Are these luxury hotel sheets worth the price tag?

I used to think that the “special” feel you get from a crisp, fresh, hotel bed was all in my head. But according to Standard Textile, a company that catered exclusively to hotels and healthcare for decades, that wasn’t just psychological.

A couple of years ago, the company started a new offshoot, Standard Textile Home, that makes select luxury sheets and other textiles available to the average Joe, at a price.

The basics

Unless you work in the hotel industry, you may not have heard of Standard Textile, or Standard Textile Home. Standard Textile is a well-established company that’s sold sheets and towels to “four and five-star hotels” around the world for 80 years. Standard Textile Home, which sells home linens and caters to the general public, opened in December 2018.

Standard Textile Home only sells three types of sheets: Classic cotton, Sateen, and Luxe. I tested the “Sateen Sheet Set (Centium Satin),” which is its mid-price sheet set. However, at $129 for a pair of queen sheets, most would probably consider them expensive. This sheet set is made from a 65% cotton, 35% “Centium Core microfilament polyester” blend. The specially designed polyester was developed by Standard Textile to increase the durability of hotel and hospitality products. As such, the company claims the sheets hold up well over time.

In my month of sleeping on them, I found there was a lot to like—but a couple of downsides, as well. They’re nice sheets, if buyers are willing to meet the $100-plus price tag.

What I like

The first night I slept on the Standard Textile Home sheets, I noticed a coolness that was really pleasant, and unlike my normal (and also awful) sheets. The best way to describe it is that they were, well, fresh and crisp. At first I thought this was just because it was a chillier night, and wrote it off.

I am terrible at washing my sheets. Like everyone else, I have my lazy moments. Even after a wash, my usual sheets are barely crisp, and any crispness they do have is lost after a night or two. I was impressed when the Standard Textile Home sheets still had that crisp and cool feel nearly a week and a half after their initial washing. I would say I’m an average sleeper—I don’t run super hot or freezing cold. So while the sheets felt cool to me, I’m not sure they’d make a difference for hot sleepers.

The sheets hit the right balance—they didn’t feel rough or stiff to me. The texture is fairly soft, without compromising on that fresh feel.

I tend to thrash around at night, to the point of sometimes pulling the blanket from one side of my queen bed all the way to the other, and then onto the floor. Unlike my regular sheets, the Standard Textile sheets fit my bed well enough to not gradually become loose from me flopping around night after night. They addressed a hassle I didn’t even realize I had—remaking and adjusting the foot of the bed in particular, to hopes of tightening my sheets.

I am among the legions of people who are challenged by fitted sheets, and not just in terms of folding them. On more than one occasion, I’ve put the longer side at the head of the bed, only to realize it’s wrong, having to start over. It’s a small feature, but the labels for “head/foot” on fitted sheets seem to be more common these days, and I always appreciate them. The Sateen Sheet Set doesn’t miss a beat, with “head” and “foot” tags on the inner seams of the fitted sheet. It’s a small detail, but one that takes some hassle out of life, and who couldn’t use that nowadays?

What I didn’t like

Credit: Standard Textile Home The Standard Home Textile Sateen pillow cases are envelope style, which can be a pro and con.

When I first opened the sheets, I was skeptical because they had an oddly stiff texture and a funky smell. It wasn’t bad, per se, just a bit chemical-y. I know as well as the next person that sometimes bedding smells and feels different and weird fresh out the bag. So I threw them in the wash and didn’t give it much thought. That solved the issue, because both the smell and stiffness disappeared after the first wash. Nonetheless, it didn’t make for a great first impression.

The elasticated underside of the fitted sheet is interesting because it’s only elasticated along the top and bottom, and slightly past the corner, but not along the entirety of each side. The sheets fit my mattress pretty well, but I think that the limited elastication made it more difficult to get a really snug fit on the sides of the bed. Side wrinkles don’t really affect user experience, but I get satisfaction from stepping away from my newly made bed and seeing a perfectly taut, wrapped rectangle.

The envelope pillowcases are a simultaneous pro and con. They are difficult to use with thick, well-filled pillows. Pulling the envelope closure up and over thicker pillows can be a challenge. However, the fit of the pillowcases, once they’re stuffed with your pillow, is nice and tight. With smaller pillows, it’s a breeze to tuck the pillow in. The cases don’t tend to twist or move, as opposed to pillowcases with a full opening—think the pillowcase you used to trick-or-treat on Halloween—which I appreciated.

How they wash

I washed the sheets twice, once on the first day before using them, and again after two weeks of use. The sheets didn’t discolor at all, or show any signs of wear, like pilling. I also dried them on low heat (my apartment’s dryers on even medium heat have permanently scorched my bedding in the past). They dried nicely and were done by the time my dryer allotment ran out, even on the low setting. Any wrinkles that were present weren’t noticeable after I made the bed.

I don’t have the best sleep hygiene (as in: I indulge my sweet tooth. Right before bed. Sometimes in bed.) One night, I ate a chocolate cookie in bed, and, without realizing there was a little chocolate residue on my hand, I brushed against the pillowcase, leaving a small brown mark. After washing, it faded, but didn’t disappear. I didn’t stain-treat, which would be an easy solution, and I think it would have lifted the stain without a problem. (I’m sure this treatment is typical for sheets used in hotels.) It’s also possible that the stain would have come out in a different machine or with different detergent. But, for people who are zealous about keeping their sheets pristine, routine stain-treating could become a hassle.

Are they worth it?

At the hefty price of $129 for a queen set, these sheets are an investment. I can’t speak to their long-term durability, but in my month of use, I didn’t notice any pilling whatsoever, and they didn’t shrink or show any wear from the wash and dry cycles I put them through. The crisp and cool feel that lasted for days after each wash was really pleasant, and not something I’ve felt with many sheet sets. In addition, they hid my drool more than other sheets I’ve slept on (for my fellow droolers, this is a major plus). The negatives of these sheets—marks may need stain treatment, tight pillowcases, and the limited elastication—seemed minor. And, finally, if you’re not satisfied with the sheets, you can return them to Standard Textile Home within 90 days of purchase.



I don’t know that any home bed can truly replicate the feel of a nice hotel bed (part of the whole deal is that you’re not in your house, right?), but for people trying to recreate that experience, these sheets could be a step in the right direction.

