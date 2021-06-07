The Roborock S7 on carpet Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

Home & Garden Robot Vacuums

Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Review

Special features and a good-enough clean still doesn’t justify the cost of this robot vac

Written and Tested by Jonathan Chan

Updated June 7, 2021

Once an innovation hits the robot vacuum market dozens of imitators spawn. In this monkey-see-monkey-do world, Chinese company Roborock is a keen observer. The Roborock S7 (available at Amazon) comes stuffed to the gills with features: The S7 can create virtual maps, it can mop and vacuum, and it even has a child lock. After running a battery of in-lab tests, we found that this robot vacuum performs well in open spaces, but struggles to clean under furniture and can get caught on throw rugs. Overall, we think the S7 is too expensive for what it offers. For example, you can get better cleaning from an iRobot Roomba i3+ or better implemented smart features from the Ecovacs Deebot 930.

Buy now at Amazon

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

  • About the Roborocks S7

  • What we like about the Roborock S7

  • Related content

  • What we don’t like

  • What users are saying

  • Should you buy it?

Pros

  • Lots of smart features

  • Powerful suction

Cons

  • Expensive

About the Roborocks S7

  • Dimensions: 13.75” x 3.8” (W x H)
  • Suction: 2,500pa
  • Mop: Yes
  • Warranty: 1 year

What we like about the Roborock S7

It has so many smart features

Robrock S7 map
Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

The Roborock S7 has a virtual mapping feature that lets you direct it to areas you want to be cleaned.

It’s pretty standard these days for a robot vacuum to work with an app. However, the S7 takes it to another level. It can create virtual maps of your home so you can then direct it to clean specific rooms or areas. You can also set the S7 to vacuum over the same area up to three times. When you want your robot vacuum to focus on a high-traffic area and not wander around your home getting underfoot, this is the perfect solution.

Aside from high-end features like the virtual maps, the S7 also has the basics covered. You can set schedules, suction levels, and even control this robot vacuum like a remote-control car. If you’ve seen a smart feature on another brand of robot vacuum, you’re probably going to find it here.

If you're worried about data privacy, you can read Roborock's data privacy policy. We have looked it over, and it seems to be pretty standard and comparable to the data collection habits of other brands.

It has a child lock feature

Roborock S7 childlock
Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

The S7 has a child lock that can be engaged via the app or on the machine.

Of all the appliances in your home, a robot vacuum is one that’s the most accessible to small children since it lives on the floor all the time. The S7 has both a child lock button on the robot and one via the app.

As a consumer, this should give you peace of mind to know you can make sure your kids are not riding around on top of your robot vacuum when you’re not around.

Related content

Pretty good dirt pick up

On average during our testing, the Roborock S7 picked up 10 grams of dirt per run. This puts it in the same league as iRobot and other high-end brands. The S7 also does well against pet hair. After a cleaning cycle, we inspected the bottom and found no tangles on any of the brushes.

What we don’t like

Its navigation leaves something to be desired

Roborock S7 gap
Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

We found that the S7 often got caught on throw rugs because it sits a bit taller than other robot vacuum models.

The S7 does not do well in tight spaces, and it all comes down to the S7’s design, which is about 5% taller and wider than the iRobot i7+. This quarter- to half-inch difference may not seem like a lot, however, we observed its impact in our tests when the S7 frequently got caught on throw rugs and struggled with toe kicks, where its competitors do not.

It is too expensive for the value it offers

When you go online, you can find dozens of robot vacuum brands that all look alike. One of the reasons for this is that most of the parts used by most robot vacuum brands all come from a central location in Shenzhen, China. It’s quite common for a robot vac company to call up various factories, pick the parts they want, and assemble them all together into a new product.

This is what it feels like Roborock has done with the S7. It shares a lot of commonalities with older Ecovacs models and some from other brands.

Normally, we’d say “who cares.” However, most of the original robot vacuums are less expensive than the models that Roborock is aping. At the time of reviewing, you can get an iRobot that self-empties or an Ecovacs that can recognize any objects on the floor for the same price. The Roborock S7 can do none of these things.

What users are saying

We have reviewed the S7 pretty early in its lifecycle so we have only found about 150 reviews online. Generally, users are happy with the S7. They like the powerful suction and smart features. Detractors dislike the dust bin design and weak performance on thick carpet.

Should you buy it?

No


Overall, the S7 is pretty solid. It uses well-worn and tested technology to satisfy most consumers. However, it’s too costly for us to justify purchasing it. Instead, try the iRobot i7+ or the Ecovacs T8.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Buy now at Amazon

Meet the tester

Jonathan Chan

Jonathan Chan

Senior Manager of Lab Operations

@ReviewedHome

Jonathan Chan currently serves as the Lab Manager at Reviewed. If you clean with it, it's likely that Jon oversees its testing. Since joining the Reviewed in 2012, Jon has helped launch the company's efforts in reviewing laptops, vacuums, and outdoor gear. He thinks he's a pretty big deal. In the pursuit of data, he's plunged his hands into freezing cold water, consented to be literally dragged through the mud, and watched paint dry. Jon demands you have a nice day.

See all of Jonathan Chan's reviews

Checking our work.

We use standardized and scientific testing methods to scrutinize every product and provide you with objectively accurate results. If you’ve found different results in your own research, email us and we’ll compare notes. If it looks substantial, we’ll gladly re-test a product to try and reproduce these results. After all, peer reviews are a critical part of any scientific process.

Shoot us an email

Up next

This French press hack will save you money on iced coffee

Read more

Avocado vs. Awara: A showdown of the "green" mattresses

Read more

Tips to help keep your smart home safe and secure

Read more
View all Home & Garden