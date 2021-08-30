QVC and HSN are launching a shoppable streaming app on Xfinity—here's how to watch it

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Home shopping has revolutionized the way people buy things, and it’s been a mainstay of both cable programming and pop culture in general for nearly 40 years. (Saturday Night Live’s “QVC Auditions” sketch will forever occupy real estate in my brain.) QVC and HSN have changed the way we shop, offering viewers a retail experience rolled into a TV program, allowing them to make purchases over the phone or online while they watch. Those networks will soon enable their customers to make purchases more easily on a new, interactive streaming app.

The two channels, which are owned by Qurate Retail Group, recently struck a deal with Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms to offer a wide selection of QVC and HSN content on the QVC and HSN Streaming Service, which, by early 2022, will allow consumers to make purchases with their remote control without ever having to go online or pick up a phone. The app is now available across Comcast devices, as well as on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, LG’s Shop Time and Apple TV apps.

What is the QVC and HSN streaming app?

Credit: Qurate Retail Group QVC and HSN joining Comcast marks the first time a pay-TV and internet provider has launched the streaming services.

The QVC and HSN Streaming Service provides access to six linear channels: QVC and HSN have been available since its launch, and QVC2, QVC3, QVC Now, and HSN2 followed soon after. It also features a large library of live and on-demand content featuring some of the shopping networks’ biggest personalities like David Venable and Curtis Stone, whose series “Travel, Cook, Repeat with Curtis Stone,” launched in 2020 and airs exclusively on the streaming service. In addition, viewers get access to streaming-only shows from fan-favorite hosts like Mary DeAngelis and Mally Roncal.

How can you access the QVC and HSN streaming service?

Credit: Qurate Retail Group QVC and HSN's streaming app offers both live streaming, original programming, and exclusive content to viewers.

The QVC and HSN Streaming Service has been available on FireTV, Roku, and Apple TV, LG, and the LG Shop Time apps, and is now available to Comcast X1 and Xfinity Flex customers. Viewers can download the app for free and can find it by saying “QVC HSN streaming service app” into their Xfinity Voice Remote.

When will the QVC and HSN streaming service become shoppable?

Remote control purchases are expected to be available on the QVC and HSN Streaming App for all Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex customers starting in early 2022. Viewers will be able to log in to their QVC or HSN accounts on their TV and complete purchases with the click of a remote control button.

The new shoppable feature will not eliminate the option to make purchases through the existing apps, via phone or on the networks’ websites, but as Qurate’s president and CEO Mike George told Variety in an exclusive interview, they do hope that making purchases via remote control becomes the “flagship experience” in home shopping.

How to sign up for Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex

Credit: Comcast Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex provide access to an array of streaming apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, and now QVC and HSN's streaming service.

Xfinity X1 is Comcast’s all-in-one entertainment platform that promises a “dynamic TV experience,” thanks to a set-top box with built-in DVR and live TV as well as the ability to access customized apps, social media and traditional video services. It's available for subscribers of Xfinity TV and Xfinity Internet that have either the Digital Starter TV or Performance Internet package.

Xfinity Flex, which is free with Xfinity Internet, functions as a voice-controlled 4K streaming box that puts all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ together in one place on your TV. Flex also provides 15,000+ hours of exclusive original content and access to Peacock Premium, a $4.99 per month value, at no additional cost. You can search across all of your apps using the Xfinity Voice Remote which is also included.

The QVC and HSN Streaming Service app can be accessed on both X1 and Xfinity Flex.

