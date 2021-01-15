Your cat could be sipping pretty with this clever water fountain

Follow all of Reviewed’s CES coverage as it happens. To get a sneak peek at the latest product trends delivered straight to your phone, sign up for text message alerts

Getting a beloved family cat to drink enough water—about a cup a day—to maintain kidney and urinary tract health is a common struggle for pet owners, not to mention staying ahead of keeping the water bowl clean and slime-free. Desimore’s new KittySpring water fountain aims to solve this problem in one elegantly simple device.

What is the KittySpring?

The KittySpring iterates on cat fountain bowls with its sleek looks and thoughtful design. It uses gravity—not electricity—to keep fresh, clean water at your cat’s disposal 24/7. The glass tank holds two days’ worth of water, which flows through an easy-to-clean stainless steel filter that never needs replacing. The wide saucer-like bowl is “whisker-friendly” as those sensitive hairs won’t brush the sides while lapping, and it's wide enough that more than one cat can hydrate at the same time (assuming they permit that sort of sharing). Finally, the whole thing sits on a nonslip, no-tip pad that extends out around the perimeter enough to catch any water drops from vigorous lapping.

How can you buy a KittySpring cat drinking fountain?

KittySpring hasn't hit stores or online retailers yet but is currently available for preorders on Indiegogo for $55. The company expects to ship units out this month.

