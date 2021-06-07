Special features and a good-enough clean still doesn’t justify the cost of this robot vac

Pros Lots of smart features

Powerful suction Cons Expensive

About the Roborocks S7

Dimensions : 13.75” x 3.8” (W x H)

: 13.75” x 3.8” (W x H) Suction : 2,500pa

: 2,500pa Mop : Yes

: Yes Warranty: 1 year

What we like about the Roborock S7

It has so many smart features

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The Roborock S7 has a virtual mapping feature that lets you direct it to areas you want to be cleaned.

It’s pretty standard these days for a robot vacuum to work with an app. However, the S7 takes it to another level. It can create virtual maps of your home so you can then direct it to clean specific rooms or areas. You can also set the S7 to vacuum over the same area up to three times. When you want your robot vacuum to focus on a high-traffic area and not wander around your home getting underfoot, this is the perfect solution.

Aside from high-end features like the virtual maps, the S7 also has the basics covered. You can set schedules, suction levels, and even control this robot vacuum like a remote-control car. If you’ve seen a smart feature on another brand of robot vacuum, you’re probably going to find it here.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you're worried about data privacy, you can read Roborock's data privacy policy. We have looked it over, and it seems to be pretty standard and comparable to the data collection habits of other brands.

It has a child lock feature

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The S7 has a child lock that can be engaged via the app or on the machine.

Of all the appliances in your home, a robot vacuum is one that’s the most accessible to small children since it lives on the floor all the time. The S7 has both a child lock button on the robot and one via the app.

As a consumer, this should give you peace of mind to know you can make sure your kids are not riding around on top of your robot vacuum when you’re not around.

Pretty good dirt pick up

On average during our testing, the Roborock S7 picked up 10 grams of dirt per run. This puts it in the same league as iRobot and other high-end brands. The S7 also does well against pet hair. After a cleaning cycle, we inspected the bottom and found no tangles on any of the brushes.

What we don’t like

Its navigation leaves something to be desired

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan We found that the S7 often got caught on throw rugs because it sits a bit taller than other robot vacuum models.

The S7 does not do well in tight spaces, and it all comes down to the S7’s design, which is about 5% taller and wider than the iRobot i7+. This quarter- to half-inch difference may not seem like a lot, however, we observed its impact in our tests when the S7 frequently got caught on throw rugs and struggled with toe kicks, where its competitors do not.

It is too expensive for the value it offers

When you go online, you can find dozens of robot vacuum brands that all look alike. One of the reasons for this is that most of the parts used by most robot vacuum brands all come from a central location in Shenzhen, China. It’s quite common for a robot vac company to call up various factories, pick the parts they want, and assemble them all together into a new product.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is what it feels like Roborock has done with the S7. It shares a lot of commonalities with older Ecovacs models and some from other brands.

Normally, we’d say “who cares.” However, most of the original robot vacuums are less expensive than the models that Roborock is aping. At the time of reviewing, you can get an iRobot that self-empties or an Ecovacs that can recognize any objects on the floor for the same price. The Roborock S7 can do none of these things.

What users are saying

We have reviewed the S7 pretty early in its lifecycle so we have only found about 150 reviews online. Generally, users are happy with the S7. They like the powerful suction and smart features. Detractors dislike the dust bin design and weak performance on thick carpet.

Should you buy it?

No



Overall, the S7 is pretty solid. It uses well-worn and tested technology to satisfy most consumers. However, it’s too costly for us to justify purchasing it. Instead, try the iRobot i7+ or the Ecovacs T8.



The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.



Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Meet the tester Jonathan Chan Senior Manager of Lab Operations @ReviewedHome Jonathan Chan currently serves as the Lab Manager at Reviewed. If you clean with it, it's likely that Jon oversees its testing. Since joining the Reviewed in 2012, Jon has helped launch the company's efforts in reviewing laptops, vacuums, and outdoor gear. He thinks he's a pretty big deal. In the pursuit of data, he's plunged his hands into freezing cold water, consented to be literally dragged through the mud, and watched paint dry. Jon demands you have a nice day. See all of Jonathan Chan's reviews