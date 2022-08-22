The WinkBed keeps you cool, cushioned, and supported

Pros Isolates motion

Good edge support

Diffuses heat Cons Average pressure relief

The WinkBed hybrid mattress isolates motion, offers supportive edges, and diffuses heat, but has more average pressure relief to the body.

What is the WinkBed hybrid mattress?

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi The WinkBed hybrid mattress is a satisfying balance of both individually-wrapped coils and foam padding.

The WinkBed is a hybrid mattress that combines a base of individually-wrapped coils covered by layers of foam. The best hybrid mattresses strike a balance between supportive coil bases with soft surfaces, offering the best of both innerspring mattresses and memory foam mattresses. Hybrids also typically perform well in heat diffusion because the coils and space between foam layers offer room for airflow away from the body and surface.

The WinkBed’s internal structure looks similar to other hybrid mattresses we’ve tested. Its base is made of coils, with larger coils surrounding the edges of the mattress to offer better edge support. Multiple layers of foam are layered on top, including what WinkBed calls its “Euro-Pillow Top with Gel-Infused Foam,” which purports to cushion joints and ease muscle tension, and a “pressure-relieving, quilted Euro-pillowtop” that WinkBed claims will support various pressure points while supporting and cushioning the body.

ADVERTISEMENT

The WinkBed hybrid also comes in various firmness options—softer, luxury firm, firmer, and plus, the firmest option designed for sleepers who weigh over 250 pounds. We tested the luxury firm option because it’s the brand’s most popular model.

How we tested the WinkBed mattress

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi We conducted several tests to find out how durable the WinkBed hybrid mattress, including ones for motion transfer and overall body support.

We put all of our mattresses through the same informative and thoughtful testing procedures. Here at our lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts, our scientists and testers come together to see how a mattress performs in various categories.

To learn more about how a mattress relieves pressure, we record data based on how weights like dumbbells and bowling balls sit on the surface. We use these to gauge how the mattress might support a person’s joints, spine, and head, and if that changes depending on where the person would lie on the mattress.

ADVERTISEMENT

For motion transfer, or how the mattress isolates the movement of a sleeper so that a partner or a pet wouldn’t feel it, we measure how much energy is detected across the surface when a 150-pound punching bag is dropped onto the mattress. We also shift the bag around a bit, like a person would shift in their sleep.

The heat diffusion test helps us dictate how cool a mattress will sleep. We warm various heating pads to average body temperature and measure the rate the heat dissipates over time across the mattress’ surface. We also take into account how a person sleeps, meaning we layer on sheets, blankets, and pillows for some of these heat diffusion tests.

And for edge support, we use that aforementioned punching bag to measure how well the edge of a mattress holds up the weight before it gives away to the pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

What we like about the WinkBed hybrid mattress

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi We found that this mattress provided excellent support along the edges, making for an easy rise in the morning or a sturdy seat if needed.

Isolates motion

The WinkBed performed particularly well in our motion-isolation tests, showing relatively little energy spread across the surface from dropping the punching bag or shifting it around. This tells us that two people sleeping on the WinkBed—or a sleeper and their snoozing pet—will be able to move throughout the night with little disturbance to each other.

Good edge support

Of the mattresses in a box we’ve tested, the WinkBed had one of the highest edge-support test scores. Its firm, well-structured edges supported both our punching bag and our own body weight without succumbing to the pressure. The WinkBed’s edges didn’t give away to any force, which includes people sleeping near the edge or someone sitting on it while tying their shoes.

Diffuses heat well

Similarly, the WinkBed diffused heat well throughout our overnight heat tests. Our scores suggest that the WinkBed doesn’t hold much heat in its top foam layers. Rather, it should keep sleepers feeling cool by dispersing the heat away from the surface quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ready for sleep right away

After unboxing the WinkBed, the instructions told us that the mattress was ready for sleeping right away. That’s rare for boxed mattresses, which sometimes may take 24 to 72 hours to fully inflate. The mattress also lacked the irksome chemical smell common to boxed mattresses.

What we don’t like about the WinkBed hybrid mattress

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi While the pressure relief on the WinkBed hybrid mattress didn't score poorly, it didn't exactly wow us either.

Average pressure relief

There’s not much we found lacking about the performance of the WinkBed in our lab tests, but its average pressure relief scores were somewhat surprising. The scores varied depending on where we tested on the surface of the mattress, which suggests that the WinkBed offers good support near the center of the mattress, where a person’s hips would typically be, but poorer support around the perimeter. This could mean a lack of even support for a sleeper on the bed, though anecdotally, shoppers don’t seem to experience this (more below). And when I laid on it to test out the surface feel for myself, I didn’t notice a lack of consistent support on the mattress.

While the WinkBed didn’t score poorly in these tests, it’s important to take into account when looking at the overall performance of the mattress. We test a lot of mattresses here at Reviewed and take every score—good, bad, or average—into account. Those average scores can tell us a lot about how one mattress would compare with another brand, especially a brand that scored well across the board.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is WinkBed’s return policy and warranty?

The WinkBed comes with a 120-night trial, and you can return or exchange the mattress at any point after having slept on it for 30 days. After you request to return the mattress, the logistics of packaging and pickup are handled by WinkBed. If you’re looking to exchange the mattress for another WinkBed or firmness option, it’s a cost of $49 for a new delivery. Any exchanges are covered by a new 60-night trial.

After the conclusion of the trial, any exchanges are 50% off—this means that if you want to get a different firmness option or one of the brand’s other two beds, the all-foam GravityLux and the latex-hybrid EcoCloud, WinkBed will charge you half the price for your replacement. The mattress is covered by a lifetime limited warranty. WinkBed will replace any defective or damaged mattresses at no additional cost, assuming the issues stem from manufacturer defects and the damage occurred from normal wear and tear.

What other customers say about the WinkBed mattress

The WinkBed hybrid mattress has an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars from over 7,800 reviews on the company site. Customers praise the mattress for its supportive, cushioning surface, as well as its firmness options and heat diffusion.

One customer writes that the luxury firm option is the best mattress she’s ever slept on. “I go to sleep quickly and wake up from a night of sleep incredibly refreshed. I love the stability and comfort and it seems like it will last for many years to come.” Another customer writes that the firmer option helped relieve his back pain, while another echoed that the firm option is “firm but not too firm.”

Based on a variety of reviews, it seems that picking the right firmness option is an important factor. Multiple customers noted that they had to exchange for softer or firmer mattresses because of their sleeping positions. One review wrote that the firmer option was great for back sleepers, but the luxury firm would be better suited for a side sleeper.

Multiple reviews noted that the delivery process was not as easy as advertised. One customer writes, “Delivery took longer than expected”—about a month, versus the company’s claim of around two weeks.

Is the WinkBed Hybrid mattress worth it?

Thus far, based on our lab tests, we think the WinkBed Hybrid could be a great option for people who want a mattress that isolates motion, diffuses heat, and offers strong edge support. From customer feedback, it appears that side and stomach sleepers may appreciate the luxury firm option for its balance between being firm and soft, while back sleepers will appreciate the firmer option. Of the luxury hybrid mattresses out there, it’s still an expensive option. For example, our favorite, the Leesa Hybrid, retails for $1,899 for a queen, while WinkBed lists for $1,999 in the same size. Still, we think the WinkBed could be a good option for sleepers who know they want a hybrid mattress or are looking to upgrade.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Meet the tester Chris Panella Staff Writer @chrispanella_ Chris Panella is a lifestyle staff writer. See all of Chris Panella's reviews