15 entertaining Halloween costume ideas for your pets

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

You really can’t go wrong when it comes to choosing a Halloween costume for your fur babies. Whether you want your animal pal to look funny or scary, we can all agree that whatever you choose, it will be entertaining. There are dozens of great costumes out there for dogs and cats, but don’t fret, pet parents who have other animals as pets such as Guinea pigs, bunnies turtles and other reptiles—we’ve found some cool costumes for you as well.

1. Turn your dog into a Reindeer

Credit: ZooSnoods / Etsy Rudolph the red-nose doggy.

You might think it’s too early to even think about the rest of the winter holidays, but that doesn’t mean you need to miss an opportunity to dress your dog up as a reindeer. At the very least you’ll get a lot of wear out of it, and you’ll have some great pictures for your holiday cards.

Reviewers say the snood is comfortable, functional, and absolutely adorable on their little pups.

Get the ZooSnoods Reindeer Dog Snood from Etsy for $20

2. Fall in love with a Wonder Dog (or Cat)

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s your animal with a cape.

Unleash your pet’s inner Wonder Woman with this cute and festive costume. It’s suitable for both cats and small dogs which makes this the perfect option for those who might have both for pets. Your pets will be ready to show their world their true identity. We tested and loved this outfit, but recommend sizing down.

Get the Rubie's Costume Company Wonder Woman from Chewy for $11.99

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Dress up like Old Macdonald

Credit: Pat Pat These aren’t just any regular jeans.

Picture your pup in these adorable jean overalls. They come in both yellow and red options, and a range of sizes, perfect for pups of all shapes. These overalls work perfectly for Halloween, but look just as great if you're looking to outfit your pup in cute fall clothes for the autumn.

Get the Two-toned Striped Hoodie Pet Denim Overalls from Pat Pat for $7.99

4. Give your reptile some bunny ears

Credit: FWAquaticsandReptile / Etsy Your pet doesn't need to be furry to be cute.

Why should dog and cat lovers have all the fun during Halloween? Your reptile deserves some lovable costumes, too. If you don't mind expanding your search a bit, you'll find that Etsy has plenty of options for your scaly pet. The costumes are handmade so your pet can get the ideal fit.

This particular set of bunny ears secures around your reptile's chin and features bendable ears. And the best part? It comes with a fluffy matching tail.

Get the Reptile Floppy Ear Bunny from Etsy for $16.49

5. Transform your pup into puppy latte

Credit: Walmart Puppy-spiced latte, coming up.

Since we are in the season for our favorite seasonal lattes, it is only natural that we dress our pooch up as our annual anticipated espresso drink. This incredible costume comes with a full-body outfit and an adorable whipped cream hat. It's got a 4-star rating at Walmart and will ship in time for Halloween.

Get the Puppy Latte Pet Halloween costume from Walmart for $18.20

6. Transform your large K-9 to a delivery worker

Credit: Amazon Here's your special delivery.

No matter the weather, just like delivery workers, your furry pal is your reliable friend. Dress your dog up with this outfit and take a walk to show them off. This costume has nearly 2,000 reviews on Amazon and works on dogs of nearly any size.

Get the California Costumes Pet Ups Pal Dog Costume Costume from Amazon for $21.06

7. Let your furry pal be your sidekick

Credit: Amazon Batman is safe with this version of Robin.

You and your furry buddy can play superhero games for Halloween and chase each other around all day. Have your dog save the day by catching all the toys you have for them. This costume comes with a body suit, a cape, and even an eye mask (that honestly, they'll probably want to take off immediately).

Get the DC Comics Teen Titans Robin Pet Costume from Amazon for $13.40

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Turn your pooch into a nightmare

Credit: Petsmart The evil doll now has a tail.

Watching your dog transform from their adorable self to an adorable doll monster will keep you laughing all day. If you are looking for a costume that will be a conversational starter, this is the ideal costume for your medium-sized dog. Reviewers give it a solid 5-star rating, which isn't surprising, since it's as hilarious as it is scary.

Get the Rubie’s Halloween Chucky Pet Costume from PetSmart for $19.99

9. Let your feline embrace their full jungle potential

Credit: OMG Adorables Watch your cat roar.

Let your cat unleash their inner feline majestic nature with this Lion Mane costume. You don’t need to have a big cat to make them feel like they are the king of the jungle. This simple costume has nearly 1,000 ratings and only features one headpiece, so you don't have to worry about extra accessories or velcro straps.

Get the OMG Adorables Lion Mane Costume for Cat from Amazon for $12.99

10. Kitty-Up your cat in this cowboy get up

Credit: Petco Purry-up little horsey.

Let your cat experience the old days of the west with this awesome cowboy costume. Kitty-up, cowboy as your cat prances around like a western movie. This fits on cats of nearly all sizes, as well as smaller puppies and other furry friends. Just do your best to keep a straight face when you pose for family photos.

Get the Bootique Cowboy Kitty-Up Cat Costume from Petco for $10.49

ADVERTISEMENT

11. Dress up your Guinea pig as a parrot

Credit: Fancihorse / Etsy Cats and dogs aren’t the only ones having fun.

How about you dress up your pet guinea pig as a beautiful parrot? If the thought of that makes you laugh, then you should visit this Etsy shop. This costume has over 1,000 reviews and Guinea pet owners all seem to love it. It's hand-stitched and as colorful as a real parrot, making it guaranteed to bring a smile to the face of anyone who sees it.

Get the Guinea Pig Parrot Costume and Parrot head Hat from Etsy for $21.95

12. Give your pets a prehistoric makeover

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau Domestic animals all come from somewhere anyway.

If you have multiple pets, you probably don’t want to buy different outfits every year. Or better yet, you might want to switch up outfits for your pets. This dinosaur costume has a long, scaly tail that can fit on both cats and dogs. We tried it out and could not stop laughing after seeing it on our beloved dog friend, Addy.

Get the Frisco Stegosaurus Dinosaur Dog & Cat Costume from Chewy for $23.99

13. Make your pet turtle a video game villian

Credit: MyCuteCreation / Etsy Turn your turtle into a Bowser.

What do you get when you combine a video game fan with a pet turtle? A quirky, handmade costume of Super Mario Bros.’ favorite villain, Bowser. It’s the perfect costume choice for the pop culture pet owners. Bonus: The costume is made to order, so you can provide your own specifications to ensure a perfect fit.

Get the Bowser Turtle/Tortoise Costume from Etsy for $12.99

ADVERTISEMENT

14. Dress your Guinea pig as a hot dog

Credit: Thrills & Chills This guinea pig is too cute.

Let’s not forget the guinea pigs. You may have to look a little harder to find smaller costumes at major outlets but if you get lucky, it will be well worth it. Instantly change your lovable guinea pig to a lovable hot dog that everyone will love. Seriously, can you imagine anything better than a very small hot dog running around the house during Halloween?

Get the Bootique Shrunken Shark Small Animal Costume from Petsmart for $6.99

15. Style your cat in something sweet

Credit: Target Halloween’s official candy.

You can keep it cute and simple with this colorful Candy Corn costume from Target. Your cat will look irresistible and delicious with this bright and lively costume. It holds a solid 5-star rating at Target and doesn't require too much effort to put on your cat, which will be music to any cat lover's ears.

Get the Candy Corn Ruff Halloween Cat Costume from Target for $5.99

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.