Vaya’s hybrid mattress is a hot sleeper’s dream

Pros Diffuses heat

Isolates motion Cons Poor edge support

Too soft for some sleepers

The Vaya Hybrid mattress diffuses heat from its surface and isolates the motion of sleepers, but it has some edge support issues.

About the Vaya Hybrid Mattress

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Four layers for the best possible sleep.

Vaya, an Arizona-based company, prides itself on making “sleep simple, comfortable, and affordable.” It’s one of the smaller mattress-in-a-box companies we’ve seen—at the time of our review, it only sells two mattresses, the hybrid and a foam Vaya mattress. We tested the hybrid mattress because of customer reviews about how it balances soft foam with a more supportive structure, providing a great hybrid mattress for a variety of sleeping positions.

The mattress is made of four different layers. On the outside, a lightweight fabric cover encases the mattress. Underneath is the top layer of Vaya’s signature foam material, the same foam found in its foam Vaya mattress. From our time testing the mattress in the lab, it sort of has the feel of a memory foam and latex combination.

The next layer consists of the pocketed coils, which provide flexible support for pressure points and promote airflow through the mattress. At the bottom of the mattress, a durable base layer of foam supports the coils. This is a pretty similar structure to other hybrid mattresses we’ve tested, which usually feature some sort of top comfort foam layer with a more supportive coil underneath.

What we like about the Vaya Hybrid Mattress

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi The mattress easily absorbs all heavy mass.

It diffuses heat

The Vaya is one of the cooler mattresses we’ve tested, hybrid or otherwise. Heat diffusion refers to how heat from a body is transferred both through and away from the mattress throughout the night. Foam mattresses typically lack the infrastructure to promote air flow, while hybrid mattresses allow more space for heat to diffuse through the inner coils.

For our lab test, we warm heating pads to body temperature and place them around the surface of the mattress. We measure the rate at which temperatures decrease across the surface over time, with some pads placed beneath blankets and inside pillowcases to simulate how someone would sleep on a bed at home. The Vaya’s rates were among the best we’ve ever seen.

Vaya diffused heat across its surface over time at an impressive rate. This could be due to the foam’s open-cell structure, which helps circulate air to and from the surface, as well as the space between the inner coils.

It isolates motion

It isn’t surprising that a hybrid mattress would isolate motion, given that the soft foam material on the surface cushions any pressure and the coils beneath should compress under any change in movement, but Vaya scored exceptionally well in our tests.

To measure motion transfer, we drop a 150-pound punching bag onto the mattress and record the force distributed across the surface, simulating how it would feel for sleepers to move and shift throughout the night.

When we dropped the bag on one side of the bed, the Vaya Hybrid absorbed practically all the force with very little motion detectable across the surface. This suggests that if someone were to shift on one side of the mattress or even get up or lie down, a person on the other side wouldn’t feel them.

What we don’t like about the Vaya Hybrid Mattress

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Too much absorption could sometimes be a bad thing.

It has poor edge support

The Vaya’s edges collapsed easily from the weight of the 150-pound punching bag we placed along them, suggesting this mattress may not be the best for those who sleep near the edge or like to sit on the bed to tie their shoes. And when we sat on the Vaya, we noticed the edge couldn’t really hold much weight.

Measuring a mattress’ edge support also provides good information for people with mobility impairments who use the edge to get in and out of bed. This was a bit surprising for a hybrid mattress, which typically has better edge support thanks to the inner coils.

The mattress is too soft for some sleepers

The company advertises its mattresses as good options for all sleeping positions. And although we think the Vaya has a medium-firm feel, the surface may be too soft for some back and stomach sleepers (or combination sleepers of those two positions).

Here at Reviewed, we’ve typically seen that hybrid mattresses provide support for those particular positions, helping align a person’s hips, shoulders, and spine. But the Vaya Hybrid’s “comfort foam” top layer has that “sink-in” sensation, which may not be conducive to a comfortable sleep for all sleeping positions.

For side sleeping, however, you could find the Vaya comfortably cradling. It seems to allow just enough cushioning around the body to provide pressure relief to the hips and shoulders in that sleep position.

What users say about the Vaya Hybrid

The Vaya Hybrid mattress has a 4.2-star rating out of 5, based on 34 reviews on the company’s website. Multiple customers praise the balance between the foam material and the inner coils. One reviewer writes: “The hybrid mattress is softer while still being supportive.”

Multiple customers praised the price of the mattress, claiming that they were surprised by the quality of the hybrid given its affordability. One reviewer says: “The Vaya was great to some guests who would want to sleep on a firm innerspring mattress, and some would want to sleep on a softer memory foam mattress. The Vaya is a solution for both and was priced lower than top-tier luxury mattresses.”

Some customers claim the Vaya hybrid’s inner coils stuck out through the mattress cover. “Due to the thin mattress cover, the springs are very noticeable all around the sides of the bed.” While we didn’t notice this during our testing in the lab, other reviews note that the cover material feels thin and cheap.

What is Vaya’s return policy and warranty?

Vaya offers a 100-night trial. At any point after sleeping on the mattress for 30 days, you can request a full refund for the mattress, but the company recommends sleeping on the mattress for 60 days before determining whether or not to request a return. To that end, any returns requested before 30 days will incur a $99 fee.

The mattress is covered by a 10-year warranty, which includes “workmanship and structural defects for a decade and offers a full repair or replacement.” All shipping and returns are free, except to addresses in Hawaii and Alaska.

Is the Vaya Hybrid mattress worth it?

Yes, if you’re in the market for a cool-sleeping hybrid mattress

Based on our lab results and experiences, we think the Vaya Hybrid mattress is a great option if you’re looking for an affordable hybrid mattress. It also isolates motion well, making it a great choice for couples or pet owners. Side sleepers may also enjoy the Vaya’s soft and cushioning surface.

For back and stomach sleepers looking for something similar to the Vaya, we suggest our pick for the best hybrid mattress, the Leesa Hybrid mattress, which has a firm, supportive surface for all sleeping positions.

