This Roomba cleans like a pro, but it lacks the value of other models

Pros
Power suction
Self Emptying
Comprehensive App
Cons
Expensive
About the iRobot Roomba i6+
- Dimensions: 13.34” x 13.26” x 3.63” (W x D x H)
- Weight: 7.44 pounds
- Charging base dimensions: 12.2” x 15.1” x 19” (W x D x H)
- Warranty: One-year limited warranty
What we like
It picks up dirt like the best of them
The iRobot i6+ killed it in our dirt pickup tests, which involve cleaning in between furniture legs, under shelves, and atop various types of carpet.
On average, the Roomba i6+ suctioned up 10.45 grams of dirt per run. We estimate that this means it can keep pace with a full-sized vacuum over the course of a week. These are the exact same numbers we saw when we tested the Roomba i7+.
Its top-shelf app features all the bells and whistles
The i6+ has access to iRobot’s Home Genius Intelligence app, which lets you do things like tell your Roomba to clean specific rooms.
You can also set up event-based cleanings. For example, you can schedule it so every time you leave your house in the morning, the i6+ gives the floor under your kitchen table a once over.
It empties itself
The + after an iRobot model number indicates that the unit comes with a cleaning base that doubles as both a charging dock and a method for the robot vacuum to empty its dust bin.
A vacuum suction located within the base itself cleans out what’s inside the i6+ unit and places it inside a self-sealing bag. If you’re constantly cleaning up crumbs, the base and bag will help keep mice away.
Plus, when you throw the bag away, you never have to smell or see anything unsightly. The bags hold about 3.8 liters of debris, which means you’ll have to change the bag about once a month.
What we don’t like
It comes with fewer accessories
When we opened the i6+’s box, we found the unit itself, the charging base, and one disposable bag. In comparison, the i7+ is sold with two bags, one extra side brush, and an extra filter included.
Both of these robot vacuums have the same regular retail price, meaning you’re paying the same and getting less for your money.
What users are saying
This Amazon-exclusive model rates 4.6 stars out of 5. Users cite how the brushes don’t get tangled with pet hair and how the app saves them time. However, eagle-eyed consumers have spotted how the i6+ is more expensive than the i7+, when you consider there are few spare parts in the box.
Should you buy the iRobot Roomba i6+?
No, unless it’s on major sale. Sales are pretty common on Amazon, but if you’re paying full price you’re not getting a good value. Yes, the i6+ provides a great clean, with an excellent app, and it self empties. However, it’s more economical to buy the i7+. We think it’d take a sale price of less than $600 to make the i6+ worth it.
Meet the tester
Jonathan Chan
Lab Manager
Jonathan Chan currently serves as the Lab Manager at Reviewed. If you clean with it, it's likely that Jon oversees its testing. Since joining the Reviewed in 2012, Jon has helped launch the company's efforts in reviewing laptops, vacuums, and outdoor gear. He thinks he's a pretty big deal. In the pursuit of data, he's plunged his hands into freezing cold water, consented to be literally dragged through the mud, and watched paint dry. Jon demands you have a nice day.
