This Novaform is a floppy, squishy mess of a mattress

Pros Isolates motion Cons Poor edge support

Retains heat

Too soft for some sleepers

The Novaform ComfortGrande Plus memory foam isolates motion well, but it doesn’t offer good edge support, heat diffusion, or pressure relief.

About the Novaform ComfortGrande Plus memory foam mattress

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Our support test showed the mattress is simply too squishy.

Like all the mattresses we review, the Novaform ComfortGrande Plus arrived at our lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where we unboxed it and began testing. Our lab team of scientists and testers scored the mattress for edge support, heat diffusion, pressure relief, and motion transfer.

This mattress is sold exclusively through Costco, but you can also find it on Amazon through third-party sellers. It's a 14-inch thick mattress made of memory foam. Some of the features include cooling, easy to move, and sturdy side handles. We read good online reviews about this mattress and were excited to try it. Alas, it didn't live up to our expectations.

What we like about the Novaform ComfortGrande Plus mattress

Isolates motion

Our motion transfer test involves dropping a 150-pound punching bag onto the mattress. We measure the force distributed to the other side of the mattress, to simulate how it would feel to one sleeper if a partner or pet gets up or down in bed or shifts in their sleep.

The Novaform ComfortGrande Plus mattress scored well in our motion isolation tests. Its soft surface absorbed movement, which is pretty typical for memory foam mattresses because of their cushioning, sinking structure. Even when we tried tossing and turning like a restless partner would, we barely measured or noticed any disturbance across the surface.

What we don’t like about the Novaform ComfortGrande Plus mattress

Poor edge support

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi The mattress collapsed and deflated when our tester sat down to test its edge support.

A mattress’ edge support score indicates how much weight its sides can hold before collapsing. Our lab test is done using a 150-pound punching bag, which we roll on the edge until it’s about to give. We also sit on and lie near the edge of the bed, which helps us get a better sense of the overall structure.

The Novaform ComfortGrande Plus scored poorly in our edge support tests, barely holding the punching bag before giving away under the weight. And when we sat on the edge like you would to tie your shoes, the mattress collapsed and deflated. Strong edges are important as you want a consistent support structure across the entire mattress, and they’re essential if you like to sleep or sit on the edge of the bed. We were surprised (and disappointed) by how little support this mattress' edges offered.

Unsupportive

The Novaform ComfortGrande Plus offered little support for pressure relief. In our tests, the weights we placed on its surface sank in, rather than being cushioned and cradled. Pressure relief tests involve recording data from weights like dumbbells and bowling balls on the surface of the mattress. We move these weights around to mimic the placements of a person’s pressure points and gather information on how supportive a mattress is for various sleeping positions.

While this makes sense given the mattress’ memory foam structure, it suggests that the surface would compress down and provide little support to the heavier parts of a sleeper’s body, leaving the spine to bow awkwardly and potentially painfully. At minimum, this much squishiness makes it difficult to switch positions or move around in bed, not unlike the sensation of being mired in quicksand.

Retains heat

For heat diffusion tests, we warm heating pads to body temperature and place them around the surface of the mattress. The tests measure the rate at which heat diffuses across and into the mattress over time—we also place the pads beneath blankets and sheets to simulate how the heat retains in circumstances similar to how someone would sleep on the bed at home.

This Novaform mattress also retained a lot of heat, staying relatively warm through hours of testing. The heat didn’t seem to dissipate across the surface or into the mattress, meaning a sleeper could get warm quickly in the night and stay that way.

Too soft for some sleepers

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi The Novaform Comfort Grande has the texture of a giant kitchen sponge.

Foam mattresses tend to be soft, but the Novaform ComfortGrande Plus foam was downright floppy. When I tried taking a nap on it, I felt like I’d been absorbed into a Jell-O mold. I couldn’t fall asleep in my normal side- or stomach-sleeper positions and had trouble dozing off on my back, too. Eventually, I settled into it, but it was too mushy to prompt a restful sleep. At some point, I gave up and came to the conclusion that the Novaform ComfortGrande Plus wasn’t actually a mattress, but rather a giant kitchen sponge. While no doubt someone enjoys a super-soft sleep surface, we generally recommend opting for firmer support, as it’s far easier to add some padding in the form of a mattress topper than it is to try to firm up a too-soft bed (which is, frankly, impossible).

What is Novaform’s return policy and warranty?

This mattress qualifies for Costco’s general return policy, meaning you can return the mattress for a full refund at any time if you’re not satisfied. If you want to request repairs to any defects in the mattress, Novaform’s 20-year warranty covers fabric cover and foam material defects—with the coverage voided if you remove or launder the quilted cover. All repairs are done at Novaform’s factories, and the company charges for transportation of the mattress. If a defect is found, Novaform can either repair or replace the mattress, at the company’s discretion. And the warranty doesn’t cover sagging foam or indents in the mattress that have formed from sleeping on it over time.

What other customers say about the Novaform ComfortGrande Plus memory foam mattress

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Some customers enjoyed how cushioning this mattress is.

The Novaform ComfortGrande Plus memory foam mattress has an average 4.1-star rating on its own website and 4.4-star rating on the Costco site. Many customers appreciate how easy it was to move and set up the mattress. Other commenters say positive things about its support and cushioning softness. One review notes: “We slept on it night one, and every day since we have not had back aches. I sleep way cooler than before.” The latter point is echoed in a few other reviews, which praise the heat diffusion of the memory foam mattress, especially compared to more expensive options out there. One customer says it gives them “the best night’s sleep ever” and was a great deal for the quality.

A few reviews comment on the difference between this foam mattress and hybrid and innerspring options, especially the quality and durability of memory foam. One customer writes, “After nine months or so of sleeping on it, the foam lost its support.” Another reviewer says the mattress has been a great replacement for their previous hybrid mattress and hasn’t lost its structure.

Multiple verified buyers complain about the lack of edge support. “This is not an option for the elderly or strength-challenged folks who tend to support themselves in and out of bed from the edge,” writes one reviewer.

Is the Novaform ComfortGrande Plus memory foam mattress worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi The Novaform isolates motion well but offers poor edge support.

No, we think you can do much better

Based on our lab results and experiences with the Novaform ComfortGrande Plus memory foam mattress, we don’t think it’s worth it, even for someone looking for a competitively priced foam mattress. The Novaform ComfortGrande Plus memory foam mattress just doesn’t offer much, from its lack of supportive edges and poor heat diffusion to its inability to support pressure points and provide relief to various joints along the body. There are plenty of better foam mattresses that find balance between price, quality, and support.

For example, the Lull Original Memory Foam mattress is a firm mattress with good overall support and edges, and is our pick for the best memory foam mattress. If you specifically sleep hot, the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress has better cooling than the Novaform ComfortGrande Plus and offers a similarly soft though actually cushioning surface.

