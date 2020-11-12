10 flannel sheets to keep you cozy this winter

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Pumpkin spice lattes, red and orange leaves, and down vests are icons of fall. But for me, the sleep writer at Reviewed, switching to flannel sheets signifies that the seasons have really changed. The fabric provides super-soft warmth, as opposed to the crisp, cool feel of your usual cotton sheets.

If you, too, are ready to flannelize your bedroom and transform your sleeping digs into cozy winter retreat, these picks will have feeling warm and fuzzy, night after night, until spring rolls around.



1. Classic flannel sheets straight from New England

Credit: L.L. Bean L.L. Bean is well-known for their flannel products, and they don't stop with apparel.

L.L. Bean, which is headquartered in Maine, is known for those popular duck boots, and, of course, its flannel button-downs. But its use of the classic fabric doesn’t end with plaid shirts—the company also makes uber popular flannel sheet sets. Its Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheet Set comes in nine solid colors and four checkered patterns, ensuring there’s something for everyone, and options to match every bedroom. The sheets are 100% cotton, and the company claims the flannel they use is pill-resistant (a major plus).

The sheets have over 700 reviews and an average rating of 4.7 stars. One reviewer writes: “I’m completely sold on these sheets. I’ve used them and washed them and they are fabulous. The sheets have ample room for our king-sized pillow top mattress, so there is no wrestling to get them on. They are so soft and comfy. I’m ready to order another set.”

2. A supima cotton set for an upgraded experience

Credit: L.L. Bean The L.L. Bean Supima Flannel Sheets are a great option if you want to splurge for even stronger fabric.

L.L. Bean claims its supima flannel sheets are “velvety smooth,” and have a “luxurious drape.” But the main selling point is the supima cotton. Supima has longer fibers than other varieties of cotton. But what does that mean for you? Well, the sheets will be stronger and sturdier, as you would expect from their premium price.

These sheets are crowd-pleasers, with an average of 4.8 stars from over 200 reviews. They've even converted flannel skeptics into fans. One reviewer writes: “Wow. I was never a particular fan of flannel sheets, but we’ve had a very cold winter and I decided I wanted extra coziness at bedtime. These sheets are buttery soft and like sleeping in a warm, cozy cloud. I lay in bed and just run my hands over the sheets, luxuriating in their wondrous softness.” Others say the sheets are “nirvana,” “heavenly,” and “simply fantastic.”

3. The spirit of the great outdoors, converted to bedding form

Credit: Eddie Bauer The Eddie Bauer Flannel Sheet Set comes in a variety of patterns, including this one featuring tiny skiers.

Eddie Bauer is another company that’s known for its cold-weather apparel, but it’s also the manufacturer of flannel bed sheets that people rave about. The Eddie Bauer Cotton Flannel Bed Sheet Set comes in a variety of fun prints and patterns, with some whimsical, like ice-skating penguins, and others that are more subdued, like a gray-and-cream stripe.

The sheets have legions of fans, with just over 2,700 reviews and 4.6 stars. Says one happy customer: “The sheet and pillowcase set was excellent. They are so warm and cuddly on these cold winter nights. Almost wrinkle-free with a design that just makes you sleepy as you roll back the covers. I love my [Eddie Bauer] flannel sheets and pillow cases.”

Get the Eddie Bauer Cotton Flannel Bed Sheet Set on Overstock starting at $33.14

4. Super soft sheets from catalog staple Garnet Hill

Credit: Garnet Hill The Garnet Hill Flannel Sheets come in a spectrum of solid colors, so there's something for every bedroom palette.

To make flannel, tightly woven cotton fabric is run through cylinders with bristles or wires during the last stage of manufacturing. Garnet Hill specifies that its flannel sheets are not treated only once—instead they’re brushed multiple times to achieve maximal softness.

More than 1,000 reviewers notice the fabric’s softness, too, giving the sheets an average rating of 4.6 stars. Some claim they’re dreamy, and one ventures as far as calling them “great, soft, yummy cotton.” Many also note that they become softer with each subsequent wash, too.

Get the Garnet Hill Signature Flannel Bedding at Garnet Hill starting at $14 a piece

5. Space-themed sheets, glow-in-the-dark pattern and all

Credit: Garnet Hill Garnet Hill also carries sheets designed for kids, complete with a glow-in-the-dark pattern.

Garnet Hill makes flannel sheets for kids, too—and they almost sound too good to be true. The company claims these sheets are “out of this world,” with a vintage space-rocket print, and glow-in-the-dark features.

The sheets earned a 4.7-star rating from nearly 100 reviews. Reviewers note that the retro look allows the sheets to match multiple bedrooms, even those that aren’t space-themed. Numerous customers have had the sheets for years, and comment on how well they’ve stood the test of time (and children). One writes: “I purchased this set for my son several years ago, and it is still in use and looks great. The quality is excellent and it has stood up to many years of use. Cute design and the colors are still very vibrant.”

Get the Glow-in-the-Dark Rockets Flannel Bedding from Garnet Hill starting at $69

6. An affordable and popular pick from Target

Credit: Target Target's Threshold Flannel Sheets are affordable and well-liked.

The Target Threshold Printed Flannel Sheets come in a variety of winter-y patterns, like a simple purple-and-white plaid, as well as daintier prints, including one featuring tiny golden flowers. Of course, these sheets are affordable, too, starting at just $24, with a queen size set coming in at $30. The sheets are 100% cotton, which will lend them breathability.

These sheets are a sure bet, with over 1,500 reviews and 4.7 stars. One reviewer writes: “I did not expect to fall in love with sheets but, wow! These flannel sheets are so soft and snuggly. I definitely recommend them.”

Get the Threshold Printed Flannel Sheet Set at Target starting at $24

7. The traditional flannel look in plaid or check

Credit: Amazon Stone & Beam sheets come in an array of colors, including this classic black and red buffalo check.

The Stone and Beam Rustic Flannel Sheet Set is available in a spectrum of plaid patterns. It comes in the tried-and-true lumberjack red and black plaid, but you may choose from an assortment of combos, like an ivory, cream, and mocha. Plus, the fabric is “double-napped,” meaning both sides are brushed for softness, a trait numerous of the 1,391 satisfied reviewers commented on.

One writes: “I guess I like my sheets like I like my toilet paper: soft and strong. I was hesitant to purchase flannel sheets in California, but it’s been cold enough to enjoy cuddling up with these soft puppies.” Their only complaint? “Not much better, except real puppies. Amazon, please send puppies.”

Get the Stone and Beam Rustic Flannel Sheet Set on Amazon starting at $58.15

8. A set from Woolrich that basically promises to be warm and cozy

Credit: Woolrich Woolrich even has a flannel sheet patterned with black and white sheep.

The iconic Woolrich name carries a legacy of warmth, comfort and, well, flannel. These sheets, sold by Kohl’s, come in a variety of prints—from playful sheep (with a rogue black sheep, of course), to traditional, monochromatic plaid patterns. And, of course, they’re made from cotton.

Based on the nearly 100 reviews and 4.2 stars, you can’t go wrong. One reviewer writes that not only is the fabric nice, you won’t be able to escape that cozy, seasonal feeling. “Nice weight flannel sheets with deep corner pockets and good elastic. The pattern is the cutest ... can't help but be in the holiday spirit sleeping on these!”

Get the Woolrich Flannel Sheet Set at Kohl’s starting at $49.99

9. Charming animal prints from the doyenne of domesticity herself

Credit: Macy's The Martha Stewart Flannel Sheet Collection features a variety of whimsical patterns and designs.

The Martha Stewart Collection Printed Cotton Flannel Sheet Set from Macy’s comes in an array of 11 sweet patterns. There’s something to tickle anyone’s fancy, from white moose, rabbit, and owl silhouettes to bright red cardinals perched on evergreen branches and, of course, traditional plaid and simple stripes. The sheets are certified as Made in Green by Oeko Tex, meaning the fabric passed testing for a variety of harmful substances and was produced sustainably.

Within its 200 reviews averaging 4 stars, many reviewers commented on the sheet’s softness, warmth, and ease of washing. One raves: “I purchased these sheets not only for myself, but also for each one of my four children for their homes!”

Get the Martha Stewart Collection Printed Cotton Flannel Sheet Set from Macy’s starting at $20.99

10. A smooth set that won’t pop off even the thickest of mattresses

Credit: Mellani Mellani sheets are made to accommodate deep mattresses.

The Mellani Cotton Flannel Sheets have deep pockets, making them great for mattresses thicker than the typical 8 to 14 inches—the fitted sheet covers anything up to 16 inches. The sheets are 100% cotton and are pre-washed to prevent shrinking.

What’s more, the sheets come with a lifetime guarantee. You can get a refund if you’re not satisfied, though customers think you will be, if the 4.3 stars from 4,891 ratings mean anything. Writes one Mellani fan: “I just received and pre-washed these sheets, slept on them one night, and they feel fantastic! The best warm smooth flannel sheets I have ever purchased.”

Get the Mellani Cotton Flannel Sheet Set on Amazon starting at $39.97

