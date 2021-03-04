Here's everything you need to know about Paramount+

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The streaming services just keep on coming and Paramount+ is the latest contender trying to claim a place on your screens. If you’re interested in what Paramount+ is all about, what it will cost, what kind of content it will carry, and when it lands, you’ll find answers to those questions and more right here. This is everything you need to know about Paramount+.

What is Paramount+?

Credit: Paramount Paramount Plus will feature a number of highly rated shows and movies.

Paramount+ is a subscription streaming service from ViacomCBS that will replace CBS All Access as of March 4, 2021. Paramount+ will offer TV shows, movies, and sports content from various sources including the CBS network, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Pictures, and a few others. While it launched with a large library of existing shows and movies, there will also be some original programming.

What’s the difference between Paramount+ and CBS All Access?

Everything you could watch on CBS All Access is now available on Paramount+. The rebrand is partly about the fact that the Paramount name has better brand recognition than CBS. ViacomCBS also plans to introduce a number of new original shows and expand the existing library of content to tempt people into subscribing to the new service.

ADVERTISEMENT

How much does Paramount+ cost?

Paramount+ is slightly cheaper than CBS All Access was. You can subscribe to Paramount+ with ads for $4.99 per month, while CBS All Access cost $5.99 per month. If you can’t stand ads, then you can pay $9.99 per month to stream shows and movies ad-free.

How do I get Paramount+?

You can sign up for the new service at ParamountPlus.com. You can sign up for a free one-month trial of the service if you sign up before March 31.

CBS All Access subscribers will switch over to the new service automatically. From March 4, they can visit the Paramount+ site or download the Paramount+ app and use their existing login details for CBS All Access.

What does Paramount+ include?

Credit: Paramount Kelsey Grammer will reprise his role as 'Frasier' in a new series on Paramount Plus.

Billed as a well-rounded streaming service, Paramount+ includes TV shows, movies, and sports. Subscribers have access to on-demand content and the ability to tune into live stations.

Paramount+ offers episodes from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, and the Smithsonian Channel, there are movies from Paramount Pictures, and you get access to live stations like CBS, CBSN, CBS Sports HQ, and ET LIVE. You can also watch your local CBS affiliate with Paramount+.

What TV shows are on Paramount+?

Paramount+ will have a variety of new original shows and existing favorites. ViacomCBS promises more than 30,000 separate episodes. Here are a few of the shows we know about:

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years – The first-ever Spongebob Squarepants spin-off.

The Offer - A 10-episode series that dives into the making of The Godfather.

Lioness – A spy thriller about a marine tackling a terrorist organization from Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone.

MTV’s Behind the Music – A new series of MTV’s popular documentary show about the lives of popular music artists and groups.

The Real Criminal Minds – A true crime documentary series spin-off of The Real Criminal Minds.

The Game – A reboot of the BET sitcom.

Star Trek – Every upcoming Star Trek show including Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Brave New Worlds, and Section 31.

The Stand – A miniseries based on Stephen King’s famous book.

The Good Fight – A popular spin-off of The Good Wife that focuses on lawyer Diane Lockhart.

Why Women Kill – The dark comedic drama about three women in different decades dealing with infidelity.

Frasier - As well as classic episodes, a reboot is in the works and Kelsey Grammar is on board.

You will also find old favorites like Survivor, The Good Wife, Blue Bloods, Perry Mason, NCIS, The Twilight Zone, and many more.

What movies are on Paramount+?

The only new movie that has been confirmed on Paramount+ is The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run, which became available on launch day. It’s an animated comedy with a cast that includes Keanu Reeves, Snoop Dogg, and Danny Trejo.

ADVERTISEMENT

We expect Paramount+ to include a number of Paramount Pictures such as The Godfather trilogy and the Mission Impossible movies. The exact line-up will depend on existing licensing deals, but should include a good range from classics like Rosemary’s Baby to more recent releases like Sonic The Hedgehog.

What sports are on Paramount+?

With NFL, CBSN, CBS Sports HQ, and ET LIVE all included sports fans will get access to a world of sports news and live games. That will include NFL football, college football, PGA Tour golf, UEFA Champions League soccer, and the US National Women’s Soccer League, among other things.

Does Paramount+ come in 4K, HDR, or multiple streams?

Credit: ViacomCBS There are loads of original shows on Paramount+.

Members who have ad-free subscriptions can watch a range of 4K and HDR content (which will be denoted with badges on the service) on the following devices:

Select Roku models

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

Apple TV 4K HRD (5th Gen) Paramount+ is limited to three simultaneous streams, just like CBS All Access.

What devices do you need to watch Paramount+?

You can watch Paramount+ on just about any device you own. The service has apps on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku, LG TV, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, Portal TV, and Xfinity Flex.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where and when does Paramount+ launch?

Paramount+ is available in the US and Latin America from March 4. CBS All Access will also rebrand to Paramount+ in Canada on March 4, but Canadians will have to wait a while longer for the extra content. Nordic countries are set to get the service on March 25, and it will come to Australia later in the year.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.