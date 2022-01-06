Samsung takes Bespoke beyond the kitchen at CES 2022

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

At CES 2021, Samsung wowed audiences with its new Bespoke appliance lineup, a design-focused suite of home products that all share a contemporary, customized, matching aesthetic. One year later at CES 2022, Samsung's Bespoke line is expanding considerably, going beyond the kitchen to include other major home appliances, as well as gaining a few new colors and finishes.

The new Bespoke kitchen

Credit: Samsung Samsung's new Bespoke line-up will be available in even more color and finish options this year.

Bespoke launched with a few refrigerators, including a four-door flex refrigerator. In general, Samsung sees the refrigerator as one of the central fixtures of your home. Accordingly, Samsung smart fridges equipped with Family Hub are positioned as the command center of an integrated smart home—so it's no wonder this year's lineup also starts with a new fridge.

The new Bespoke French-door refrigerator comes in both 4- and 3-door configurations, either full- or counter-depth, available in 12 colors across two finishes: glass and metallic. The glass finishes come in Sunrise Yellow, Clementine, Morning Blue, Pink, Charcoal, Grey, and White, while the metallic finishes include Emerald Green, Navy, Matte Black, Tuscan, and stainless steel. Its feature set includes some returning favorites, such as a beverage center, an auto-fill water pitcher, ice maker, flex drawer, and for the first time on a Bespoke product, Family Hub.

ADVERTISEMENT

To top off the kitchen offerings, Samsung presents a new Bespoke Kitchen Suite package deal, which includes the Bespoke Slide-In Range, Over-The-Range Microwave, and Linear Wash Dishwasher. Currently, it's on the market already in Navy Steel, but this lineup is getting a fresh coat of paint in 2022 with the new White Glass finish.

Bespoke: Coming to a laundry room near you

Credit: Samsung The new washer and dryer pair mark the Bespoke line-up's first foray out of the kitchen and into other areas of the home.

Bespoke is coming to laundry rooms everywhere later this year, with a new front-load washer and dryer pair.

Beyond just carrying the Bespoke line's aesthetic, this washer and dryer have some interesting new smart tech. The AI-powered Smart Dial can learn your preferences, and then recommend cycles based on how you've been using your machine.

The washer can also automatically detect how dirty your laundry is in order to optimize the amount of detergent that's dispensed, as well as better calibrate cycle lengths and strengths. The washer also has an internal reservoir that can hold about 20 loads of both detergent and softener, which can help streamline the laundry loading process.

ADVERTISEMENT

As with previous Samsung smart washers and dryers, the washer can inform the dryer how to best handle the laundry it just cleaned, based on the data it collected. You can also use the app to remote start the machines and send you notifications when cycles complete.

Even your vacuum can match your home aesthetic

Credit: Samsung The Bespoke Jet comes with its own cleaning station, which both charges and empties the vacuum.

Bespoke isn't just for major household appliances. The new Bespoke Jet is a cordless stick vacuum that comes with its own station for charging the device and automatically emptying it for you. Samsung claims this is the most powerful vacuum they've made to date, using 210 air watts of suction and capable of running for two hours before a recharge is required. Further, it's outfitted with a hefty, 5-layer filtration trap that's washable.

These new vacuums will be available in a handful of colors, including Midnight Blue, Woody Green, and Misty White.

The AirDresser lineup is expanding

Credit: Samsung The AirDresser is getting a new size option this year, bumping it from three garments up to five.

Launched at last year's CES, the AirDresser uses air and steam to delicately clean your clothing and remove wrinkles. This year the AirDresser has a larger 24-inch capacity size with five hangers, a marked upgrade from last year's 18-inch size with three hangers. As with other smart appliances in the Bespoke line, the AirDresser works with SmartThings to recommend the best cycles for you, based on your preferences and the materials of your clothing.

ADVERTISEMENT

All this and more at CES 2022

While this wraps up Samsung's new Bespoke offerings for the year, there are tons of companies dropping new products at CES this year. Check out our full roundup of event coverage to stay up to date on all the latest launches in tech and home goods.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.