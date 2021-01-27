With some help from you, this Samsung robot floor mop also cleans windows

We’re at home more than ever these days, and we’ve been using everything inside our homes with much more frequency. This also means that your house gets a lot dirtier faster—including your floors. You could say that your hardwood and tile are being walked on twenty-floor seven. Pun intended.

In all seriousness, it’s likely that you have plenty of competing priorities, between juggling Zoom calls and remote learning for your kids to worry about mopping the kitchen. This is where the Samsung JetBot VR6000TM comes in.

ADVERTISEMENT

About the Samsung VR6000TM

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The JetBot comes with two types of pads: microfiber (left) and mother yarn (right).

Dimensions: 11.5" x 5" x 6.5" (L x W x H)

11.5" x 5" x 6.5" (L x W x H) Cycles: Auto, Edge, Manual, Step, Focus, 50 Minute, Intensive, Pattern



Auto, Edge, Manual, Step, Focus, 50 Minute, Intensive, Pattern Pads: Microfiber and mother yarn

Microfiber and mother yarn User manual: Samsung JetBot VR6000TM manual

What we like

The VR6000TM cleans well for a robot

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan Users often select the JetBot's Edge cleaning setting.

For general floor maintenance, we think the VR6000TM is great. It has eight different cleaning modes, ranging from auto to intensive. The intensive cycle is slow and plodding in its cleaning paths, but we observed it covering every square inch of our testing area.

To operate the unit, you have to fill two water tanks, one for each pad. The unit’s manual recommends you also prime the pads by soaking them in water, and then wringing them out.

This robot mop cleaned dust and general grime easily. The sensors were smart enough that it avoided carpets and getting caught on furniture. In both its robot mops and vacuums, Samsung has been focusing on navigation in its newer models.

ADVERTISEMENT

While testing it manually, we found the unit to be well balanced. However, it’s very large and can’t fit into tight spaces easily.

As for endurance, if the tanks are full, the VR6000TM can clean for about 50 minutes without needing to be refilled. In our estimation that’s enough for most households to give their kitchens and bathrooms a once over.

The JetBot VR6000TM holds its own compared to iRobot’s Braava Jet M6

We recently tested the iRobot Braava Jet M6. Overall, we still think the M6 is better than the VR6000TM.

While the M6 costs about $100 more, it provides a lot more convenience. You can program the M6 to clean certain rooms or even certain areas of certain rooms. Our testing shows that the two units’ cleaning prowess is very close.

The VR6000TM does have two things going for it. It’s more ecologically sound, since it’s pads are washable, while the M6 mostly relies on disposable ones. The M6 also doesn’t do windows, whereas this Samsung mop can do windows, walls, and countertops, though you need to hold it up yourself.

ADVERTISEMENT

What we don’t like

More cumbersome than its competitors

The VR6000TM is more mop than robot, and we felt this the most during set up. It has two brushes and each has its own water tank that you have to unscrew to fill. It’s also recommended that you soak and wring out each of the pads. Then, after a cycle is done, you need to plug it in and wash the pads. All this to say, you still need to be involved in the process.

Using the VR6000TM is easier than traditional mopping, but it takes longer to set up than other robot mops in its price range.

What owners are saying

Out of 108 reviews, the Samsung JetBot VR6000TM scores an average rating of 4.2 out of 5. Users praise its quiet operation and strong cleaning. Major complaints include the small, hard-to-fill water tanks and the fact you need to close doors to contain it.

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan A handle on the back of the VR6000TM allows users to clean tiles and countertops as well as floors.

Warranty

The Samsung JetBot VR6000TM has a one-year warranty on the whole unit. In addition, there is a 10-year warranty on the digital inverter motor.

Should you buy the Samsung JetBot VR6000TM?

Maybe.

If you want something to clean your floor for you while you’re out for a walk, the VR6000TM is a solid choice. This is especially true if you also want a helping hand cleaning a tile backsplash or a shower. There are more specialized tools for cleaning walls or floors, but the VR6000TM impressed us by doing both.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, if you’re looking for a product that cleans bare floors and carpet, you may want to wait for the new Samsung JetBot 90 A.I.+, due out later this year.

Meet the tester Jonathan Chan Lab Manager @ReviewedHome Jonathan Chan currently serves as the Lab Manager at Reviewed. If you clean with it, it's likely that Jon oversees its testing. Since joining the Reviewed in 2012, Jon has helped launch the company's efforts in reviewing laptops, vacuums, and outdoor gear. He thinks he's a pretty big deal. In the pursuit of data, he's plunged his hands into freezing cold water, consented to be literally dragged through the mud, and watched paint dry. Jon demands you have a nice day. See all of Jonathan Chan's reviews