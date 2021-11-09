Keep a secure eye on your house after cleaning with this smart robot vac

About the Samsung Jet Bot A.I.+

Credit: Samsung The Samsung Jet Bot just looks like it's from the future.

Dimensions : 13.8” x 13.8” x 3.9” (W x D x H)

: 13.8” x 13.8” x 3.9” (W x D x H) Weight : 9.5 pounds

: 9.5 pounds Washable filters : Yes

: Yes Warranty: 1-year limited warranty

What we like about the Samsung Jet Bot A.I.+

Powerful suction means super clean floors

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The large wheels on the side of the Samsung Jet Bot allow it to surmount thresholds.

The Jet Bot A.I.+ has a powerful, 30-watt motor that can easily pick up crumbs and pet hair. During testing, the best run the Jet Bot had picked up 12 grams of debris. That’s really impressive, since our robot vacuum testing course has a variety of surfaces ranging from medium-pile carpet to bare floor. Twelve grams doesn’t seem like much, but robot vacuums are meant to clean every day, and over the course of a week, that small number really adds up.

One of the neat tricks the Jet Bot can do is automatically adjust its suction based on the surface it’s rolling over. The wheels are also very tall, allowing the Jet Bot to surmount most thresholds.



When you combine these two features, we found the Jet Bot well-suited to clean large homes.

Smart features galore are actually useful

The plethora of smart features that come with the Samsung Jet Bot A.I.+ impressed us. You can access them through Samsung’s SmartThings app.

ADVERTISEMENT

Using a series of lidar sensors, the Jet Bot can create maps of your home. These maps can show you where the robot has cleaned in the past, but it can also let you show where you want your robot to go in the future. You can draw virtual walls on these maps to prevent the Jet Bot from going into sensitive areas or designate that it go over certain rooms only.

Aside from being a robot vacuum, the Jet Bot can be tasked to be a robot security camera. The cameras that help it navigate around your home can also be set to stream video to your home.

While engaged in surveillance mode, you can control the Jet Bot like a drone. The stream is high quality and the wide-angle lens gives you a more complete picture. If you’ve ever been at work and wanted to check in on your pet or alleviate the nagging feeling that you’ve left the sink running, this is the perfect solution.

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The forward-facing camera allows the Samsung Jet Bot to avoid obstacles.

The Jet Bot can also play soothing music. It comes with a library of songs with titles like “Banana Morning” and “Worries Floating Away.” The idea is that you can find your pet with the Jet Bot and then play your furry friend some tunes. I asked around the office and we are on the fence if this is actually useful or rather, just fun.

It self-empties so you don’t have to do it

It seems self-emptying docks are a bandwagon that every robot vacuum brand is jumping on. If you haven’t heard of it: Basically, many top-tier robot vacuums feature a secondary vacuum in the charging dock that cleans out the robot’s dust bin. In the Jet Bot’s case, the dirt is placed in a self-sealing bag that needs to be emptied every 30 to 60 days.

Trend or not, we think that every top-tier robot vacuum should be able to self empty. It’s one of those features that you get used to and then can’t get along without. What’s the point of a robot vacuum if you have to tend to it constantly?

ADVERTISEMENT

What we don’t like about the Samsung Jet Bot A.I.+

It’s too tall

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The Jet Bot is much taller than the average robot vacuum. During testing, it had trouble getting under low shelves and toe kicks.

With its lidar sensor tower fully extended, the Samsung Jet Bot A.I.+ stands almost six inches tall, roughly two inches taller than a Roomba. This means the Jet Bot has trouble cleaning under toe kicks and shelves. A robot vacuum cannot clean where it’s brushes can’t travel.

The dock is also very tall. It stands around 21 inches, making it difficult to store.

It’s extraordinarily expensive

At the time of reviewing, the Jet Bot A.I.+ had an average retail price of over $1,000. That’s really expensive, even for top-tier robot vacuums. Almost everything you get with this robot vacuum can be found on other robot vacuums for less. However, we have yet to find a robot vacuum that has all these features bundled together.

What users are saying

We got the Samsung Jet Bot A.I.+ into our labs right as it became available. So, when we tested it there were only about 108 user reviews. Out of these 108 user reviews, 76 rate the Jet Bot with five stars. Users really like the fact they can check in on their homes when they are away, and they also love its cleaning performance. People who don’t like the Jet Bot say it is not worth the money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Should you buy the Samsung Jet Bot A.I.+?

Yes

It is expensive, but it is hard to say it’s overpriced because there isn’t another robot vacuum on the market that’s quite like it. Can you think of a robot vacuum that has a library of music for your pet and can also empty itself? We can’t.

If you’re interested in a robot vacuum for a smart home this is one you should definitely consider. While there are better automated cleaners out there like the iRobot Roomba j7+, there is a unique futuristic spark that endears the Jet Bot to us.



The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.



Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Meet the tester Jonathan Chan Senior Manager of Lab Operations @ReviewedHome Jonathan Chan currently serves as the Lab Manager at Reviewed. If you clean with it, it's likely that Jon oversees its testing. Since joining the Reviewed in 2012, Jon has helped launch the company's efforts in reviewing laptops, vacuums, and outdoor gear. He thinks he's a pretty big deal. In the pursuit of data, he's plunged his hands into freezing cold water, consented to be literally dragged through the mud, and watched paint dry. Jon demands you have a nice day. See all of Jonathan Chan's reviews