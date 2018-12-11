The Best Smart Home Devices for Apartments of 2021

Whether you rent an apartment or live in a small space, you can still have the smart home of your dreams, so long as you select the best smart devices to fit your needs (and the size of your living quarters).

(For those who want products specific to the Amazon environment, be sure to check out the Best Alexa-compatible smart home devices.)

We've selected these products specifically with apartment-dwellers in mind, looking for compact size and simple installation. Note that in a few cases these are not our favorite overall products, but they're the ones we feel will be best for people living in apartments or who are short on space.

In no particular order, these are the best smart home devices for apartments: