Here's how to use Windows with an iPhone

If you own an iPhone but use a Windows 10 PC as your work machine, you'll need to know how to make these two devices work in harmony. Although Apple and Microsoft have two very different ecosystems, getting them to work together isn't as difficult as it may seem.

Which apps do I need?

Credit: Reviewed / Michael Desjardin

If you're looking to make your iPhone more Microsoft-friendly, you're in luck. Whether you're editing a document in Word or working on a spreadsheet in Excel, Microsoft has mobile versions of these popular applications. Plus, many of them are free to download in the Apple store. If you're looking for Microsoft apps that'll help with organization, read on.

Need a built-in calendar and e-mail access? The Outlook app will do just that and then some. The best thing about it is its Focused Inbox feature, which filters out spam and newsletters and unnecessary clutter. For shopping and to-do lists, you should check out the OneNote app. Whatever you write on your laptop is accessible on your phone, too.

What about cross-platform messaging apps?

With so many messaging apps out there in the netherverse, it can be hard to parse out the good from the bad. We'd recommend Microsoft's GroupMe app, as it's available on both iOS and Windows 10. That means you can continue your conversation on either device. According to user reviews, it works great for large groups and it's easy to switch to different conversations.

How do I back up my phone to a Windows 10 PC?

Backing up your phone is one of the best things you can do, especially if you have any concerns about your data security. You could do it with iTunes, sure, but there are limitations. The biggest issue I have with it is that it doesn't let you back up all data types. What if you want to back up your videos or music? This is why we'd recommend the AnyTrans app, as it's a good alternative to iTunes.

Whether it's messages or photos, AnyTrans transfers any kind of data stored on your phone. I really like that you can pick and chose what kind of data you want to back up. Plus, the interface is clean and easy to use, and you don't have to install anything on your iOS device. So long as it's installed on a Windows 10 PC, all you have to do is connect your phone to a computer via USB and the software will automatically detect it.

How do I transfer photos/videos to a Windows 10 PC?

Credit: Reviewed / Michael Desjardin

This is relatively easy, as you don't need to download additional software and your computer should recognize your iPhone as a camera when connected. All you have to do is plug the USB cable (specifically the one you use to charge your phone) into your computer to start the process. If this is your first time connecting to a PC, you'll need to give the computer access to your photos and videos. You can do this by tapping "trust" and then "allow" on your iPhone screen.

The next step is launching the Photos app, which typically lives in the Start menu. This app might also be in the taskbar or on the desktop. After launching the Photos app, you'll want to select the Import button at the top right corner. Go through and mark all the photos you don't want to import by clicking on them. Clicking Continue will jump-start the importing process. Just make sure you don't go unplugging your USB cable from the computer during this process or all hell will break loose.

Other Articles You Might Enjoy