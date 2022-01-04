Ecovacs unveils award-winning line of premium robot vac-mops

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Robot vacuum manufacturer Ecovacs is debuting its new Deebot X1 lineup at CES 2022, featuring three 2-in-1 models, meaning they will each be able to vacuum and mop for complete floor-care coverage.

However, the big innovation for this year, and the one we are most excited to hear about, is the introduction of YIKO—a natural language processor. If it works as advertised, consumers will be able to start, stop, and command their robot vacuums to clean specific areas of the home—no Alexa, Google Home, or smartphone required. However, the X1 lineup will still work with all favorite smart hubs, if that's how you want to roll.

A popular feature in Ecovacs’ Deebot T8 Ozmo, Ecovacs’ advanced navigation system AIVI returns in these three models. When we tested AIVI in the lab last year, we found it up to snuff, deftly avoiding power cords and furniture legs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another crowd favorite making a comeback is the Ozmo mopping feature. Past iterations of Ozmo required consumers to fill the water tank and constantly replace the pads. Now, the charging station on the flagship model not only empties the dust bin, but washes the pads and refills the water tank automatically. This is a feature of competing brand Roborock’s new S7 MaxV Ultra robot vac-mop hybrid, also debuting at CES 2022, although it functions a bit differently.

The X1 has three models in its lineup:

Deebot X1 Omni : This is the top-tier flagship model that includes the self-cleaning and self-emptying charging station. It also has voice controls, advanced navigation, and Ozmo mopping features. It has an MSRP of $1,549.

Deebot X1 Turbo : This model places a higher emphasis on mopping. It has the self-cleaning station, but not the self-emptying feature. However, the Turbo includes voice controls and advanced navigation. It has an MSRP of $1,349.

Deebot X1 Plus: The Plus focuses on vacuuming over mopping. It can self-empty its dust bin, but does not include the self-cleaning station. It has an MSRP of $1,149.

All these models are very expensive. Based on what we know so far, we think they are going to be giving you plenty of bang for your buck. We won't know for sure until the get one into our testing labs.



Consumers can find these models available in the U.S. market in March of 2022.



