This affordable mattress feels like a luxe hotel bed

Pros Soft top layer

Supportive core

Absorbs movement well Cons Poor edge support

Mattress sags over time

What is the Allswell Supreme mattress?

The Allswell Supreme is a hybrid mattress made with a base layer of pocket coils. The coils sit beneath two layers of foam: A piece of “Energex foam” provides pressure relief, and another memory foam is infused with graphite and copper. The company claims that this layer transfers heat away from the body.

How did we test the Allswell Supreme?

We tested the Allswell Supreme the same way we test every other mattress in a box that rolls through the Reviewed office. To begin, our tester slept on the mattress for 30 nights to see how it performed in an actual home, and if it had any glaring issues.

From there, the mattress was taken to our labs in Cambridge, Massachusetts, for additional scientific testing. We used a bowling ball to assess its bounciness, an electric blanket to look at its heat retention, and even a barbell to consider its ability to distribute and relieve pressure. (P.S. Don't try anything with heated blankets or pads at home, as it will void an Allswell mattress's warranty.)

What’s it like to unbox the Allswell Supreme?

Credit: Allswell Once the Allswell was unboxed, it was difficult to move due to its weight.

All in all, unboxing the Allswell was pretty similar to unboxing any other mattress in a box. Our tester was able to move the box up two flights of stairs alone—though she’s younger, and its 100-pound weight might make moving it alone a more difficult task for some. That said, it was tough to maneuver the mattress once it was out of the package due to its hefty weight.

The mattress came with clear instructions for how to unbox the bed, which made the process fairly simple. Once it was unboxed, it released a noticeable odor for several days. The smell eventually dissipated, but it was far from the least smelly mattress we’ve tested.

What we like about the Allswell Supreme

Credit: Allswell The Allswell Supreme feels like a luxe mattress, but it's still supportive.

The Allswell Supreme provides a great deal of support that’s offset by its soft upper layer. The combination made it feel like a luxe option, and our tester, who sleeps on her back and side, enjoyed it. She thinks that the soft upper layer means that most people who purchase it won’t need a mattress topper at all.

In our tester’s experience, the mattress didn’t retain excessive heat. Lab tests confirmed that it wasn’t prone to heat retention—a major upshot for folks who sleep hot.

What we don’t like about the Allswell Supreme mattress

The Allswell Supreme’s cushy surface comes at a slight cost—it lacks edge support. Meaning, if you sit on the periphery of the bed to put on shoes, it will collapse beneath your weight. This is a common issue with mattresses in a box, as the beds are often made of foam and springs. The mattresses with the best edge support are classic innersprings, as they use a reinforced cage. The Awara mattress is among the best we’ve tested in terms of its edge support. However plenty of others, including the Casper Original, performed poorly on this test.

The Allswell had an even more perturbing red flag: Within our tester’s month of using it, the bed developed a depression on the surface where our tester slept. This would likely be covered by the company’s warranty, but it doesn’t bode well for the mattress’s longevity. Scanning the customer reviews, a handful of consumers mention running into the same issue. It’s not enough people to know if it’s truly poor design or faulty materials, or if those select few just happened to get lemons. Regardless, the mattress’s longevity is questionable in our eyes.

Our tester also said that the bed may not be great for more than one person. If you sleep with a partner on the mattress, you may find yourselves rolling into the center due to its squishy surface.

What are Allswell’s trial, return, and warranty policies?

Credit: Allswell Allswell's warranty is voided if you use the mattress with heated blankets or pads.

The Allswell Supreme comes with a 100-night trial period, so you can sleep on it for several weeks before feeling pressure to know whether it’s the perfect mattress for you. (Though the company recommends giving your body three weeks or so to adjust before you return the bed.)

To qualify for a return, you must initiate the process within 100 days of the mattress’s delivery. Returned mattresses are usually recycled or donated, according to a customer service representative. If you live in a city where Allswell has a connection to a third-party company for pickup, it will arrange for the mattress to be taken from your home. (Chatting with customer service didn’t illuminate how large the company’s donor partner network is, as the rep couldn’t confirm if there were even connections in most major cities.) If not, you’ll be responsible for donating or disposing of the mattress yourself.

Allswell provides the same 10-year limited warranty that most mattress companies have. Its stipulations are also in line with other companies: The mattress must be used with a base that provides adequate support, though the brand’s website doesn’t provide ample information on what this constitutes. Chatting with customer service revealed that the mattress shouldn’t be used on the floor or with slats that are no more than three inches apart. Our tester was surprised to learn that the mattress is compatible with box spring bases, too. The company has one additional requirement in order to not void the warranty: The mattress can’t be used with heated electric blankets or heating pads.

What are current owners saying about the Allswell Supreme?

Customer reviews demonstrate the mattress is popular among buyers. It has 4.5 stars from more than 400 reviewers. Some compare it to hotel mattresses, echoing the luxury comfort our tester found while sleeping on it. “My first Allswell was for a daybed,” one writes. “I have had such great naps on it that I decided to upgrade to the Supreme for my bedroom. It’s perfect for me! It’s medium-firm and so comfortable.”

Some reviewers complain that the surface is too soft for comfort, and others express that they wish the mattress provided better edge support than it does.

Is the Allswell Supreme worth it?

Credit: Allswell Many will like the Allswell Supreme's soft surface.

The Allswell Supreme mattress gets a lot right—it’s supportive and definitely lends a luxury hotel vibe. However, it has some major downsides. Our product sample developed a faint depression where our tester slept, which calls its longevity and durability into question.



Nonetheless, with a queen coming in at $985, the mattress is cheaper than most and could be a great option for anyone who isn’t looking to dip into the quadruple digits for their next bed. Like most mattresses we’ve tested, we can see ample people who will find the Allswell is a great choice, it just isn’t the perfect bed for everyone.

What other mattresses in a box do we recommend?

If you’re looking for a firmer option, the Tuft & Needle Original, our best overall pick, might be the right place to start. It’s even more affordable than the Allswell Supreme, and its surface makes you feel as though you’re floating above the mattress.

For folks who want more of a memory-foam sensation, wherein the mattress really cradles you, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud may fill the bill. However, its cushy surface makes it prone to heat retention.

Eco-conscious shoppers should look into the Avocado Green mattress or Awara mattress—both of which have numerous material and environmental certifications.

