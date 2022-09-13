This robot vacuum is a legit master of floors—but you’ll pay for it

Pros Self-empties

Mops and vacuums

Cleaning performance

Smart features Cons Price

Needs lots of floor space

This robot vacuum is not an “or” robot vacuum, but an “and” robot vacuum. And by this we mean It has excellent cleaning performance, it’s easy to use, and it has all the smart features you could want. More often than not, its competitors excel at one, but not the other.

The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni checks all the boxes, even ones we didn’t think we needed.

About the Evocas Deebot X1 Omni

Dimensions : 14.25” x 4” (W x H)

: 14.25” x 4” (W x H) Weight : 9.6 pounds

: 9.6 pounds Battery life : At least 140 minutes

: At least 140 minutes Charging dock dimensions: 17” x 17.5” x 22.75” ( W x D x H)

What we like about the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni

It cleans like a boss

First and foremost, the X1 excelled at cleaning floors. On its best testing run, it vacuumed up 11 grams of debris. Anything above 10 grams gets a gold star in our book. It means that over the course of a week, a robot vacuum can maintain floors in between manual cleanings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Reviewed / Michael Elderbee The X1’s mop pads can deal with sticky chocolate syrup.

The X1 also surprised us with how well it cleans in mop mode. We dusted our hardwood and linoleum testing platforms with baby powder and dotted them with chocolate syrup. The mop pads dealt with it all, and even left the floor dry enough to walk on while wearing socks.

All the smart features

Credit: Reviewed / Beckett Dubay The X1 has a very versatile app which includes voice commands that go straight to your robot vacuum.

The X1 Omni comes with an astonishing number of smart features. It has the standard app, which allows you to start, stop, and schedule. Beyond that, the app lets you set up virtual barriers and cleaning zones. With that setup, you can give voice commands directly to your robot vacuum, with no need for an Alexa or Google Home.

What surprised us the most, however, was the streaming function. The X1 has a forward-facing camera, and you can stream what it sees to your phone. You can also control the robot vacuum remotely, turning the X1 into a mobile security camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plus, you can take over the onboard speaker to broadcast a message. Imagine wanting to check up on your dog and then telling him to get off the couch!



Sign up for our newsletter. Get the best deals and the best advice dropped right in your inbox.

It cleans up after itself

Credit: Reviewed / Michael Elderbee The dirty water tank is easy to remove and required minimum effort.

The best robot vacuums require minimal human intervention. Think about this: If a robot vacuum gets stuck all the time and needs you to move it so it can continue its cleaning journey, then what’s the point of having one in the first place?

During its time on our robot obstacle course, the X1 never got stuck. And when it was done cleaning, it was able to empty its own dust bin.

A secondary vacuum located in the changing dock suctions out the dust bin and places the detritus into a bag that seals itself when you take it out. That means you never need to touch, smell, or see anything unpleasant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bag holds about three liters of dirt, which means each bag should last you about a month—maybe two if you keep your floors clean.

There are a lot of robot vacuums these days that can self-empty. However, there are few that can also clean their mop pads. The X1 can do it.

During and after mopping sessions, this Deebot will return to the charging dock where its mop pads get washed by water stored in a clean water tank, and then the excess moisture gets suctioned into a dirty water tank. The onboard water tank also gets refilled at this time.

The end result is that the X1 can wash floor plans of nearly any size with just a touch of a button.

What we didn’t like about the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni

It takes up so much space

In order to accommodate the water tanks, the X1’s charging dock has a massive footprint. It stands almost two feet tall and 18 inches deep. This is not a dock that you can stuff under a shelf or hide away. It requires its own space that’s front and center.

If you live in a home where space is at a premium, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a place for the X1 to charge.

It breaks your bank

It’s hard to calculate the value of the X1, since it provides so many unique advantages. However, we cannot categorize this Deebot as affordable.

Even with it on sale and considering the monthly payment plans, the X1 is expensive.

What users are saying about the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni

At the time of review, the Omni was getting 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Users cite how much they like the mopping feature. The most common complaints are about its price.

ADVERTISEMENT

Should you buy the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni?

Yes, if you can afford it

When it comes to being a complete package, the X1 has most other robot vacuums beat. It is the master of all trades in the floor cleaning world. Any worthwhile feature you’ve read that other robot vacuums can do, the X1 can do it, too. And in many cases, like dirt pickup and mopping, it can do it better.

It’s hard to ignore the fact that you can get a top-of-the-line Roomba and Braava Jet for less money. The j7+ still edges out the X1 in our minds, because it’s more affordable, integrates into smart homes better, and has better object avoidance.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Meet the tester Jonathan Chan Senior Manager of Lab Operations @Jonfromthelab1 Jonathan Chan currently serves as the Lab Manager at Reviewed. If you clean with it, it's likely that Jon oversees its testing. Since joining the Reviewed in 2012, Jon has helped launch the company's efforts in reviewing laptops, vacuums, and outdoor gear. He thinks he's a pretty big deal. In the pursuit of data, he's plunged his hands into freezing cold water, consented to be literally dragged through the mud, and watched paint dry. Jon demands you have a nice day. See all of Jonathan Chan's reviews