This mattress I found on TikTok completely surprised me

What is Lull?

Lull is among a number of online mattress-in-a-box companies, including Purple and Awara. What makes it stand out is its apparent target demographic. I write about sleep full-time, and I learned about the bed on TikTok, of all places.

When the bed arrived, it was dressed in a trendy box. It depicted a masculine body clad in a suit with the head of a lion, and a feminine form (with the head of a leopard) wearing workout leggings. It was nothing like other boxes I’ve seen, which feature clouds and elicit dreaminess, rather than raised eyebrows.

The Lull Original Mattress is the brand’s flagship product, though it recently introduced another, the Lull Luxe Hybrid mattress. The Lull Original is a foam mattress made with three layers: a “cooling comfort” gel-infused layer, followed by therapeutic support foam that purports to keep you aligned for “optimal rest,” and a base that provides support and structure.

How did we test the Lull Original?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser We subjected the Lull Original to home testing and lab assessments.

The Lull Original went through two rounds of rigorous testing. First, I slept on it for a month. In that time, I considered its firmness, overall comfort, whether it retained heat, and more. Afterwards, we shuttled it to our labs in Cambridge, Massachusetts. There, we assess mattresses from a scientific standpoint, using a 150-pound heavyweight bag to check the bed’s edge support, heated gel packs to examine heat retention, a bowling ball to look at bounciness, and more.

What’s it like to unbox the Lull Original?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Lull Original is relatively light, making it easy to unbox.

The Lull Original mattress wasn’t noteworthy in terms of unboxing or moving. Compressed in a multilayer exoskeleton of glorified saran wrap, it was like virtually every other mattress in a box that I’ve opened—and the process was fairly easy.

The Lull mattress is lighter than many of the others we’ve tested, coming in at 77 pounds. Or as a customer service representative put it, “or about 53 dozen large eggs. So… a pretty big omelette. A very big omelette.” (A full size was compared to half an octopus, and a twin to 10 Chihuahuas.)

What we like about the Lull Original mattress

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Lull Original is surprisingly firm and provides great edge support for an all-foam mattress.

It’s surprisingly firm

The Lull Original is firmer than most foam mattresses. It feels somewhat similar to our best overall pick, the Tuft & Needle Original, more so than cushy foam mattresses like the Nectar mattress or Casper Original.

The foam of the Lull Original was firm enough that I could comfortably sleep on my stomach—a rare occurrence, in my experience. Most solid foam options prove too forgiving and don't provide adequate support to my lumbar spine if I snooze supine. The Lull was a welcome exception.

It has good edge support

If you like to park on the edge of your bed to slip on shoes, the Lull mattress won’t disappoint. The edge support surprised me, much like the firmness did. All in all, it was pleasant to sleep on and made things like perching on the edge of the bed for a moment to put on my shoes a far better experience than I’d expected.

It feels high quality

Firmness doesn’t necessarily equate to quality, but as someone who likes a firm mattress, I find it’s easy to conflate the two.

For a relatively affordable bed, the Lull looks better than some of the more expensive mattresses we’ve tested. The outer fabric is a subtle cover that's aesthetically and tactilely pleasing. The fabric feels smooth and silky, but also lends a sense of substance. It doesn’t feel as though it would easily snag or wear.

It has the right amount of sink-in sensation

I don’t love ultra-cushy foam mattresses, nor do I like the quicksand effect that comes with some memory foam options. The Lull Original strikes a perfect balance in that regard. Its surface had just a bit of give without leaving me feeling as though I was slipping into an endless pit of foam.

It sleeps cool

In our heat retention tests, the Lull Original mattress performed well. Instead of sucking in the heat from our hot packs, the mattress readily dispersed it. In my testing, I never woke up feeling overbaked or excessively warm, something that’s atypical when it comes to foam mattresses.

What we don’t like about the Lull Original Mattress

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The surface of the Lull Original could prove too firm for some.

For some, it will be too firm

Most of the mattresses I test have apparent flaws. I was struggling to pinpoint one downside of the Lull Original. I think it strikes the perfect balance in almost every department. However, I concede that some will find its surface is too firm for comfort. If you’re a side sleeper, or someone who prefers a softer bed, it’s not the best choice.

What are current customers saying about the Lull Original mattress?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Online reviewers also love the Lull Original mattress.

The Lull Original is popular with reviewers. The mattress holds 4.6 stars from more than 45,000 customers to date.

One nice feature of the Lull review page is a firmness scale, where reviewers can rate the mattress on a scale of one to five. Most reviewers agree with my perception of the mattress as medium-firm, at least.

Most reviewers also praise its sleep surface. “I received my mattress and I was super excited,” one writes. “I must say [it has] been the best sleep I've had in a long time. [I] suffered from daily back pain and aches on my hip from other mattresses, but Lull is super great!”

What are Lull’s, trial, and warranty policies?

The mattress comes with a 365-day trial, so you can sleep on it for a full year before you’re fully committed. After you contact the company regarding your return, it will arrange for free pickup and removal of the mattress.

Lull allows the mattress to be used on any surface. The customer service rep I chatted with said the mattress could even be used “on your driveway, if it’s flat.” The mattress is compatible with a variety of bases, including slats that aren’t more than three inches apart.

The company also has a limited lifetime warranty that covers manufacturing flaws. If you file a claim more than 10 years after your purchase, the company will replace the mattress minus a $75 shipping and handling fee.

Is the Lull mattress worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Lull Original is a great option if you're looking for a firm mattress on a budget.

I’m surprised to find myself recommending a product I found on TikTok. Half of the promotions I stumble across on my “for you” page—a feed of videos the algorithm thinks you’ll enjoy—rarely appeal to me.

But low expectations are a breeding ground for pleasant surprise. That’s just how I felt about the Lull mattress: pleasantly surprised. If I were purchasing a bed for myself right now, on my current budget, it would be a strong contender. I think there are better options out there for most people—the Leesa Hybrid is the gold standard, in my eyes. Nonetheless, I think for folks who prefer a firm mattress and want something on the affordable end, the Lull Original mattress is a great choice.

