Eufy Robovac 11S Robot Vacuum Review

Low price and high performance still makes this robot vac a top choice

Written and Tested by Jonathan Chan

Updated July 26, 2021

Eufy's Robovac 11S (available at Amazon) is the heir to the much-loved, original Robovac 11, and it does its predecessor proud—still now, three years after it hit the market in 2018—offering excellent suction and improved navigation. Its slimmer (that's what the S stands for) design allows it to get its brushes into more places, and it picks up more dirt—particularly in spots where other robot vacuums struggle. When we tested, the Robovac 11S picked up around 11.6 grams of dirt per run, more than what most iRobot models manage. We also noted that during operation, the Robovac 11S was quiet, rarely making enough noise to interrupt a conversation. The combination of good cleaning performance and quiet operation make the Robovac 11S one of our favorite products and lands its at No. 2 on our best robot vacuums list.

Pros

  • Great value

  • Slim design allows it to clean more areas

  • Excellent dirt pickup

Cons

  • Can get caught on throw rugs

  • Clean cycles can last up to two hours

About the Eufy Robovac 11S

Height
Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

Standing less than 3 inches tall, the 11S is one of the thinnest robot vacuums on the market.

Weight: 5.7 pounds
Battery life: About 100 minutes in standard mode
Dimensions: 12.8 inches (W), 2.85 inches (H)
Max suction power: 1300 Pa
Capacity: 600 ml
Noise level: 55 dB

What we like about the Eufy Robovac 11S

It sucks up dirt and debris like a pro

As far as dirt pickup goes, we found the Robovac 11S to be up to snuff. Its slimmer profile, just 2.85 inches tall, means it can get further under couches and toe kicks. Combine the lower profile with improved suction, and you get a robot vacuum that can get to and pick up dirt.

On average, it picked up about 11.6 grams of dirt and debris per run. We know that 11 grams sounds like a paltry amount, the same volume as a tablespoon, but the Robovac 11S can be programmed to automatically run every day, so we're taking the long view. Over the course of a week, you can expect the Robovac 11S to fill up with 80 grams of dirt and pet hair. These kinds of numbers rival a light manual cleaning from a full-sized vacuum.

It's worth noting that this caliber of dirt pick-up is more than some popular iRobot models.

It operates super quietly

During operation, the Robovac 11S makes 55 decibels of noise. In comparison, this is louder than a whisper, but quieter than normal conversation, and right about the level of a household refrigerator.

What we don't like about the Eufy Robovac 11S

There's not much that we don't like about the Robovac 11S. With this said, tt can take a long time to clean—over two hours for our obstacle course, and it doesn't have virtual walls or barriers to control where it cleans. It can also get caught up on throw rugs.

Should you buy the Eufy Robovac 11S?

Yes.

If you bought the Robovac 11 or one of the early Eufy models, the Robovac 11S is different enough and better enough to warrant an upgrade. New buyers will also appreciate what the Robovac 11S has to offer over its predecessors: great dirt pickup, a lower profile, and quiet operation.

In addition to stellar performance, it's also worth noting that the Robovac 11S, second only to the iRobot Roomba i7+ on our list of best robot vacuums we've tested, is a whopping $650 less expensive. Typically, the Robovac 11S sells for around $200, and this is very competitive.

