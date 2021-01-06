Eufy boosts power and navigation in its new robot vac

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The robot vacuum industry is a booming one, expecting to reach a valuation of $5.7 billion by 2026. With such a growing landscape comes new technology on the horizon for 2021.

The latest robot vacuum technology coming from Eufy (Anker Innovations Ltd.) is its RoboVac L80. This upgrade from the Eufy L70—which performed well in our lab tests—claims to offer its most powerful cleaning technology yet, along with advanced laser navigation that makes cleaning more convenient for consumers.

Let’s take a look at the navigation technology specs: The RoboVac L80 features infrared iPath Laser Navigation and AI Map Technology 2.0 for real-time and multi-floor mapping for the many rooms in your home. Laser mapping is a navigation technology already seen in other robot vacuum brands like iRobot.

As for vacuum power, the L80 uses twin turbine technology. Eufy says the two advanced turbines increase the air-flow by 80% for the deepest cleaning power of all previous RoboVac models.

We couldn't find another robot vacuum on the market with that kind of suction power, but we're more concerned about how the navigation performs when it comes to the effectiveness of a robot vacuum.

Also hitting the market is the RoboVac L80 Hybrid, offering the same benefits of the L80 in addition to a mop function. The existing L70 Hybrid also has a mop function and uses automatic water control to keep the water mess that comes with mopping to a minimum.

We’ve tested the L70 Hybrid model and thought the mop feature could be better—but, in all fairness, a mop feature on a robot vacuum generally offers a lackluster performance since it can’t apply the same elbow grease that a human can.

With our testing of the L70 model, we found that Eufy had improved upon a lot of the pain points of its own previous model. If that's the case again, we have high hopes for the L8.

