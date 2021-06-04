Bed Bath & Beyond’s new collection gives luxury brands a run for their money

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When you think of Bed Bath & Beyond, chances are that you picture the store's sky-high displays, 20% off coupons, and bargain prices—it’s a great place to shop if you’re looking for a deal, but most of us don’t necessarily associate it with high-end bedroom linens. However, that’s all about to change.

Bed Bath & Beyond recently launched a new in-house brand called Nestwell, and when we tested out several of the products firsthand, we were surprised to find that many were on par with our favorite luxury brands. Here's what you need to know about Bed Bath & Beyond's new collection.

What is Nestwell?

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond Nestwell is a new in-house brand from Bed Bath & Beyond.

Nestwell is a new in-house line of products from Bed Bath & Beyond that launched in March 2021. The collection includes both bedding and bath products, and in its PR announcement, the brand claims Nestwell products are designed to help “create oasis spaces in your home.”

"Nestwell is a solutions-oriented brand that takes the guesswork out of everyday bedding and bath products," said Joe Hartsig, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Bed Bath & Beyond. "It provides smart solutions built to withstand the demands of day-to-day use and fit perfectly into the everyday home. Nestwell will include a broad range of bedding and bath products that bring that cozy feeling to our customers' routines and make beds easy to make and hard to leave.”

There are currently 78 Nestwell products listed on the Bed Bed & Beyond website, including sheets, pillows, blankets, quilts, comforters, duvets, mattress pads, bath rugs, bath towels and bath accessories. Prices start as low as $6 for a single towel and range up to nearly $300 for down comforters. (And don't forget that if you have a Beyond+ membership, you can save even more.)

Everything we tested from the new Nestwell collection

Right off the bat, I noticed that the Nestwell branding has a similar vibe to several popular direct-to-consumer bedding brands, including Brooklinen and Parachute, and it definitely feels like Bed Bath & Beyond is vying for these same markets, as the price points are fairly similar, as well. We wanted to see how the linens from Nestwell stacked up against other products from Bed Bath & Beyond and those from our favorite luxury retailers, so we selected the following four items to test.

Nestwell Hygro Cotton Bath Towel

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau The Nestwell towel was really soft initially and impressively absorbent.

I've tested a lot of bath towels for Reviewed, so the first Nestwell product I tested was the Hygro Cotton Bath Towel, which is made from 100% cotton and comes in more than 20 colors. You can also get matching hand towels, wash cloths, bath sheets, and bath mats.

The towel is 30 inches by 54 inches, and it’s incredibly soft out of the package. I thought it was the perfect weight for everyday use, and at one point, I actually confused it with a Brooklinen Classic Towel that I was testing at the same time (a towel that costs $50 more than the Nestwell). However, after a few washes, it did lose quite a bit of that initial softness, but given the affordable price, the overall construction and quality of fabric is good.

Verdict: Good, but not great

Get the Nestwell Hygro Cotton Bath Towel Collection from Bed Bath & Beyond for $10

Nestwell Egyptian Cotton Sateen Sheet Set

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau My sole complaint about the sheet set is that it doesn't have envelope closures on the pillow cases.

I’m a bit of a snob when it comes to sheets—I’ve tested so many in my career and developed very particular tastes about what I like and don’t like. To date, the Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Sheets are my absolute favorite, and believe it or not, the Nestwell Egyptian Cotton Sateen Sheet Set was actually right up there in terms of performance.

These sheets are made from 625-thread count Egyptian cotton fabric, and they’re amazingly soft and buttery, just like you’d expect from luxury sateen sheets. I also loved that they have a thick elastic band all the way around the edge of the fitted sheet, which kept it from moving even an inch during the night. The only downside I could find was that the two included pillowcases don’t have envelope closures, which I tend to prefer thanks to their neat appearance. It’s a small detail though, and I was truly wowed by these sheets!

Verdict: Nearly perfect

Get the Nestwell Egyptian Cotton Sateen 625-Thread-Count Sheet Set, Queen from Bed Bath & Beyond for $100

Nestwell White Down Comforter

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau The comforter did get noticeably wrinkly after repeated use.

I’ve also done quite a bit of testing down comforters, and again, I was pleasantly surprised at what the Nestwell White Down Comforter brought to the table. I opted for the medium-warmth option since it was spring, but the brand has a light warmth and extra warmth options, as well.

The comforter has a 300-thread count brushed cotton cover, and it’s stuffed with white duck-down fill. It has a boxstitch construction that keeps the down evenly distributed, and it was plenty warm for a chilly spring night. However, the comforter’s shell does get pretty wrinkled, and my boyfriend didn’t like that it has a somewhat “swishy” feel to it. (This could easily be solved with a duvet cover.)

That said, the queen-size comforter was $230, which is actually a great deal for a down blanket. Our top-rated down comforter costs over $400 for a similar weight and size, so if you’re looking for down on a more modest budget, this one is a great choice.

Verdict: Good for the price

Get the Nestwell Medium Warmth White Down Comforter, Full/Queen from Bed Bath & Beyond for $230

Nestwell Box Stitch Quilt Set

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau Despite both my pets regularly napping on it, this quilt barely showed any pet hair.

The hidden gem among the Nestwell products we tested had to be the Box Stitch Quilt Set, which comes with a quilt and two matching pillow shams. I didn’t have high expectations for this blanket—it looked fairly plain—but it truly impressed me in its construction, appearance, and performance.

The Box Stitch Quilt set is made from 200-thread count cotton fabric with a thin layer of polyester fill, and while the top has a simple box stitch design with a purposefully crinkled texture, the bottom is soft and comfortable against your skin. The quilt is the perfect weight for warmer weather, and I absolutely loved that it doesn’t get wrinkled and, even better, doesn’t really collect dog hair. I’ll admit that I would probably balk at spending that much on a quilt, but now that I’ve tested the blanket for myself, I think it’s worth every penny.

Verdict: I’m obsessed

Get the Nestwell Box Stitch Quilt Set, Full/Queen from Bed Bath & Beyond for $150

Is Nestwell worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau Overall, Nestwell's line of products is well-made and reasonably priced.

Bed Bath & Beyond isn’t typically a place I shop for linens, but the Nestwell line may very well change that. Across the board, the products I tested were extremely high-quality and enjoyable to use, and while they’re not the least expensive options you’ll find, I think they’re competitively priced, especially for the quality. Plus, they’re even more affordable if you have a Beyond+ membership, which saves you 20% on every order and provides free shipping.

