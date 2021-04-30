You won't believe the Awara mattress came from a box

Pros Supportive

What is the Awara mattress?

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The Awara is a hybrid mattress that contains coils and foam latex.

The Awara Organic Luxury Hybrid Mattress is the only one the company sells (though you can also peruse its sheets, pillows, mattress pads, and at least one yoga mat). The word “luxury” is key here—this mattress's pricing starts at around $1,000 for a twin (technically $1,798 when full price, but that almost never seems to be the case) and goes up to $1,499 for its California King (or $2,298 list price). This puts it on par with other luxury brands like Purple, Leesa, and Avocado. You’ll also probably get some bedding accessories with your purchase, such as pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector, as the company often offers such promotions. Awara is owned by Resident Home, which also produces Nectar and Dreamcloud mattresses.

Awara’s mattress is a hybrid, which means it has springs and foam. In this case, the Awara is made up of a base of nine-inch coils, layered with four inches of latex foam, and topped with a pillow-y layer made of wool, all encased in a cotton-blend fabric. All mattress sizes are 13 inches tall, which is thicker than most other mattresses in a box. Awara also makes eco-friendly claims that may help justify its cost to some. According to the company, it contains organic cotton, wool from “happy” New Zealand sheep—we can’t verify this claim, but it sounds nice, if a little like a gag from Portlandia—and its Rainforest Alliance-certified latex is sourced from real rubber trees. Awara also pledges to plant trees with every mattress purchase.

Though it is priced similarly to Avocado—another mattress brand that makes green claims—it does not have as many environmental certifications. In fact, it doesn't really count as "organic." Awara’s certifications include that its latex has the Rainforest Alliance certification, which means it is sourced in a way that meets “rigorous” conservation standards. Awara claims its foams are made without mercury, lead, or formaldehyde, among other potentially harmful materials, but it has not sought out the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS), or CertiPUR-US, which set parameters and require corroborating proof—and other mattress companies have earned, including Avocado. Awara also refers to its cotton and wool as “organic” but it lacks the USDA or any other third-party seal to that effect.

What’s it like to unbox the Awara mattress?

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The Awara is heftier than other mattresses, which makes it tough to unbox.

The Awara Organic Luxury Hybrid is dropped off at your front door in an oblong cardboard box—I got a queen, which weighs 129 pounds. This is heavier than most hybrid mattresses (possibly due to the latex foam, which seems to make mattresses weigh more) that usually weigh around 100 pounds. And it’s significantly heavier than most all-foam mattresses, which tend to be around 70 or 80 pounds. Its weight made it a real struggle to lug the box up two flights of stairs, then shimmy the folded and rolled mattress out of the box and place it on my bed frame in a way that would make it unroll face up.

On the plus side, once open, it had no odor whatsoever, so I didn’t have to wait through the customary off-gassing period for a noxious scent to dissipate. It also expanded almost immediately—some mattresses take several minutes or even hours to reach full size—so I could have slept on it right after unboxing if I’d wanted to.

How did we test the Awara mattress?

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar We used a bowling ball to test the Awara's edge support.

Mattress testing at Reviewed has two components: in-home testing and lab testing. The key part of in-home testing is using it like most consumers (probably) do, which entails sleeping on it. During the month-long sleep test, I took note of the Awara’s overall comfort, level of firmness, its amount of motion transfer and edge support, whether the mattress seemed to change consistency over the course of a month, whether I felt hot or cold overnight, and what sleeping position works best with the mattress. (I usually sleep on my back and side, for reference.)

Once I was done sleeping on the Awara, I shipped it off to Reviewed’s sleep lab, where it was subjected to objective tests that measure similar criteria. These tests included balancing a bowling ball on the edges and corners of the mattress to see if they collapse and the ball rolls off, and warming it up with an electric blanket to check for heat retention.

What’s great about Awara?

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The Awara has a plush upper layer with a very firm core.

It feels dense and supportive

The first word that comes to mind when I think of this mattress is “dense”—and I mean that in the best way possible. The Awara has real substance that a lot of mattresses that come in boxes lack. Its coils make for a sturdy core that fully supported my weight, and impressed me as something that would not degrade or sag over time. This also means that the mattress's feel is on the firmer side, which I like. Still, it’s not the firmest mattress I’ve ever tried, as its top layers of wool and latex cushion the coils and gives it a degree of yield that makes for a plush but not enveloping sleeping surface.

I was surprised by the level of springiness the Awara had, too—I didn’t try jumping on the bed (I have a low ceiling), but it felt like I could have if I wanted to. I also tossed some dumbbells on the bed to see how they bounced, and they got some air. All told, if I hadn’t gone through the (admittedly laborious) process of unboxing the Awara myself, I wouldn’t have believed that it came from a box at all, but rather a traditional mattress store.

It provides effective temperature control

Although I run cold during the day, at night I tend to overheat and sweat. But this wasn’t the case with the Awara. The brand claims its wool and latex do not retain heat, which checked out for me. During my 30-day trial period, I woke up each morning feeling refreshed instead of the sodden mess I become with some mattresses that retain a lot of heat. This helped me feel better about starting the day and prolonged the length of time between my sheet and PJ washes.

If my anecdotal experience isn’t enough for you, the Awara also aced our lab-based heat retention testing—in fact, it outperformed most other mattresses we’ve ever tried in this area. Even with the heated electric blanket sitting on it, the mattress maintained its baseline temperature over time.

It has supportive edges

The Awara has defined, supportive edges, which lessen the likelihood of falling off the bed if you like to sleep on the very perimeter. I’m proud to say that I haven’t fallen off my bed since grade school, but I appreciated how the top edge of the mattress held up well when propped myself up against the wall with some pillows to read, which isn’t the case with a lot of softer foam mattresses. And if you like to sit on the side of the bed to put on shoes, you'll have no unexpected collapses when the side fails to keep you perched.

What’s not great about Awara?

It may be too firm for some

The Awara’s surface texture and firmness were ideal for me, whether I slept on my side or back. But if you know you prefer a soft, squishy mattress—better for some side sleepers who may otherwise experience uncomfortable pressure points on their shoulders or hips—you should look at other mattress options. For example, if you want a hybrid that skews softer, consider Brooklyn Bedding’s Signature Hybrid.

Unboxing is a huge hassle

Yes, you only have to unbox it once. But I cannot overstate how much I did not like dragging a box that weighs as much as me up the stairs and maneuvering it out of the cardboard and onto my bed frame. The whole unboxing process took much longer than other mattresses and left me sweaty, tired, and generally discouraged—there may have been tears, I don’t remember. That I was able to enjoy sleeping on it at all is a testament to the mattress’s quality, as this experience initially soured me against it.

Its customer service is spotty

Awara’s Better Business Bureau rating is not good. The company is not accredited by the BBB and it has a 1-star rating (from 10 reviews) and 79 total complaints from the past year. Most complaints are about the process of returning the mattress, not being notified about shipping delays until after placing an order, and at least one person felt that Awara's "organic" marketing was misleading once they received their mattress and took a look at its tags. However, Awara responded to almost every single complaint on its BBB profile and eventually provided the desired outcome to the customer, whether it was a refund or expedited delivery of the item.

Awara's poor rating comes from just 10 reviews. However, Nectar—which, remember, is owned by the same company, Resident Home, as Awara—has a 1.2-star rating from 214 reviews and more than 1,000 complaints from the past year. Dreamcloud, also owned by the same company, has 1.29 stars out of 158 reviews and 256 complaints from the past year. It's tough to find a brand with a 5-star BBB rating (most people don't head to that site to give rave reviews) but all of Resident Home's mattresses have a worse track record than most others we've tested. Not a total dealbreaker, but something to be aware of.

What are Awara’s trial, warranty, and return policies?

Awara has a trial period of 365 nights and a “forever” warranty. This means the brand will replace it for your first 10 years of ownership if it’s defective in workmanship and materials. After the 10-year window is up, the company will still repair, re-cover, or replace the mattress for a fee. This warranty only applies if the mattress is placed on an “appropriate base”—Awara cites a platform bed as an example, so I’m not sure if my Ikea bed frame with slats and no box spring would qualify—and if the mattress is still in the possession of the original owner.

If you don’t like the mattress during your trial period, you may contact Awara’s “Sleep Concierge” to donate or dispose of the mattress locally.

What are current owners saying?

The Awara mattress has 636 reviews and an average rating of 4.7 stars. For the most part, reviewers like the same things I do—the lack of chemical scent, the low heat retention, and the firmness topped off with a soft pillowy layer. Many also bemoan the unboxing process but say it was “worth it,” which makes me feel validated.

“I had never spent so much for a mattress and my family thought I was nuts but I love, love, LOVE my mattress,” writes a 5-star reviewer. “After 14 years of aches, pains, [and] surgeries, I am now able to sleep and feel better in the morning. My mattress isn't making me sweat and I don't wake up in order to turn over.”

There are currently 14 one- and two-star reviews. Almost all the customers who don’t like the mattress have issues with its firmness, though I spotted two reviews that said it was too soft, which is a good reminder that everyone’s body is different. However, almost everyone who mentioned requesting a return says Awara made it easy to get a refund—even if it was a little difficult to manage the actual donation portion due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

Is Awara worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The Awara provides a firm sleeping surface, which is ideal for some.

It’s expensive, on the firmer side, and very, very frustrating to unbox. These factors may make it a no-go for some. But for me, I’m all-in on Awara—and I think anyone who wants a firm, low-heat, no-odor bed that feels like it came from a traditional mattress store (and not a box) will be, too.

