The Best Smart Home Devices for Apartments of 2021

Whether you rent an apartment or live in a small space, you can still have the smart home of your dreams, so long as you select the best smart devices to fit your needs (and the size of your living quarters).
We've selected these products specifically with apartment-dwellers in mind, looking for compact size and simple installation. Note that in a few cases these are not our favorite overall products, but they're the ones we feel will be best for people living in apartments or who are short on space.
In no particular order, these are the best smart home devices for apartments:
One of the quickest ways to deck your apartment out with smart home technology is to replace its standard light bulbs with smart light bulbs. They can dramatically change the ambiance of a room, enhance your movie nights, and even keep your home safe while you’re on vacation with smart schedules. Across the board, the Philips Hue smart bulbs topped all of our tests thanks to easy setup, a robust suite of features, and an intuitive app.
Additional support with smart assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri add tremendous benefit to an already impressive portfolio. Once you throw in the additional rainbow of possible light colors, these are without a doubt the best smart bulbs you can buy.
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (2019)
If you don’t have much room for a streaming box next to your TV, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is just about perfect. It sticks out of your TV’s HDMI port and offers access to all your favorite streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The Fire TV’s biggest advantage is its inclusion of the Alexa voice assistant for voice searching.
Though we think the new Roku Ultra and Apple TV are better all-around streaming options, the Fire TV Stick is a much better option if your main goal is creating a smart home. Alexa can just do so, so much more like set reminders, find shows with voice search, control smart gadgets, or re-order you popcorn. You can even use the Fire TV app to control your Fire TV if you misplace the remote or want to type in a password without much effort.
What makes a product great for apartment dwellers?
There are lots of great smart home products out there, but why did we recommend these picks for those who live in apartments?
Installation—Living in an apartment means that you can't always permanently mount or install your new favorite gadgets. All of our picks in this list can be easily uninstalled without leaving a mess.
Portability—Housing situations can change on a dime, so it's best if all of your favorite tech devices are easily portable from your old home to your new home. Our selections can all be stowed away relatively easily.
Small Footprint—In a rental, space is at a premium. These products can help you to get the most out of your smart home environment without taking up valuable real estate on your TV stand or on your living room table.
You might have to run this one by your landlord, but if they’ll give you permission to install a smart thermostat, the one you want is the Nest Learning Thermostat. It’s simple to install, easy to use, and can save you energy by adjusting the temperature when you aren't home, as determined by your phone's location and the Nest's built-in motion sensors.
The temperature can be adjusted with your voice using Alexa or Google Home or rotating the thermostat’s dial. Additionally, you can use the Nest app to set a traditional time-of-day schedule—far simpler than most non-smart thermostats—or let the Nest learn your daily habits and adjust the temperature automatically.
Bad WiFi signal in your apartment? A mesh WiFi router like the Google Nest Mesh System can extend and strengthen your internet's connection. We found the speed to be good, but the system only comes with one mesh point, which might be enough depending on the size of your apartment, but you can purchase more (up to five) to add to your Google Nest Mesh System.
The system from Nest also comes with Google Assistant built-in, so you can use the WiFi system like a smart speaker. It’s also a breeze to install as it is done through the Google Home app, which comes pre-installed on Android devices. iPhone or iPad users will need to install the app from the App Store.
The Amazon Echo Show 5 offers Alexa’s visual cues and video functionality without taking up much room, which makes it perfect for small apartments where space is at a premium. The combination of the small but easy-to-see screen with a sleek, modern design makes this little smart display look just as at home on a bedside table as it does on a home office desk, a living room shelf, or a kitchen counter.
The screen displays a customizable clock but also cycles through useful information at intervals you can customize. It also gives you the ability to make video calls, which are surprisingly decent even on the 5-inch screen. You can also check in on video feeds from smart cameras, video baby monitors, and video doorbells. It can stream TV and movie content, though it's not really designed as a media streaming device.
Having a few smart plugs throughout your apartment is a quick way to make some of your “dumb” appliances and accessories smart. The Currant Smart Plug is the best smart plug we’ve ever tested, checking a lot of boxes on our wish list, including two side-facing outlets that can be independently operated. It's attractive, offers energy monitoring, and it also has a really nifty orientation feature—you can switch the plate on the back so it can be plugged into your wall facing either right or left, which is incredibly handy.
Also, if plugged into the bottom outlet on your wall, it doesn't cover the top one, leaving it free to use. Each outlet has an indicator light, which only fires up if that particular one is on. When not in use, it does not emit light.
There were no quirks to be found in its connectivity, as it responded just as effortlessly to the app as it did to Alexa.
Water leaks are headaches for renters and landlords alike, which is why a device like a smart water leak detector is a wise idea. The Flo by Moen Smart Water Leak Detector can alert you right away if there’s something leaking. When a leak is detected, the sensor begins playing an alarm sound and flashes red, in addition to sending alerts in a matter of seconds.
The leak detector isn't compatible with any smart assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple's Siri. However, what it lacks in voice-control capabilities, it makes up for with a beautifully designed app full of useful data insights. The sensor also keeps track of the temperature and humidity within your home, which can help with moisture control. The detector works over WiFi for easy setup, doesn't need a hub, and should last up to two years. Just leave it in a leak-prone spot and forget about it.
Smart strip lights are an easy way to brighten up your apartment and you don't have to spend a fortune doing it when you use Govee's WiFi RGB LED Strip Lights. The lights, which feature an adhesive backing, offer the most value out of any light strip we tested thanks to a slew of fun and useful lighting features and a quick and simple set up.
Within the Govee app are options to adjust the brightness, create schedules, choose between warm and cool color tones from over 16 million colors, and pick from seven premade mood-lighting scenes. Each strip can be cut to your preferred length and comes in two sizing options: 16.4 feet and 32.8 feet. The one downside here is that you can’t extend these with more strip lights like you can with the Lifx Z LED Strip Kit, but these lights still offer an all-around pleasant user experience at a very affordable price.
One way to help secure your apartment is with a smart indoor security camera like the best, the SimCam 1S. It's a fantastic alternative to the often pricier, subscription-based cameras on the market thanks to its lengthy list of features, reliability, and attractive design. The home security camera features a pod-shaped aesthetic with the ability to rotate 360 degrees manually or automatically, depending on your preference.
It records in crisp 1080p HD, which should help offer peace of mind that, if a crisis occurs, this watchful eye in the room is keeping track of it all. It can also record in total darkness, thanks to its active infrared option, and utilizes powerful AI to detect faces, pets, cars, and more. Best of all, the SimCam 1S can be controlled solely through its companion app for both iOS and Android users, and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
