This top-notch mattress protector wards off sweat, dust, and spills

What is Slumber Cloud?

Slumber Cloud proclaims it “delivers solutions [to sleep issues] that put a great night’s sleep back in reach.” These solutions are primarily temperature-regulating bedding such as sheets, pillows, comforters, mattress pads, and mattress protectors. It also carries a small collection of men’s and women’s temperature-regulating sleepwear as well as home and laundry products.

How did we test the Slumber Cloud Core mattress protector?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser We're serious about sleep.

Hi, I'm Jamie Ueda. I pride myself on helping Reviewed readers make smart purchasing decisions for everything fabric-related—from cooling sheets to breathable face masks.

After spending years working for various apparel and textile companies, I became a stickler for quality materials and good design. This is especially true when it comes to bedding because I spend a lot of time in bed, sleeping, watching TV, or just relaxing.

I tested the Slumber Cloud Core when researching and writing the best mattress protectors, sleeping on it for two nights to assess how it felt, whether it made my mattress feel warmer, and if it made noise when I moved on the bed. Afterward, it was sent to the Reviewed labs for additional wash and dry testing, as well as a stain test.

What we like about Slumber Cloud Core mattress protector

Credit: Slumber Cloud With this highly-rated mattress protector, your beloved mattress is safe from liquid, dust, normal wear and tear, and bacteria or mold growth.

It really protects your mattress

To begin, one of the most important aspects of any mattress protector is its ability to create a barrier against liquids. In our lab tests, the Slumber Cloud Core excelled at the task. Not only did it prevent liquid from leaking through to the other side, it also has a fabric atop the waterproof layer that absorbs the liquid so it doesn’t pool on the protector. In other words: Anyone who sweats or wets the bed won’t be left lying in a puddle.

It sleeps cool

This mattress protector really stands out in one aspect: Unlike others, it did not make me warm or sweat throughout the night. This is likely due to the integrated cooling technology that, according to Slumber Cloud, is NASA-approved. The silver laminated-looking grid on the underside of the protector is reminiscent of something you would, in fact, blast off into space with. When I dug further, I learned that it’s Outlast technology. Slumber Cloud incorporates “thermocules” into fabric to “absorb, store, and release heat for optimal thermal comfort.”

Outlast technology is commonly used in other cooling bedding and I’ve had mixed experiences with it—as such, I’m not the biggest fan. I’ve found that it initially feels cool to the touch but does not last throughout the night. However, with the Slumber Cloud Core I was surprised and impressed that I did not feel warm when I slept on it. As a result, I slept soundly rather than shifting around to alleviate heat build-up. My hunch is Slumber Cloud may use a greater volume of Outlast technology in this product, making the mattress protector better than other cooling bedding I’ve tried.

It’s not noisy

Besides the protection and cooling comfort, I also found this to be relatively quiet. I liked that I wasn’t listening to crinkling noises when I moved around—a problem that comes up with plastic-like mattress protectors.

It’s easy to take on and off the bed

The Slumber Cloud has a stretchy jersey fabric around the sides that hugs the mattress to keep it in place. It also provides enough stretch to avoid a tug of war trying to remove it and put it back on, particularly great for those who plan to frequently wash it. Like many mattress protectors, it also features an elastic band to help keep it in place and prevent it from shifting or coming off the bed.

I found a number of the products I tested in our quest to find the best mattress protector were easy enough to put on, remove, and generally stayed in place. The Slumber Cloud Core was exceptional because of the plush feeling I got while sleeping on it. A slightly cushioned, but not bulky quilting rests atop your mattress’s surface.

Lastly, Slumber Cloud claims its Core protector is designed to fit mattresses ranging from 5 to 20 inches thick, meaning it will work with an array of bed styles and depths.

What we don’t like about Slumber Cloud Core mattress protector

Credit: Slumber Cloud While the Slumber Cloud Core runs on the pricier side, you're getting your money's worth with quality material and long-standing comfort.

It’s more expensive than most

It’s hard to find any fault with the Slumber Cloud Core, as it has all the features you would want—it’s soft, noise-free, and doesn’t cause you to overheat. Most importantly, it protects your mattress from stains and liquids. The one downside is that it’s pricier than many other mattress protectors, including those from well-known brands like Tempur-Pedic and Casper.

It can’t be washed with other linens

One other minor note is that it can’t be washed with the bulk of your other linens. Instead, the tag recommends laundering it in cold water. It also seems as though the surface has a mild propensity to pilling. We don’t think you’ll notice as the pills were small and will be beneath your bed sheets, anyway.

What are current owners saying about the Slumber Cloud Core mattress protector?

The Slumber Cloud Core is popular among online reviewers, too. With 286 ratings, it holds 4.5 stars out of 5. The vast majority of reviewers awarded the product 4 or 5 stars, while only a handful gave it one to three.

Those who write describe many of the properties I loved while testing the protector: They’re satisfied with the fit on their mattress, appreciate that it’s unnoticeable beneath bedding, and praise its thermoregulating properties. Some even say it counteracts the heat retention of their mattress. “After many restless nights waking up overheated on our memory foam mattress, we decided to give this product a try,” one reviewer writes. “It really works! I've been sleeping so much better.”

Is the Slumber Cloud Core mattress protector worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser If you don't mind spending a few more bucks, then go with the Slumber Cloud Core mattress protector.

The only caveat to this mattress protector is its price. Without a doubt, I can say it’s worth buying if it’s within your budget. This mattress protector does what it needs to do at a fundamental level—protect your mattress. Plus, it really stands out from the crowd with its comfort and temperature regulation. For anyone who sleeps hot, I wouldn’t hesitate in saying: This is the best mattress protector for you.

The best part? If you’re on the fence about whether or not to try it, Slumber Cloud has a 60-night guarantee. If you don’t love it, you can send it back for a full refund. Many of the other companies we tried didn’t offer the same courtesy. We can’t imagine you’ll want to sleep without the Slumber Cloud Core once it’s graced your bed for even a night, but the generous policy offers an extra bit of insurance.

