iconic Valentine’s Day confection, they’ll look a sweet as can be.

Get the Be Mine onesie at Maisonette for $29

ADVERTISEMENT

10. A ruffle tunic and printed leggings

Credit: Amiblvowa Ruffled sleeves and edging on the leggings make this feel extra special--even though it's super comfy.

Sizes: 12 months to 5T

This ruffled tunic and graphic print leggings are emblazoned with declarations of love. This outfit is a little bit sweet and a little bit edgy, for your dynamic little Valentine. The little feminine details on the ankles of the leggings amp up the sweetness factor.

Get the Amiblvowa ruffle tunic top and Valentine's printed leggings at Amazon for $16.99

11. A retro-font with a classic declaration

Credit: Etsy / LittleRedElephant Let them think they've one-upped you in the devotion department.

Sizes: Newborn to 4T

Nothing like a little one-upmanship on a day to celebrate love. We know you love them more than they could ever imagine, but this shirt in a cool, retro print will at least let them think their love outranks yours.

Get the I Love You More T-shirt at Etsy for $20

12. A tutu-bottom and a printed top

Credit: Just One You If you have any question who Mommy's Little Valentine is, let us help you out.

Sizes: Newborn to 12 months

The super-cute heart print pants featuring a built-in tulle tutu are ready to twirl. The coordinating sparkly bodysuit that lets everyone know just who “Mommy’s Little Valentine” is—as if there was ever any question.

Get the Just One You Baby Girls’ 2-piece Valentine’s Day Tutu top and bottom set at Target for $9.99

ADVERTISEMENT

13. A comfy jersey dress

Credit: Old Navy So many prints! So little time.

Sizes: 12 months to 5T

This jersey dress is flowy and comfy; it comes in a variety of Valentine’s Day prints and it looks just as good in pictures as it does during play time. And coming in at under $15, you can afford to get a few so your girl can keep the love going on for days.

Get the Fit & Flare Jersey Dress at Old Navy for $12

14. A dapper set with suspenders

Credit: Cat & Jack Three words: Toddlers in suspenders.

Sizes: 2 to 5T

A totally spiffy Valentine’s Day getup for your most dapper little man. This one includes bright red pants, a heart-printed button-down chambray shirt, and suspenders. We ask you: Is there anything cuter than a toddler in suspenders? The answer is no.

Toddler Boys' Valentine's Day Suspender Woven Top & Bottom Set at Target for $22.99

15. A cool set with detailed denim

Credit: Mia Belle A cardigan and detailed denim make for a casual and comfy Valentine's Day outfit.

Sizes: 2 to 10

This is a little bit sporty and a whole lot of sweet. This lovely little cardigan and cropped denim set with heart and bow details is just what you need to dress up your little tomboy for the day.

Get the Forever in Love With You set from Mia Belle Baby for $24.99

ADVERTISEMENT

16. Double knit in a top or a dress

Credit: Primary The double-knit makes for a cozy fit and a cool contrast.

Sizes: 2 to 12

Roll up their sleeves for some cool contrast with this double-knit top and dress. The two joined layers give extra warmth and the contrasting inner pattern makes it twice as fun to wear.

17. A baseball tee for the less-than-romantic

Credit: Hanna Andersson These baseball tees are just right for the kid who turns their nose up at the lovey stuff.

Sizes: 18 months to 12

These screen-print tees are the perfect foil for the little one who turns their nose up at a love-themed holiday. They'll hardly realize how holiday-festive they look! It's a good thing that the sweet screenprint artwork won't fade, no matter how hard they play, because the sueded cotton of these shirts are so smooth that even kiddos with a sensitive sensory system won't want to take these off.

Get the Valentine Baseball Tee at Hanna Andersson for $38

18. All Hearts Twirl Power Dress

Credit: Hanna Andersson This dress was meant for twirling!

Sizes: 18 months to 12

This pretty pattern feels extra special to wear, but the soft cotton jersey fabric feels like playwear. Dress it up with a soft cardigan or dress it down with some leggings in a bold pattern.

Get the All Hearts Twirl Power Dress at Hanna Anderson for $46

19. A sweet sweatshirt with a self-love statement

Credit: Hanna Andersson We love the message of self-love on this super soft sweatshirt.

Sizes: 18 months to 12

Crafted to be loved! This super soft sweatshirt declares a statement of self-love that we are swooning over. The sweetest embroidery on the softest French terry knit, this gender-neutral sweatshirt sends the sweetest message for Valentines of all kinds.

Get the Be Loved French terry sweatshirt at Hanna Andersson for $56

20. A classic dress with cascading hearts

Credit: Janie & Jack This picture-perfect dress looks so Sally Draper.

Sizes: 3 months to 12

A picture perfect dress with a beautiful and sophisticated cascading heart print. Pair this with a heart-shaped purse, some stylish strapped flats, and—of course—some heart-shaped sunglasses and this Valentine will look like a silver screen starlet that's ready for her close-up.

Get the Heart Border Ponte dress or at Janie & Jack for $47.99

21. A tulle dress with festive shimmer

Credit: H&M This airy, tulle dress is almost made for their inner Valentine's Day fairy... if there is such a thing.

Sizes: 2T to 12

The shimmery tulle of this timeless dress brings on the magic. The tiny heart detailing is delicate and and pretty enough to be the stuff of any fairy tale her imagination can conjure up.

Get the Shimmery Tulle Dress at H&M for $24

22. A motif-detail knit sweater

Credit: H&M A sequined motif-style heart is always good for a smile.

Sizes: 2 to 12

The glitter motif adds a bit of shimmer and fun to this stylish sweater. They'll love transforming the heart with a swipe of their hand, and you'll love how positively enchanting they'll look with the touch of sparkle.

Get the Motif-detail Knit Sweater at H&M for $17.99

23. Confetti heart dress

Credit: Shein The classic styling and the tiny confetti-heart print make this dress feel so romantic.

Sizes: 6 to 12

Hearts rain down like confetti in this flounce-sleeve dress that embodies a romantic heroine from a period novel. This dress is delightfully demure and can be perfectly coordinated with Mom & Dad for a Valentine's Day photo shoot.

24. Girls' Striped Heart Long Sleeve Tulle Dress

Credit: Cat & Jack The sequin heart design and tulle skirt is a little bit sweet and a little bit tough!

Sizes: 4 to 10

This tulle and jersey dress gives a pretty pop to your little love's sense of style. For a demure look, she can pair it with Mary Janes, and for a more edgy look this would look so adorable with tights and boots.

Get the Girls' Striped Heart Long Sleeve Tulle Dress at Target for $17.99

25. Organic sunburst heart PJs

Credit: Primary Get the whole family in on the love with these coordinating pajamas.

Sizes: Newborn to Adult

PJs for the whole family! Show your love is a unified front with these sunburst PJs that come in all sizes, from infant-footies to extra large adults.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.