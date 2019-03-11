Are Tempur-Pedic mattresses still worth it?

There are few things in life that are not made better by the presence of a bed. Breakfast, work, jumping—you name the activity, and I’ll name you a mattress-based improvement. Given my propensity to spend as much of the day as possible in a supine position, I've found that despite my hopes to the contrary, all mattresses are not created equal. In my experience, the mattress that leaves me feeling the most rested and comfortable is the Tempur-Pedic Flex Elite.

It's daunting to justify the astronomical price tag that accompanies one of these mattresses. After all, it's practically the down payment on a car. But I feel like my family's experience on the Tempur-Pedic has been worth every cent. As a product reviewer, I’ve slept on a comical number of mattresses in the name of testing, and while doing a whole lot of sleeping is a tough job, it's given me an understanding of the available options, and a much better appreciation for the Tempur-Pedics my family has owned for years.

A Tempur-Pedic mattress is built to last

Contrary to popular belief, a mattress is by no means a one-and-done purchase. Rather, cheaply made mattresses can begin sagging, losing their shape, or otherwise causing sleep problems mere months after purchase. Even some of the trendier beds-in-boxes have been criticized for not retaining their form (and as a result, their function) for more than a few years. But that isn’t the case with the Tempur-Pedic I’ve known for a decade.

First and foremost, all Tempur-Pedic mattresses come with a 10-year warranty that promises free repairs and even replacements for any damage to your mattress. While that doesn’t mean that you can take a knife to your bed and expect the company to replace it, the warranty does cover any defects that affect the quality of your sleep (think sagging, splitting or cracking in the mattress, or issues with the zipper of the mattress cover) which has certainly helped me rest easier. That said, be mindful that warranties are always a bit tricky, and Tempur-Pedic’s is no exception. They’ll start covering sagging beginning at 0.75 inches (which, for what it’s worth, is still half the amount of sagging necessary for a regular spring mattress warranty to kick in).

But even beyond the warranty, I’ve been impressed by the fact that the Tempur-Pedic my parents have slept on since I was 16 is still as comfortable today as it was when they purchased it 10 years ago.

Tempur-Pedic mattresses do wonders for achy joints

Tempur-Pedic’s unique TEMPUR material was first developed by NASA while the agency was working on safer seating for spaceflight. And since then, hours of research have helped to turn this unique memory foam into the ideal mattress material. Because TEMPUR is able to adapt to the natural curves of your body while maintaining a consistent level of support across the entire bed, you’ll find that your pressure points don’t have to bear quite so much pressure throughout the night.

As a side sleeper, I’m always concerned that I’ll wake up in the middle of the night with a sharp pain in my hip or in my shoulder. Indeed, as chiropractor Dr. Adam Nachmias told me, side sleepers exert an inordinate amount of pressure on sensitive joints, which can be particularly damaging without a supportive mattress. With Tempur-Pedic, however, I’ve found considerably less pain than a night spent on a traditional spring mattress, air mattress, or hotel bed.

Tempur-Pedic is particularly well-known for its pressure relief, and I find this to be especially salient within its softer Flex Collection, which has been in my room for the last four years. Though these mattresses provide plenty of cushion, they do so without allowing you to “sink” too much into the mattress, keeping spinal alignment in check and ensuring that you wake up feeling refreshed and ready for the day.

The Cloud Collection, which my significant other recently purchased, is the softest that Tempur-Pedic offers—a little too soft for my taste, to be honest. However, if you’re a fan of supremely soft and, dare I say, cuddly mattresses, this could work out for you.

Tempur-Pedic beds do sleep a bit hot

As wonderful as these mattresses are, I should point out that warm (or hot) sleepers may not be thrilled by the additional body heat that a Tempur-Pedic captures. These aren’t the most breathable mattresses, so if you’re looking for a mattress that offers a lot of airflow, this may not be for you. That said, my parents live in Texas with their Tempur-Pedic, and have never reported waking up in a sweat. Thank goodness for central air.

Is a Tempur-Pedic worth it?

Ultimately, it’s difficult to get away from the fact that a Tempur-Pedic mattress is extremely expensive compared to now ubiquitous bed-in-a-box brands like Leesa, Casper, and the like. Starting at around $1,500, this isn’t necessarily the mattress for everyone. That said, if you’re already looking at a mattress with a substantive price tag, Tempur-Pedic should certainly be on your short list thanks to its incredible durability, its pressure relief, and its customization. I’ve tried many a mattress-in-a-box (most of which are also entirely foam based), and have never found any of them to be nearly as comfortable as a Tempur-Pedic. But if you’re not looking for a mattress to write home about, you may not need the queen of mattresses after all.

