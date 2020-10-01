Is the Avocado Green Mattress as comfy as it is eco-friendly?

What is Avocado? And what does “green mattress” mean?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Avocado Green Mattress gets its name from the company's self-proclaimed environmentally conscious production and practices.

Avocado is one of a handful of companies that sells mattresses online, directly to consumers (i.e., it eliminates the awkward experience of lying down in a mattress store trying to find something comfortable under glaring fluorescent lights). Avocado is kind of like the Whole Foods of online mattresses. Its beds are marketed as organic, made from natural materials, and “handmade in sunny California.”

The “green” claim stems from Avocado’s sustainability-oriented manufacturing and certified organic components. Of course, it’s difficult to definitively know if a company maintains “environmentally conscious, ethical, and sustainable business practices” across its supply chain, as Avocado claims. That said, the company’s mattresses hold almost every mattress certification available, including GOTS organic fabric, GOLS organic latex, CertiPUR-US, which indicates limited VOCs and exclusion of various chemicals in manufacturing, and others.

Where to buy the Avocado Green Mattress and what does it cost?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Avocado Green Mattress is Avocado's most popular mattress, and it can only be purchased online.

As a direct-to-consumer company, the only source of Avocado mattresses is Avocado. Unlike Leesa, which has a partnership with West Elm, so shoppers can try its mattresses in stores across the country, Avocado has just two showrooms nationwide: one in California and the other in New Jersey. For everyone elsewhere who wishes to buy its mattresses, you need to shop online, directly through the website.

Avocado carries three mattresses that come in at different prices. We tested its most popular model, the Avocado Green Mattress. The Avocado Green Mattress rings up at $1,399 for a queen, which puts it on the pricier end of mattresses we’ve tested, most of which cost up to $1,000.

For customers who want to learn more about the mattresses but don’t live in California or New Jersey, Avocado offers a “Virtual Experience”—a 30-minute Zoom meeting with a representative at one of its retail locations. This gives you the opportunity to ask questions about the mattress and gain a better understanding of the brand. I didn’t try the Virtual Experience so I can’t say if it works, but it’s a nice touch that many other online mattress companies don’t offer.

How did we test the Avocado Green Mattress?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser We tested the Avocado Green Mattress at home and in our Cambridge labs.

I’m the sleep specialist here at Reviewed and have tested my share of mattresses. My main test is just what a regular person would do—sleeping on it for 30 days. But that’s where the similarities end: I also test mattresses for motion transfer using a Newton’s cradle balanced on the mattress, I consider the edge support (i.e., how well the edge holds up if you sit on it, or if it just collapses) and whether the mattress would be easy to fall off of in the night, and more.

After a month-long stint in my apartment, the mattress is sent to our lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts. There, our senior scientist, Julia MacDougall, tests mattresses for heat retention and performs additional motion transfer and responsiveness tests, like dropping a bowling ball in the center of the mattress. These tests provide standardized data on how mattresses dissipate or hold onto heat and capture information about how a mattress responds to movement that may be difficult to assess in subjective, personal tests.

What’s it like to unbox the Avocado Green Mattress?

Credit: Reviewed / Lindsey Vickers The Avocado Green Mattress is hard to move—it's almost impossible to prop it up against a wall.

The Avocado Green Mattress is like most other mattresses in a box. It weighs a lot, but comes in jelly-roll form, making it easy to move into your home. I unfurled it in my living room to let it air out for a night—a best practice for any mattress in a box, which often release chemicals from manufacturing in a process called “off-gassing” after being decompressed and exposed to open air.

The Avocado mattress didn’t smell like other mattresses I’ve tested, which have a clearly chemical scent. The Avocado’s odor was almost indescribable. It wasn’t quite natural, but it also wasn’t entirely unnatural. It was almost like if you were to open a bag of tea that is several years old and had taken on the smell of the surrounding plastic pouch. It’s not a terrible odor, but it’s still not something I wanted to press my face into right away, either, so I was glad to give it a night to breathe before sleeping on it.

What’s great about the Avocado Green Mattress?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Avocado Green Mattress is simply comfortable. It's a great option for side and back sleepers.

The Avocado Green Mattress is straight-up comfortable. I wasn’t sold on it, initially, due to its springiness. But, by halfway through testing, I was looking forward to getting into bed on the Avocado every night. It wasn’t the same sheer excitement I felt going to bed and knowing how comfortable the Leesa Hybrid would be (that mattress still holds the crown for me), but it had an element of comfort that was almost nostalgic, it was so cozy and comforting.

I should clarify that the Avocado Green Mattress isn’t cozy in the overheating sense. In fact, I was surprised by just how cool the mattress felt at night. It didn’t seem to retain body heat, no matter how long I spent on the bed or how warm it was outside. I never woke up feeling like the spot beneath where I’d slept was cooking. Lab testing confirmed that it didn’t retain much heat, making it a great option for people who tend to sleep hot and need a mattress that won’t leave them feeling overbaked in the morning.

The Avocado Green Mattress has a distinct feel, which it takes from its unique construction. A hybrid mattress, it's made with 700 to 1,400 individual steel coils (depending on the size), that are sandwiched between two layers of organic latex, a material that’s known for being more springy and responsive. Overall, it skews toward the springy side, and you don’t feel like you're sinking into it when you sit or lie on it. The responsiveness of the mattress was one of the first things I noticed while testing it. The Avocado Green Mattress is super bouncy. I plonked myself down on it only to feel as though I was almost re-launched with equal force. Among all the hotel beds and personal mattresses I’ve slept on over the years, none parallel the Avocado’s … gusto.

What are the downsides of the Avocado Green Mattress?

Credit: Reviewed / Lindsey Vickers The Avocado Green Mattress left a little be desired in size—it was two inches shorter than the standard queen measurements in width and height.

This bed is comfortable for most sleep positions. I am a side and stomach sleeper, but I even woke up on my back a couple of times in the month I used the Avocado mattress. That said, I didn’t find it supportive enough for my lumbar spine when I slept on my stomach for longer stretches. It wasn’t an issue all the time, but sleeping on my stomach multiple nights in a row was out of the question. In my opinion, the mattress is better left to side and back sleepers.

Its springiness is a strength and a weakness. At one point, I dropped my phone from about a foot and a half above the bed onto it, near the edge. My anxiety spiked after a second when the phone bounced, looking as though it would pop right off the bed and onto the floor. I quickly learned not to do that, but it goes to show just how responsive it is. On its website, the mattress is labeled as having “light bounce," though that didn’t match my experience. The springiness was a bit much for me—but for people who prefer that sensation over the sink of memory foam, it is a great option.

Another oddity: The mattress was noticeably smaller than my queen-size bed frame, leaving a couple inches on the side and bottom when pushed into the upper-left corner. The Avocado’s queen dimensions listed online match the standard, 80 inches by 60 inches, but the mattress I received was two inches short in height and width, coming in at 78 inches by 58 inches. It wasn’t enough to truly impact me at night. But for someone sleeping with a partner, child, and three pets, or some combination where every last inch matters, it could be a problem. When I chatted with Avocado’s customer service about the discrepancy, I learned that it wasn’t a one-off problem. The rep wrote: “Because our mattresses are crafted by hand and then are immediately compressed and roll packed, we do get messages about [mattresses being slightly small] often. But I assure you, they almost always expand!” She suggested jumping on the bed to expedite its expansion, which seems silly, at best. In the end, she said to give it time to expand, though I’m skeptical it will grow by two inches in length and width no matter how many months pass. If not, she indicated the company would replace it.

Moving the Avocado Green Mattress was another experience. I recruited my roommate to help carry it from the living room onto my bed frame—and thank goodness I did. It was like trying to wrangle a giant, soggy, lasagna noodle (it’s even close to the same color). We tried to prop it up on the wall while we strategized how to move it, but it just slunk down, resigned to its floor-bound fate. After a bit of wrangling, we hoisted it onto the bed frame. At the end of my month with the Avocado, I was barely able to move the mattress 20 feet from the hallway in my apartment to the other side of our door. Once outside, it slumped down the wall again and obstructed the hallway, so I pulled it halfway back into the apartment and braced it in the doorway. Even our scientist commented on how difficult it was to move when it got to the lab, saying that some foam mattresses have more structure, and likening the Avocado Green Mattress to “sand bags.” All that said, for people who frequently relocate, I think this mattress is out of the question.

The Avocado Green Mattress also has a longer manufacturing and shipping window than most mattresses I’ve tested, which may be due to the fact that they’re “handmade.” But I also found it difficult to track the status of my order. I was sent an email with a tracking number, yet when I hopped on the Avocado website, I couldn’t find a tracking option. I ultimately had to contact customer service. My mattress took 17 days from when the order was placed just to its shipment. It didn't arrive at my door for anther 5 days, taking just over three weeks in total.

Is the Avocado Green Mattress worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Lindsey Vickers The Avocado Green Mattress is organic and sustainable, making it a great option for consumers who are environmentally conscious.

All in all, I liked the Avocado Green Mattress. I think it’s a worthwhile mattress that many people will enjoy. It doesn’t retain heat overnight, which may be a key consideration for some sleepers and can help keep you at a comfortable temperature all night long. Its springy feel provides a nice balance of comfort and coziness.

It’s not my top pick for people who prefer the cradling and enveloping sensation of memory foam, who frequently relocate, or who are consistent stomach sleepers. The mattress provides a pleasantly springy surface, but it may have too much gusto for some. Moving the mattress is a chore, because it seems to have no structure once it leaves the bed frame. Finally, stomach sleepers will likely find it doesn't provide sufficient support for their lumbar spine.

For consumers who value eco-friendly products, and are looking for mattresses that are organic, glossing over the Avocado Green Mattress would be a major oversight. It’s got a higher price than some of the other mattresses we’ve tested, but I always advocate for investing in your sleep and wouldn’t hesitate to recommend the Leesa Hybrid, which has a price in the same ballpark. If an organic, springy yet cozy, and cool-feeling mattress sounds like it would suit you, consider giving the Avocado Green Mattress a try.

