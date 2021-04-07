Does the Nectar Mattress live up to the hype?

Pros Affordable

Stays cool Cons May be too soft

Felt warm at times

Limited edge support

What is the Nectar Mattress?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Nectar is newer to the mattress-in-a-box scene, but has amassed a cult following online.

Nectar is an immensely popular mattress-in-a-box company. As such, I was surprised to learn that it’s a relative newcomer to the scene. It started selling its mattress online in 2016 and has amassed what can only be described as a cult following since. Its baseline mattress, the Nectar Mattress, has just shy of 30,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.8 stars (yes, that’s out of 5). The Nectar Mattress is moderately priced, at $1,198 for a queen. With the company’s frequent sales, you can usually score a queen-size mattress for about $800.

The Nectar Mattress is advertised as having five distinct layers, but only if you include the quilted top tencel fabric (a.k.a. the ticking), and bottom mattress cover. Inside, it has three layers of foam. The uppermost is a gel memory foam that claims to distribute weight and disperse body heat so you don’t sleep hot. Beneath it is a responsive and adaptive layer that is designed to help prevent that quicksand feeling you get with some memory-foam mattresses. Both layers rest atop a base of “stable memory foam,” which is the firmest layer that aims to give the bed support and a foundation.

What’s it like to unbox the Nectar Mattress?

There’s not much to say about the Nectar Mattress byway of its unboxing. Of course, unboxing mattresses is routine for me, but seeing as you’re probably not unpacking a new mattress every month, I’ll give you the details I can.

Freeing the Nectar Mattress from its plastic entrapment was easy enough, even without enlisting help from someone else. It emitted a chemical odor initially, but the scent largely dissipated within a day. Foam mattresses can be difficult to move due to their lack of structure as they’re not built with an internal metal frame like an innerspring mattress. The Nectar was no more difficult to maneuver it into place on my bed frame than other all-foam options, and possibly easier, given its lighter-than-most weight, of just shy of 75 pounds.

How did we test the Nectar Mattress?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser To test the Nectar Mattress, I slept on it for a month and assessed it based on a number of criteria from heat retention to supportiveness.

Here at Reviewed, mattress testing is a well-oiled machine. The mattresses all undergo two types of testing: in-home testing and lab testing. We focus on the home tests, as there’s no better way to see what a mattress is like than by using it. I slept on the Nectar Mattress for 30 days, taking note of its overall comfort, the support it provided, whether it worked for every sleep position, its propensity for heat retention, its bounciness and motion isolation, and how well the edges held weight.

We also turned it over to our senior scientist, Julia MacDougall, for additional testing. She checked mattresses for some of the same criteria, but standardized things because, you know, science. Julia looked at Nectar’s edge support by balancing a bowling ball on its periphery and observing if the bed is able to support it or if it rolls off. She also assessed heat retention by warming the mattress with an electric blanket and watching how well its foam diffuses heat as the blanket is cycled on and off.

What’s great about Nectar?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Nectar Mattress is a great option for side sleepers, who may find its cushion is great for their pressure points.

The Nectar Mattress is soft

The Nectar mattress has some serious surface plushness. It never felt as though I was sinking all the way through the mattress, so it's not quicksand-like, but it was not as firm as some of the better-performing mattresses we tested, including the Tuft & Needle. It’s likely great for side sleeping, where uncomfortable pressure points are more prone to reveal themselves, but it might prove too soft for stomach and back sleepers.

The Nectar Mattress absorbs but quickly dissipates heat

The Nectar is interesting, because while it felt hot underneath me at times during the home sleep test, it was able to rapidly diffuse heat. After sitting in the same spot for about 10 minutes, and moving off the spot for just a couple more, I was surprised to find the previously toasty spot on the mattress felt completely cool. It’s not the coolest mattress we’ve tested, but I think it does a reasonably good job at keeping you from overheating at night, especially for an all-foam mattress, which don't often allow air to easily circulate through their dense materials. In our lab testing for heat retention, the Nectar fared far better than most of the other foam mattresses we’ve tested, making it promising for those who sleep hot but prefer foam to, say, innerspring or hybrid mattresses, which purport to offer better air circulation.

What’s not great about Nectar?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Nectar Mattress lacks edge support, which could be a downside if you frequently sit or sleep on the very periphery of the bed.

Well … it’s soft

My biggest complaint about the Nectar mattress has to do with its supportiveness. When I first got the mattress into my apartment and sat on it after making the bed, I remember thinking how squishy it felt. After my first fitful night sleeping on it, I thought maybe I just needed to acclimate to the bed—after all, I’d just switched from the very firm Dreamcloud mattress.

But in the month I slept on Nectar, I never came around to enjoying its soft texture. I found that its surface was just too forgiving for my comfort. I was sick during some of the time the Nectar was under my purview, so I spent a lot of time on the bed. It was fine for shorter stints, but after lying on it for longer than an hour or so, I wound up fidgeting and shifting positions, trying to find something comfortable. I couldn’t sleep on the Nectar Mattress on my stomach at all, as I could feel my lumbar spine arching as my pelvis sunk down and sagged without proper support. Granted, the forgiving surface could be great for some sleep positions—side sleepers, in particular, may find the Nectar Mattress provides reprieve for aching pressure points on the shoulders and hips. (When I laid in this position on the mattress, I was comfortable—though to be honest, I never have problems with pressure points as a side sleeper on any mattress). But overall, the Nectar just wasn’t great for me.

The Nectar Mattress lacks edge support

In keeping with its overall texture, the sides of this mattress are so pliable that they completely collapsed beneath me any time I sat on the edge of the bed. This may not sound like a huge issue, but I’d advise folks who like to sleep right on the edge of the bed to steer clear of this one—otherwise they may find themselves steering into the floor in the middle of the night. Indeed, in our lab test where we observe a bowling ball perched on the edges and corner of a mattress, the bowling ball slowly rolled off during every trial. It was not the worst we've tested, but enough to give us pause.

Nectar’s customer service isn’t great

Many shoppers adore the mattress itself, but those who are less satisfied have found the company’s customer service lackluster (to say the least). The mattress company has faced more than 1,000 complaints in the last year according to its Better Business Bureau page. Unfortunately it’s not a recent development. According to the BBB, complaints started rolling in during the spring of 2017, shortly after the company’s launch. The pattern of complaint relates to difficulty in receiving the product: “According to consumer’s disputes, it has been alleged that The Nectar Mattress does not provide the products the consumers are paying for;” as well as its customer service representatives being “unresponsive, rude, or difficult.”

A reader wrote to us at Reviewed in summer 2020 to alert us of his negative customer service experience with the company and its poor BBB ranking and performance. When we raised these issues with our contact at Nectar, she said the company "had some shipping delays as our online sales have increased and FedEx couldn't handle the volume of orders or send enough trucks to us to ship out product, and we are working diligently to fix the problem and have several solutions in place.” While the statement made it sound as though the issues were COVID-related, the longer record of complaints at the BBB begs to differ. Even now, months after we initially asked, the company’s performance and BBB ranking haven't changed much if at all.

What are Nectar’s trial, warranty, and return policies?

Nectar offers a more generous sleep trial period than many mattress-in-a-box companies: A full year. If you find the Nectar mattress is too soft for your liking (or you aren’t a fan for any other reason), you can return it—with a couple of atypical caveats. First, you must open the mattress you receive or it’s ineligible for returns. Secondly, you can’t return it until more than 30 days have elapsed since its delivery. (Apparently, I’m not the only one who feels the Nectar Mattress may take some getting used to.)

Beyond that, it’s a seemingly easy process, assuming you experience no issues with customer service. You reach out to the company to initiate the return, and Nectar arranges for the mattress to be picked up at no cost to you.

What are current owners saying?

Plenty of folks love the Nectar Mattress. “My old mattress was 10 years or more old and had become uncomfortable for me,” a self-proclaimed side sleeper wrote. “It arrived on time and it is definitely the best sleep I've had in years. I wake up with no back pain and well rested.” Numerous other reviewers claim they slept better on their new Nectar Mattress than they had in months or years.

Others noticed the same softness I did while testing the bed, and found it excessive for their comfort. “It lets my hips sink in too far and hurts my back,” one wrote. In addition, some reviewers highlighted issues with customer service that aligned with the BBB warning, with many pointing specifically to issues with shipping delays, and a lack of communication about where their purchase actually was. “My mattress shipped six days late and arrived two weeks late,” one reviewer said. “We got no updates about the delays and slept on the floor [while we waited].”

Is Nectar worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Nectar Mattress isn't our top pick for everyone, but we still think it's a great option for many.

The dethroning of the Nectar Mattress as our top pick could have been a dramatic fall from grace, but it wasn’t. Another round of testing revealed it’s still a good mattress, but we’re not convinced that it’s the best overall mattress for any and every sleeper. Its softness is its greatest strength and weakness. Given that it’s easier to soften a firm mattress by adding a pillow topper or foam pad, than it is to firm-up a soft one (by… yeah, not much you can do), I think the Nectar will best suit people who know that they love a squishy foam sleep surface.

Of course, if you get it, you have a whole year to return it if you find that it’s not right for you—the company’s return policy has you covered (again, presuming you don’t run into issues with customer service).

The Nectar Mattress has a lot to offer, especially for its mid-tier price. Was I absolutely disgruntled with this mattress? I would not go that far. But I felt neither here nor there when it came time to say goodbye and goodnight to the Nectar Mattress for good. I recognize that it could have its place in some people’s hearts, and bed frames—just not mine.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Meet the tester Lindsey Vickers Staff Writer, Sleep @lindseyvix Lindsey writes about sleep, lifestyle, and more for Reviewed. In her waking hours, she likes to spend time outside, read, cook, and bake. She holds a master’s in journalism from Boston University and bachelors' degrees in English Literature and Anthropology from the University of Utah. See all of Lindsey Vickers's reviews