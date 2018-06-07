Low price and high performance still makes this robot vac a top choice

Pros Great value

About the Eufy Robovac 11S

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan Standing less than 3 inches tall, the 11S is one of the thinnest robot vacuums on the market.

• Weight: 5.7 pounds

• Battery life: About 100 minutes in standard mode

• Dimensions: 12.8 inches (W), 2.85 inches (H)

• Max suction power: 1300 Pa

• Capacity: 600 ml

• Noise level: 55 dB

What we like about the Eufy Robovac 11S

It sucks up dirt and debris like a pro

As far as dirt pickup goes, we found the Robovac 11S to be up to snuff. Its slimmer profile, just 2.85 inches tall, means it can get further under couches and toe kicks. Combine the lower profile with improved suction, and you get a robot vacuum that can get to and pick up dirt.

On average, it picked up about 11.6 grams of dirt and debris per run. We know that 11 grams sounds like a paltry amount, the same volume as a tablespoon, but the Robovac 11S can be programmed to automatically run every day, so we're taking the long view. Over the course of a week, you can expect the Robovac 11S to fill up with 80 grams of dirt and pet hair. These kinds of numbers rival a light manual cleaning from a full-sized vacuum.



It's worth noting that this caliber of dirt pick-up is more than some popular iRobot models.

It operates super quietly

During operation, the Robovac 11S makes 55 decibels of noise. In comparison, this is louder than a whisper, but quieter than normal conversation, and right about the level of a household refrigerator.



What we don't like about the Eufy Robovac 11S

There's not much that we don't like about the Robovac 11S. With this said, tt can take a long time to clean—over two hours for our obstacle course, and it doesn't have virtual walls or barriers to control where it cleans. It can also get caught up on throw rugs.

Should you buy the Eufy Robovac 11S?

Yes.

If you bought the Robovac 11 or one of the early Eufy models, the Robovac 11S is different enough and better enough to warrant an upgrade. New buyers will also appreciate what the Robovac 11S has to offer over its predecessors: great dirt pickup, a lower profile, and quiet operation.

In addition to stellar performance, it's also worth noting that the Robovac 11S, second only to the iRobot Roomba i7+ on our list of best robot vacuums we've tested, is a whopping $650 less expensive. Typically, the Robovac 11S sells for around $200, and this is very competitive.

