This streaming service lets you pay for exactly what you want to watch—here's how it works

The cost of subscribing to multiple streaming services can add up, especially when many of us subscribe to certain streaming platforms to watch just one, maybe two shows. Struum, a new platform that launched this year, is hoping to streamline your, um, streaming by combining content from dozens of providers and production houses onto one site and allowing you to use credits to pay for only the episodes and films you want to watch.

A recent Parks Associates survey found that 31% of U.S. households had four or more streaming subscriptions. (Raises hand) Struum’s credit-based sampling model is a low-commitment way to watch what you want across numerous providers without having to subscribe to all of them.

Here's what you need to know about Strumm and how it's credit-based streaming service works.

What is Struum?

Credit: Struum / Reviewed With Struum, discovering your newest binge-worthy television series is easier than ever.

Launched in 2021, Struum (rhymes with “room”) allows viewers to cherry-pick the content they want to watch from more than 50 SVOD providers that have been aggregated on one platform. Many of the streamers found on Struum provide niche content like LGBTQIA+ films, British TV shows, and long-forgotten Hollywood classics. As Struum co-founder and CEO Lauren DeVillier explained in a press release, the idea behind Struum is not to compete with the big streaming sites like Netflix or Disney+, but to complement them by providing lesser-known titles. “We view ourselves as the ultimate complementary service and a perfect fit for TV and film lovers who are increasingly frustrated by the costs, complexity, and effort required to discover and watch what they want,” DeVillier stated.

Struum’s founders say they were Inspired by ClassPass, the fitness company that allows users to pay one monthly fee in order to test different varieties of fitness classes before committing to any one option. Similarly, Struum operates by letting viewers watch only the individualized content they want, and they provide a detailed usage page that shows you which platforms you gravitate toward. If you find yourself constantly watching one streamer, you’ll be given the option to subscribe to it from within the Struum app.

How does Struum work?

By paying a monthly fee of $4.99, viewers will be allotted 100 credits per month to watch a variety of shows, shorts, and films that are available across over 50 providers (with even more promised soon). The amount of credits required to watch varies by program, but they are typically 1-2 credits for each short, 3-4 credits for episodes, and 6-7 credits per feature film. Every title will feature the credit value next to it while you’re browsing.

When you select something to watch, it will be reserved in your account for 30 days, and some content will have the option to download it in order to watch offline. At the moment, Struum is available to watch through iOS, Airplay, Chromecast and the web via Google Chrome, Safari, and Microsoft Edge. Though not available yet, Struum will eventually be available on Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire devices.

How much does Struum cost?

For $4.99 per month, viewers will receive 100 credits, which can be exchanged for TV shows and movies. At this time, Struum is also offering additional credits to be purchased at a cost of $.99 for 20 additional credits, $1.99 for 40 additional credits, or $2.99 for 60 additional credits. Accounts are capped at a maximum of 2,000 credits.

Credits will roll over from month to month as long as you remain an active user. If you decide to cancel your Struum account, your subscription will remain active until the end of the current billing cycle, your fees will not be prorated or refunded, but if you choose to reactivate within a year, any credit balance you hold will roll over when you rejoin.

What does Struum include?

Credit: Struum Struum's website cites that they offer over 40 streaming options under one monthly subscription for users.

The content providers Struum currently supports include BBC Select, Cheddar News, Cinedigm (includes content from DoveTV, ConTV, Docurama, So Real), Dekkoo, Docubay, Echoboom Sports, FilmHub (Alice Movies), GroupNine (includes Thrillist, Seeker, PopSugar and NowThis), Gusto, IndieFlix, KOCOWA, Little Dot: Real Families, Wonder, Real Stories, Timeline, History Hit, Magellan TV, Magnolia Selects, ShoutFactoryTV, SPI International (FilmBox), Stingray: Classica, Djazz, TKC, Social Club TV, Tastemade, Tribeca, and Young Hollywood.

How to sign up for Struum

Credit: Struum / Reviewed The Struum app is interactive and user-friendly, however at this time, it's only available for Apple iOS, and desktop versions of Google Chrome, Safari, and Microsoft Edge.

Struum requires subscribers to be 18 years of age (or 13 with the consent and supervision of a parent or guardian). A valid credit card or PayPal account is required to sign up, and you can initiate your subscription on Struum.com or by downloading the Struum app.

When will Strumm be available?

Struum launched in May 2021, and it is currently only available in the U.S. and its territories.

