Another baby sleeper is being recalled over death risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of another inclined infant sleeper. Dorel Juvenile Group—more commonly known as Safety 1st brand—is voluntarily recalling about 24,000 of their Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Rock Bassinet and Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet due to the possible risk of infant death.

Designed to be used for infants from birth to six months of age, the inclined infant sleepers pose a suffocation risk if an unrestrained baby rolls from his back to his stomach or side. While no deaths have been reported with the Slumber and Soothe or the Doze and Dream bassinets, fatalities have occurred with other inclined sleepers.

Credit: Dorel Juvenile Products Dorel Juvenile Products is recalling 24,000 inclined infant sleepers.

The Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Bassinet—model number BT055CSY—is a beige color, and the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet—model number BT071DHS—is purple with mouse ears and a pink bow. You can find the model numbers printed on a label on the bottom of the fabric of the inclined sleeper pad.

The products involved in the recall retailed for about $60, and were sold between November 2014 and February 2017, at Target, Kmart, Ross, Marshalls, TJ Maxx and other nationwide juvenile product stores.

If you own one of the inclined sleepers affected by the recall, stop using it immediately, and visit Dorel Juvenile Group's website to request a $60 voucher that can be used online for Safety 1st products. You can also contact Dorel via email at inclinesleeperrecall@djgusa.com, or through their Customer Service line at 1-877-657-9546 if you have further questions or concerns.

If you're looking for an alternative to the recalled inclined infant sleepers, we offer a suggestion on our list of the most popular baby registry gifts of 2019.