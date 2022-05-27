Eucalypso’s pillowcases are a great silk alternative that boast similar benefits

Eucalypso Eucalyptus Silk Tencel Pillowcase Set Pros Great alternative to silk

Soft and gentle on hair and skin

Remains cool and dry Cons Wrinkles and pills easily Buy now at Eucalypso

Buy now at Amazon

I’m quite picky when it comes to what materials make up my bedding, especially my pillowcases. Cotton’s comforting and easy to care for. Satin might feel luxurious, but I find its cooling slipperiness quickly becomes suffocating and sweaty. Silk is a fantastic material if you’re interested in a refreshing sleep—experts debate whether or not sleeping on silk has benefits for hair and skin—but some people express concerns about the environmental impact of silk production and if the purported advantages are exaggerated.

After changing pillowcases back and forth, I recently tried Eucalypso’s Silk Tencel Pillowcase Set and fell in love with its soft and cool material. The silk alternative’s only downside is its wrinkles and pilling, which I found made upkeep more tedious.

Sign up for our newsletter. Get twice-weekly reviews, advice, deals, and how-to guides from the experts.

What is the Eucalypso’s Tencel Pillowcase Set?

Credit: Reviewed / Chris Panella Eucalypso's pillowcases look soft, smooth, and comfortable.

One of Eucalypso’s bedding products, the Tencel Pillowcase Set ($45 for two regular cases, $50 for two king size) are made from Tencel lyocell eucalyptus fibers, a form of rayon that provides a smooth, silk-like feel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eucalypso claims to grow and develop its eucalyptus fibers in an organic mill in Lenzing, Austria. According to its detailed production process, 99% of water and solvents are reused and recycled throughout milling the material. The brand has made efforts to back up its environmental and ethical standards by earning multiple certifications, including the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), which verifies Eucalypso’s harvesting and production of environmentally and socially responsible Tencel organic materials.

The company also asserts that the fabric is antibacterial and hypoallergenic, because of both its OEKO-TEX certification—meaning the products are free from harmful chemicals—and its status as a USDA Certified Biobased Product.

This contrasts from the controversies of silk production. The process of making silk involves raising silkworms until they produce cocoons, then boiling the worms alive to remove sericin, a chemical that would harden the cocoon and produce low quality silk. Despite its ancient history, status as a luxurious material, and potential skin and hair benefits as a pillowcase fabric, silk has its fair share of critics who want cruelty-free and sustainable alternatives. Eucalypso sets out to achieve both of these goals, providing a product that isn’t real silk and made in an environmentally friendlier manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

What I like about the Eucalypso Tencel pillowcases

Credit: Reviewed / Chris Panella Eucalypso's pillowcases are gentle on skin.

The fabric is silky-smooth and washes well

When I started the night on my side, I noticed that the pillowcase felt smooth and breathable. I had no problem moving my head around, and my hair stayed flat whenever I switched positions. The pillowcase was thin but still comforting. I compared it to my cotton pillowcase—which, thanks to many washes, is incredibly soft—and felt a similarity between the two.

This was before washing the pillowcase; Eucalypso’s washing instructions note that fabric is made with clean materials, so it’s possible to take them out of the box and immediately sleep on them. Because I didn’t notice any odd smells or dirt on the pillowcase when I opened it, I decided to take Eucalypso at its word.

A few days later, I washed the pillowcase. It came out feeling softer than when I originally opened it, which was a rather welcome surprise.

The fabric keeps me cool and comfortable

The Tencel pillowcases provide a major improvement to my temperature regulation. I never once woke up feeling too warm or sweaty; by morning, the material still feels cool to the touch. Whereas a satin pillowcase, which boasts many of the same benefits of silk or faux silk, feels suffocatingly hot around my head and neck, I find this Tencel material to be consistently airy and breathable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fabric is gentle on skin

When I received the Eucalypso pillowcases, I was intrigued by the brand’s claims of being “gentle on all skin types”. Since the quality and health of our skin can be determined by so many different factors, I wasn’t sure changing my pillowcases would even make a noticeable difference. But based on my experience, I must say that the skincare benefits seem quite real. Nothing changed in my skin routine or stress level since switching to these pillowcases, but I have noticed a general improvement in my skin’s cleanliness. The features of my oily skin—which include blackheads and occasional acne—seemed to meet a match here. After about two weeks, I noticed less issues with my somewhat sensitive skin. And verified shoppers on Eucalypso’s site agree, noting the skin improvements they saw while using the pillowcase.

The pillowcase stays in place throughout the night

To be honest, by the time I fell asleep, I barely noticed the Eucalypso pillowcase—I believe that’s a testament to its soothing and smooth material, as well as how it isolates your movements. No matter how much I tossed and turned, I didn’t feel the pillowcase moving or shifting with me, and the material never jumbled up. While the case does not have a zipper or an envelope to keep it on, it’s big enough to keep a regular pillow covered.

What I don’t like about the Eucalypso Tencel pillowcases

The fabric requires special care to keep looking good

I have to admit that there are few things I dislike about this purchase. But in my experience, Tencel material seems to damage easily, so to ensure these pillowcases aren’t snagged, I wash my bedding separate from other laundry. Likewise, it seems the best drying option may be no dryer at all. When I tossed the pillowcases in a low-heat setting, I noticed tons of wrinkles and fabric pilling. Hanging the fabric to dry seems to be the best option.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is the Eucalypso Tencel Pillowcase Set worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Chris Panella Eucalypso's pillowcases could be a great upgrade to your bedding.

Yes, if you’re looking for a pillowcase upgrade

If you’re currently using a cotton pillowcase and nervous about switching over to another fabric because of texture or temperature, this pillowcase set is a great option. It emulates the softness of well-washed cotton while remaining cool and comfortable throughout the night. It might be best for warmer sleepers or anyone who moves around a bit during the night. Stomach and side sleepers like myself, whose faces are often mushed on their pillow’s surface, will really enjoy resting on this, too.

Perhaps the best audience for the Eucalypso Tencel Pillowcase Set is anyone who likes the feel of silk fabric but is concerned about that material’s ethical and environmental impact. Eucalypso’s dedication to making a sustainable alternative that is also soft and may retain similar haircare and skincare benefits is commendable. And most users, myself included and the verified buyers on Eucalypso’s website, appreciate all of that—but what we all appreciate most of all is the comfortable night of sleep these pillowcases facilitate.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.