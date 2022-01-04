Robot vac company Roborock unveils new cleaning system

Today at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Roborock rolls out its brand new, premium cleaning system, the S7 MaxV Ultra, with a few industry-first innovations from the China-based robot vacuum company. Reps from the company say, "With the S7 MaxV Ultra, we want to set a new standard in robotic cleaning, delivering convenience and powerful cleaning in one single package."

Roborock's goal for the S7 MaxV Ultra is to take the onus of floor maintenance away from the consumer. In doing so, it has created a robot vacuum-mop hybrid that features a dock that allows it to self-clean and auto-refill, and utilizes 3-D smart navigation to work around furniture—even in the dark—and identify flooring materials to suggest recommended cleaning patterns. We can't wait to bring this machine into the Reviewed labs for testing.

Its "Empty Wash Fill Dock" features three compartments for said tasks, and it's the only dock on the market that features a combination of all three functionalities. The dock's dust bag can hold nearly two months' worth of detritus, although we've seen this before. What's more exciting is its refilling feature—the vac-mop recognizes that it is empty of water and returns to the dock for automatic refilling before continuing with its cleaning program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Navigation in robot vacuums is nothing new, but with the S7 MaxV Ultra, Roborock introduces its trademark ReactiveAI 2.0 improved obstacle avoidance technology. It is meant to adapt to its surroundings so as not to run into furniture or through pet poo. It transmits its data and cleaning patterns through its app to your smartphone, turning them into 3-D images.

Here at Reviewed, we've tested Roborock's predecessor, the S7, in our lab and find it to be a solid robot vacuum and mop, with suction power in the same league as iRobot and other top-market brands. Roborock says that the S7 MaxV Ultra has double the S7's suction power. However, as with the S7, which we found to be priced overly high, the S7 MaxV Ultra comes with a price tag that will suction a whole lot of dollars out of your wallet.

Roborock estimates its S7 MaxV Ultra will be available in U.S. markets in early April. The whole dock cleaning system will sell for $1,399.99, while the standalone vac-mop hybrid will be priced at $859.99.

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.