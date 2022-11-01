This Shark robot vacuum sinks more than it swims

Fall is here, let's get cozy. We're giving away a Solo Stove Bonfire with a stand. Enter to win between now and Nov. 18, 2022.

About the Shark RV2610WA robot vacuum and mop

Dimensions : 14.96" x 5.7” (W x H)

: 14.96" x 5.7” (W x H) Weight : 7.2 pounds

: 7.2 pounds Type : Vacuum mop hybrid

: Vacuum mop hybrid Dirty capacity: 9.46 liters

What we like

Its navigation function is smooth

Credit: Reviewed / Michael Elderbee This robot vacuum had no trouble climbing a tall riser.

When a robot vacuum comes into our labs, we place it on our robot vacuum obstacle course. It’s a simulated room filled with all types of furniture, including low shelves, chair legs, and risers. When it comes to navigation, robot vacuums need to strike a balance between ramming their brushes into every nook and shying away from every obstacle.

During testing, the Shark RV2610WA did really well avoiding obstacles while picking up the debris we laid out for it. It never got stuck or trapped during its testing runs, and it made it over the doorway threshold and atop our 2/3rds inch riser, which indicates that the RV2610WA is good at dealing with uneven floors and will be able to easily transition from one type of flooring to another.

It boasts impressive mopping skills

Credit: Reviewed / Michael Elderbee The ultrasonic mop did a pretty good job cleaning up adhered dust to hardwood flooring, as you can see here.

This Shark robot vacuum is actually a vacuum-mop hybrid. To judge its mopping capabilities, we tested it on a platform covered in hardwood on one side and linoleum on the other. Then, we dirtied the floor with talcum powder and a few squirts of chocolate syrup.

The Shark RV2610WA left the floor spotless.

What we didn’t like

The self-empty function needs major improvement

Credit: Reviewed / Michael Elderbee The mess the Shark made when it missed the dock.

One of the big selling points of this robot vacuum is that it self-empties.

The idea is that after this Shark finishes a cleaning run, it returns to its dock, where a secondary vacuum suctions out the debris it has collected and places it into a bin that you have to empty every 30 days.

While the self-emptying feature on the Shark RV2610WA works most of the time, we observed a few occasions when the robot vacuum didn’t dock properly. Consequently, when the secondary vacuum was activated, it spewed tons of dirt on the floor.

It’s never good when a robot vacuum leaves a mess.

It’s bagless

Most self-emptying robot vacuums empty the robot’s dust bin into a self-sealing bag so you never need to see, touch, or smell anything unpleasant. Not so with the Shark RV2610WA, which is bagless and empties itself into a reusable container.

Don’t get us wrong, it’s great that the bin is washable, reusable, and money-saving in the long run. However, it also means that you will release more allergens into the air every time you empty the robot vacuum. It’s just not as convenient as its bagged counterparts.

Carpets pose a challenge

The Shark RV2610WA’s mop and vacuum performance shows us that it’s better designed for bare floors.

On average, it picked up around 7.7 grams of debris per run. The bar for us in the testing labs is around 10 grams in order to keep your floor maintained in between cleanings.

We also found that this Shark had trouble picking up pet hair from our low-pile carpets.

What users are saying

We reviewed this robot vacuum pretty early in its life cycle so there are only a handful of user reviews out there. However, out of 59 ratings on Amazon, the Shark RV2610WA scores a 4.2 stars out of 5.

Users like the easy setup and mop feature. However, the major complaints that we see are about the lackluster app and the inability to pick up pet hair.

Should you buy the Shark RV2610WA?

Probably not

The Shark RV2610WA is affordable and often on sale. It performs well on bare floors, but below average on carpets.

Our bigger issue is that the self-emptying feature sometimes creates a mess, which is never appreciated. The RV2610WA also underwhelmed us when it came to pet hair.

If you’re looking for a robot vacuum, we’d suggest checking out the iRobot Roomba i3+.

