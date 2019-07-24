Boppy is recalling this popular baby product due to risk of suffocation

As a busy parent, it can be tough to stay on top of all the products being recalled, but here's one you definitely need to be aware of: The Boppy Company is recalling 14,000 of their Infant Head and Neck accessories due to a suffocation hazard.

The recall specifically affects the Infant Head and Neck Support Accessory, which was designed for use in infant swings, strollers, and bouncers (not the popular Boppy breast feeding pillow). According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the head support area in certain models is overstuffed, and can cause an infant’s head to be tilted too far forward, posing a suffocation hazard. There have been no reported injuries related to the head support accessory, but the company did receive three reports of babies' heads being pushed chin-to-chest due to the manufacturing defect.

The recalled products include the Ebony Floral and Heathered Gray styles, with model numbers 4150114 and 4150117, respectively. You can find the model number printed on the fabric label on the back of the head support. The products can also be identified by their individual UPC codes: 769662411141 for the Ebony Floral, and 769662411141 for the Heathered Gray.

The products involved in the recall retailed for about $20, and were sold between March and May 2019, at Target, Buy Buy Baby, other nationwide juvenile product stores, and online at Amazon.

If you think that you might own one of the recalled models, first—and most importantly—stop using the Infant Head and Neck Support Accessory immediately. You can visit Boppy's website to check to see if your specific accessory is subject to recall. If you do own one of the recalled models, call Boppy's Customer Service line at 888-772-6779 or email info@boppy.com to arrange for a free replacement.

While we haven’t considered infant head supports to be must-have baby products, they do tend to be popular for babies with Torticollis or flat head syndrome.