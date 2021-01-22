25 heart-meltingly cute Valentine's Day outfits for kids
These adorable outfits, onesies, and PJs will have you seeing hearts
Is that time of the year when love takes center stage. Get into the celebratory spirit of Valentine's Day by dressing your most beloved in a festive ensemble that are perfect for snuggling or a quick photo sesh. These heart-centric outfits, onesies, and pajamas are so sweet they'll be sure to have you sighing, "Awww," at the sight of your little one. You may find yourself wanting to celebrate Valentine's Day all year long.
1. A heart-quilted dress
Sizes: 0 to 24 months
Who says tiny can’t be sophisticated? This sweater dress with heart-shaped bobble relief detail feels so soft. Knit in the most delicate pink, it'll be the classiest little number for your #1 Valentine.
Get the Baby Heart quilted dress from Gap for $29
2. A tee or onesie for your little love
Sizes: 6 months to 12
Retro lettering spells out all you need to know. Your little lover boy will confidently declare that he's a love-bug, and will be ready for all the adoration this adorable onesie will attract.
Get the Lover Boy Valentine's Day onesie at Etsy for $20
3. A pink lemonade bunny ensemble
Sizes: 0 to 24 months
If you’re searching for something sweet, this “pink lemonade” themed two-piece ensemble is just the thing. The heart-shaped patches make it perfect for Valentine's Day, while the bunny theme says you can wear this right through Easter.
Get the Pink Lemonade Bunny play set at Boden for $47
4. A whale- and heart-themed footie
Sizes: Newborn to 9 months
Did you know a whale's heart is the biggest on the planet? When your heart feels bigger than the arms you want to snuggle them with, this just might be the onesie to dress them in. This 100% cotton footed pajama onesie is perfect for baby's first Valentine's Day, or any day you want a baby snuggle.
Get the Baby Whale Heart-footed onesie at Janie & Jack for $32
5. A Breton-style sailor top
Sizes: Newborn to 3T
Hearts, ahoy! The Breton-style sailor top is patterned with stripes and colorful hearts and is ready to set sail on the littlest Love Boat. Pair it with some matching tights and ruffled denim bloomers and this adorable ensemble is sure to set sail with your heart.
- Get the Hearts Breton Body onesie at Boden for $24
- Get the Multi Rainbow Hearts tights at Boden for $18
6. A super-soft two-piece
Sizes: Newborn to 9 months
Your little one will look and feel so squeezable cozy in this soft, cotton, sweatshirt fabric set. The off-center snap fasteners make for easy on-and-off, which means more less time spent on changes and more time for snuggles.
Get the 2-piece cotton set from H&M for $14.99
7. A cute cardigan set
Sizes: Newborn to 24 months
This sophisticated cardigan is all she needs to look classy (and completely adorable) on her first Valentine’s Day. The leggings have tiny edging details to keep it super feminine.
Get the 3-Piece Valentine’s Day cardigan set from Carter’s for $19.20
8. Gender-neutral organic PJs with X's and O's
Sizes: Newborn to 6T
This gender-neutral design is so lovable for any kid. We love the paint brush-stroke styling, which makes it feel so cool-looking, while it's still undeniably cute. Since it’s made from organic cotton it's sustainable and sweet, all in one.
- Get the Hugs & Kisses organic pajamas from Burt's Bees for $16.59
- Get the Hugs & Kisses organic footie pajamas from Burt's Bees for $13.59
9. A onesie that says it all
Sizes: 3 months to 18 months
You know you want to nibble on them anyway, so you may as well dress your little one up like a candy heart. With a simple typeface reminiscent of the iconic Valentine’s Day confection, they’ll look a sweet as can be.
Get the Be Mine onesie at Maisonette for $29
10. A ruffle tunic and printed leggings
Sizes: 12 months to 5T
This ruffled tunic and graphic print leggings are emblazoned with declarations of love. This outfit is a little bit sweet and a little bit edgy, for your dynamic little Valentine. The little feminine details on the ankles of the leggings amp up the sweetness factor.
Get the Amiblvowa ruffle tunic top and Valentine's printed leggings at Amazon for $16.99
11. A retro-font with a classic declaration
Sizes: Newborn to 4T
Nothing like a little one-upmanship on a day to celebrate love. We know you love them more than they could ever imagine, but this shirt in a cool, retro print will at least let them think their love outranks yours.
Get the I Love You More T-shirt at Etsy for $20
12. A tutu-bottom and a printed top
Sizes: Newborn to 12 months
The super-cute heart print pants featuring a built-in tulle tutu are ready to twirl. The coordinating sparkly bodysuit that lets everyone know just who “Mommy’s Little Valentine” is—as if there was ever any question.
Get the Just One You Baby Girls’ 2-piece Valentine’s Day Tutu top and bottom set at Target for $9.99
13. A comfy jersey dress
Sizes: 12 months to 5T
This jersey dress is flowy and comfy; it comes in a variety of Valentine’s Day prints and it looks just as good in pictures as it does during play time. And coming in at under $15, you can afford to get a few so your girl can keep the love going on for days.
Get the Fit & Flare Jersey Dress at Old Navy for $12
14. A dapper set with suspenders
Sizes: 2 to 5T
A totally spiffy Valentine’s Day getup for your most dapper little man. This one includes bright red pants, a heart-printed button-down chambray shirt, and suspenders. We ask you: Is there anything cuter than a toddler in suspenders? The answer is no.
Toddler Boys' Valentine's Day Suspender Woven Top & Bottom Set at Target for $22.99
15. A cool set with detailed denim
Sizes: 2 to 10
This is a little bit sporty and a whole lot of sweet. This lovely little cardigan and cropped denim set with heart and bow details is just what you need to dress up your little tomboy for the day.
Get the Forever in Love With You set from Mia Belle Baby for $24.99
16. Double knit in a top or a dress
Sizes: 2 to 12
Roll up their sleeves for some cool contrast with this double-knit top and dress. The two joined layers give extra warmth and the contrasting inner pattern makes it twice as fun to wear.
- Get the Double Knit Top from Primary for $24
- Get the Double Knit Dress from Primary for $38
- Get the baby double knit top from Primary for $20
17. A baseball tee for the less-than-romantic
Sizes: 18 months to 12
These screen-print tees are the perfect foil for the little one who turns their nose up at a love-themed holiday. They'll hardly realize how holiday-festive they look! It's a good thing that the sweet screenprint artwork won't fade, no matter how hard they play, because the sueded cotton of these shirts are so smooth that even kiddos with a sensitive sensory system won't want to take these off.
Get the Valentine Baseball Tee at Hanna Andersson for $38
18. All Hearts Twirl Power Dress
Sizes: 18 months to 12
This pretty pattern feels extra special to wear, but the soft cotton jersey fabric feels like playwear. Dress it up with a soft cardigan or dress it down with some leggings in a bold pattern.
Get the All Hearts Twirl Power Dress at Hanna Anderson for $46
19. A sweet sweatshirt with a self-love statement
Sizes: 18 months to 12
Crafted to be loved! This super soft sweatshirt declares a statement of self-love that we are swooning over. The sweetest embroidery on the softest French terry knit, this gender-neutral sweatshirt sends the sweetest message for Valentines of all kinds.
Get the Be Loved French terry sweatshirt at Hanna Andersson for $56
20. A classic dress with cascading hearts
Sizes: 3 months to 12
A picture perfect dress with a beautiful and sophisticated cascading heart print. Pair this with a heart-shaped purse, some stylish strapped flats, and—of course—some heart-shaped sunglasses and this Valentine will look like a silver screen starlet that's ready for her close-up.
Get the Heart Border Ponte dress or at Janie & Jack for $47.99
21. A tulle dress with festive shimmer
Sizes: 2T to 12
The shimmery tulle of this timeless dress brings on the magic. The tiny heart detailing is delicate and and pretty enough to be the stuff of any fairy tale her imagination can conjure up.
Get the Shimmery Tulle Dress at H&M for $24
22. A motif-detail knit sweater
Sizes: 2 to 12
The glitter motif adds a bit of shimmer and fun to this stylish sweater. They'll love transforming the heart with a swipe of their hand, and you'll love how positively enchanting they'll look with the touch of sparkle.
Get the Motif-detail Knit Sweater at H&M for $17.99
23. Confetti heart dress
Sizes: 6 to 12
Hearts rain down like confetti in this flounce-sleeve dress that embodies a romantic heroine from a period novel. This dress is delightfully demure and can be perfectly coordinated with Mom & Dad for a Valentine's Day photo shoot.
- Get the Confetti Heart Dress at Shein for $18
- Get the women's asymmetrical neck and ruffle trim dress at Shein for $17
- Get the men's single-breasted Allover Heart print shirt at Shein for $13
24. Girls' Striped Heart Long Sleeve Tulle Dress
Sizes: 4 to 10
This tulle and jersey dress gives a pretty pop to your little love's sense of style. For a demure look, she can pair it with Mary Janes, and for a more edgy look this would look so adorable with tights and boots.
Get the Girls' Striped Heart Long Sleeve Tulle Dress at Target for $17.99
25. Organic sunburst heart PJs
Sizes: Newborn to Adult
PJs for the whole family! Show your love is a unified front with these sunburst PJs that come in all sizes, from infant-footies to extra large adults.
- Get the Organic sunburst heart zip footie at Primary for $22.50
- Get the Organic kids sunburst heart PJ top at Primary for $19.50
- Get the Organic kids sunburst heart PJ pant at Primary for $19.50
