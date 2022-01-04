The Best Pajamas for Women of 2022

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Comfortable with a classic design, the Eberjey Gisele pajamas won high marks in all of our tests.

Best Overall Eberjey Gisele Tencel Modal Long PJ Set We can’t say enough about the Eberjey Gisele Classic Pajamas. Made of luxurious silky smooth modal fabric with spandex, our Best Overall hit high marks in all major categories. They’re soft, comfortably oversized, and did not pill quickly like other pajamas we tested. The stitching and construction are up to par on the Eberjeys Gisele Classic Pajamas, and they’re the best set we’ve tested with long-term comfort in mind. The fabric is also so lightweight, you won’t have to worry about overheating if you’re a hot sleeper. After five warm wash cycles in our lab, they did not shrink significantly or lose their color. These loose-fit pajamas have a larger fit in the waist and arms. The elastic waistband hits right below your belly button and the sleeves hit halfway between your wrist and knuckles. Unfortunately, they do not come in petite sizes for shorter women, like me, and were a bit long on my 5-foot-3-inch frame. They also wrinkle easily, so if you find that bothersome, you’ll want to take them out of the dryer immediately. Though they’re on the expensive side, the Eberjeys are well worth the price. The Eberjeys Gisele Classic Pajamas are available in sizes XS to XL and a wide variety of non-patterned colors. They are also available in shorts sets. Pros Soft fabric

High-quality construction

Classic design Cons Nothing we could find Buy now at Amazon

$67.98 from Walmart

$120.00 from Bloomingdale's

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The adorable Cuddl Duds set even comes with a matching headband.

Best Value Cuddl Duds Women's 3-pc. Henley Pajama Set Our Best Value, the Cuddl Duds, were so soft and comfortable that I didn’t want to stop wearing them. They were also my personal favorite. This adorable jogger set includes a matching headband and a variety of cute prints—the ones I tested were covered in dogs. The polyester-spandex fabric is super soft and buttery— the kind of pajama fabric that makes me want to have a cozy Friday night in, paired with a luxurious robe. They fit true to size and their jogger pant cuffs make them work for wearers of all heights. Their breezy fabric will keep you cool and comfortable while you sleep. The downsides? We found they shrank in warm water, so we’d recommend washing them in a cold setting. The stitching and construction felt less sturdy than other brands we tested, but not as if it’d fall apart immediately. They also lose some color and pill after several wears and washes. Despite these drawbacks, we feel that the Cuddl Duds are the best pajamas you can buy for less. The set is available in sizes XS to XL and you can choose from a variety of cute prints. Pros Soft fabric

Variety of cute designs

Comes with a matching headband Cons Lower quality stitching Buy now at Kohl's

How We Tested Pajamas for Women

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser We ran all of the pajamas through a series of tests to assess the quality and comfort of each set.

The Tester

I’m Cailey Lindberg, the Updates Staff Writer on the Product Roundups team here at Reviewed. In my downtime, I love to veg out on the couch with a movie or a good book. I also regularly go to bed at 8 p.m. so that I can wake up for sunrise yoga classes. Since my job went full-time remote two years ago, I’ve worn my pajamas to work more often than I’d like to admit. Working from home five days a week was a big lifestyle change for me, so testing pajamas for this guide seemed like a natural transition.

The Tests

To find the best pajamas out there, we studied fabric, style, colors, and patterns, and popularity to see which would be the most comfortable and attractive to boot. We also made sure each set was machine washable so that we could perform our lab testing accurately.

Then, we performed a series of real-world and lab testing. In the lab, our team washed each set of pajamas in warm water five times to measure shrinkage and colorfastness. At home, I wore each set for a few days and washed them once in cold water to see if there was a difference between at-home washing and the wash tests done in the lab. Our testing also measured both short- and long-term comfort, fit and feel before and after washing, and aesthetics. While wearing the pajamas, I paid close attention to how they wore all day as I worked remotely and slept in each set to assess their overnight comfort. (Not to mention, getting paid to test pajamas for several weeks will definitely make you feel that you've found your dream job!)

What You Should Know About Pajamas for Women

How Should Pajamas Fit?

How pajamas should fit largely depends on the style and fabric you’ve chosen. Most people want their sleepwear to be loose and comfortable, but not so roomy that it's sloppy or falling off. The length of your pajamas is important so you don't step on the hems or feel silly in flood-waters—it’s a plus if companies offer petite sizes for shorter women so that they don’t drag on the ground, or tall sizes so that they aren’t too short.

With 100% cotton pajamas, it is generally best to size up as the fabric has no stretch and is not as forgiving as fabrics like polyester, modal, or blends with spandex, plus cotton is prone to shrinking. The last thing you want is for your pajamas to be tight across the shoulders or short in the legs or arms. Still, a lot of pajamas run loose and roomy, so it may be a good idea to size down for cotton blend, modal, or polyester pajamas if they are a less structured design. Keep in mind that jogger or long john pajamas are more fitted than more classic styles when choosing the right size for you.

What is the Best Material for Pajamas?

Material for pajamas is largely dependent on personal preference. Cotton blend pajamas—mixed with fabrics like polyester—are found in abundance and are combed cotton and woven cotton. Modal is another popular option for women. When choosing the right fabric for you, it’s important to consider how hot of a sleeper you are and what climate you live in. For example, flannel or fleece may not be a good choice if you live in a hot climate. Cotton, a cotton blend, or modal are good choices for a lot of people as they are breathable, easy to care for, absorbent, and work for most climates.

Popular Pajama Fabrics

Some popular fabrics for pajamas include:

Modal: Modal is a semi-synthetic fabric created from beech tree cellulose. It is extremely soft, breathable, and a good option instead of cotton for those who are environmentally conscious, because it's made within a closed-loop production that reuses its processing chemicals.

Flannel: Flannel is a heavier 100% cotton fabric and its snuggly feel is perfect for the winter months and colder climates. It can also be made of synthetic fibers or wool.

Combed cotton: This fabric is softer than regular cotton because an additional step is taken to remove short fibers during the manufacturing process. Combed cotton is considered more high-end than regular cotton and is often more expensive.

Cotton jersey: Cotton jersey, or what you might refer to as T-shirt material, is a fabric that stretches, as well as being both insulating, breathable, and comfortable as you wear it.

Polyester: Polyester fabric is a synthetic woven material that stands the test of time, is cheap to produce, and is resistant to moisture. It also doesn't wrinkle easily, unlike some other fabrics.

Other Pajamas for Women We Tested

Victoria's Secret Modal Long PJ Set These Victoria’s Secret pajamas are a super soft pajama set, so you’ll want to wear them all day and night. The modal fabric feels smooth and buttery soft against the skin, and both the top and bottom fit roomy enough that they didn’t cause me to overheat while sleeping. They fared well in our warm-water wash tests and kept their color well, and are offered in petite sizes. My biggest pet peeve with these pajamas: The buttons come undone too easily and the fabric pills after a few washes. If fabric pilling doesn’t bother you, and you don’t mind re-buttoning your pajamas occasionally, they hit high marks in most of our other categories. They also come in petite sizes for shorter women (though at 5-foot-3, I found the 29-inch petite length still too long), as well as regular and tall lengths, and are available in sizes XS to XXL and in six different colors and two print options. Pros Super soft fabric

Comfortable fit Cons Pills quickly

Top unbuttons Buy now at Victoria's Secret

Tommy John Women's Short Sleeve Top & Pant Pajama Set The Tommy John matching pajama set is the most stylish we tested, with its snazzy pinstripe print and its short sleeves—a plus for people who live in warmer climates or run hot while sleeping. The tri-blend fabric made acrylic, modal, and spandex, feels luxurious, although it could use a bit of softener as it is starchy to start. That said, the PJs soften with regular wear. The overall fit is loose, but true to size on the waist and arms, hitting just above the belly button and halfway between your shoulder and elbow, respectively. The stitching and construction on these pajamas are impressive and likely last awhile, and we didn't experience any pilling on the high-quality tri-blend fabric. The Tommy John PJs shrank slightly after our warm-water lab washes, but after washing them in cold water at home, they remained the same size and level of comfort. They also lost color after our warm-water washing, but they barely faded at home. They also might not be warm enough if you live in a colder climate. Still, this Tommy John set hits high marks if you’re looking for a pricey upgrade. The Tommy Johns come in sizes XS to XXL are available in a star print, pinstripe, red, peach, navy, and black. Pros Sturdy construction

Stylish design

High-quality fabric Cons Needs time to soften Buy now at Tommy John

L.L. Bean Women's Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas L.L. Bean is known for quality construction, and these pajamas did not disappoint in that regard. The stitching and construction are top-notch, and the cotton fabric ensures it will soften with age. Another plus: These come in petite sizes for shorter women, which is great if you don’t want your pajamas to drag on the floor. However, we found that the petite sizes, which we tested, are for very petite women—I'm 5-foot-3, they were too short for me after our lab washing, especially in the arms. Fortunately, they only shrunk in the arms in the warm-water tests, but significantly enough to make them uncomfortable across my shoulders. However, they kept their color relatively well. Were it not for the shrinkage, the Scotch flannel pajamas would have ranked much higher on the list for their soft, warm fabric and classic good looks You may choose from offered green, purple, white, and red plaid prints in tall, petite, regular, and plus sizes, XS through 3X. Pros High-quality fabric

Sturdy construction

Inclusive sizing Cons Shrink in the wash Buy now at L.L. Bean

Hanna Andersson Adult Long John Top In Organic Cotton The Hanna Andersson long pajama top is made of a nice organic combed cotton and has a cute design. For a brand that sells out year after year, and I now know why—these PJs are super comfortable. The combed cotton stays cool when you sleep and feels soft against your skin. It's best to wash these in cold water, per our tests: The top especially shrunk in our warm wash and the fabric in general faded. These PJs have a few other downsides. For one, the brand is so popular that available color options were limited, and we had to get a different color from the pajama bottoms, reviewed below. (On the plus side, some may prefer to buy the pieces separately for sizing and to mix and match.) The fabric also stretches out as you wear them, so it’s best to size down. Even so, they may feel too big after a few hours of wear. The top is available in sizes XS to XXL. Pros Nice colors

Organic cotton Cons Stretches out a lot

Awkward fit Buy now at Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson Women's Long John Bottom In Organic Cotton The Hanna Andersson long john pajama bottom is made out of the same organic combed cotton as the long-sleeved top. I opted for them in a cute rainbow print. I have the same complaints as the coordinating top: lack of stock, shrinkage from washing—more than its top counterpart, though it easily stretched back out as I wore it. The top rise is lower than other brands, making it less forgiving on the waistline. Although the pajama bottoms shrink up in the wash, they stretch right out again once you wear them. While I like my jogger bottoms to be comfortable, the amount these stretched and how low they were on my waist made them less comfortable to me than our Best Value pick, also a jogger style. This could be a good or bad thing depending on how tight you like your jogger buttons to be. My advice: Size down if you like them nice and snug, as the fabric loses its shape easily. The Hanna Andersson long john pajama bottoms are available in sizes XS to XXL. Pros Adorable design

Organic cotton fabric Cons Stretches a lot

Awkward fit Buy now at Hanna Andersson

J.Crew End-On-End Cotton Long-Sleeve Pajama Set The J. Crew End-on-End Long Sleeve Pajama Set is made of lightweight cotton that feels airy against your skin and will keep you cool. These are pajamas best for the spring and summer seasons, as they won’t keep you warm in cooler temperatures. They offer a classic collared top style in light blue that reminds me of late ‘90s movies with Meg Ryan. Similar to the Eberjeys, they’re prone to wrinkles and you should take them out of the dryer immediately to avoid them. The arms are also very short on my 5-foot-3-inch frame and became even shorter after washing—even in cold water. They shrunk during our lab washes and lost some color, but less so than other blue pajamas we tested. All in all, we’d rate these as average pajamas for warmer weather wear. These pajamas run from XXS to 3X and in white, navy, and light blue. Pros Inclusive sizing

Attractive Cons Wrinkle easily Buy now at J.Crew

Garnet Hill Asian Wrap Organic-Cotton Pajamas The design of these roomy pajamas is unique, with an overlapping wrap top and elastic-waisted baggy bottoms. The organic jersey cotton fabric is breathable, and you will sleep cool and comfortable in these pajamas. But the Garnet Hill pajamas shrank a lot and lost their color, even when washed in cold water. During our warm-water tests, the pajamas shrunk even more and came out very faded. The deep blue color bled onto the white edges after several washes. While these pajamas are comfortable and attractive from the get-go, we don’t expect them to look good for long. These pajamas come in a variety of stylish designs and are not too long for shorter frames, as the inseam is only 30 inches. They are available in sizes XS to XL. Pros Unique cut

Breathable fabric

Cool patterns Cons Color fades quickly Buy now at Garnet Hill

Lands' End Women's Lounge Pajama Set Long Sleeve T-shirt and Slim Leg Pants The Lands' End Women’s Lounge Pajama Set is cozy and comfortable, but the sizing is off, and the top began to pill even before I washed it in cold water. I’m also not crazy about the prints available—they remind me of something babies would wear. The pajama bottoms had an odd fit—tighter at the ankles and large around the waist. Odder still, though both pieces are made of brushed back raglan jersey, the top feels soft, but the bottoms are scratchy and rough. They fared decently in our wash and shrinkage tests, only fading slightly, but the fit really threw me off. While they aren’t the worst pajamas set, you can certainly do better. They come in sizes XS to XXL, but size down in these if you insist on purchasing them. Pros Soft top Cons Pills quickly

Bottoms are scratchy

Awkward fit Buy now at Lands' End

Hanes All Natural Short Sleeve Jogger Lounge Set The Hanes Short Sleeve Lounge Jogger Set is comfortable, and the galaxy design is cute, but the upsides stop there. The polyester fabric and stitching look and feel cheap. I wouldn’t be surprised if they fell apart after several washes, as they started to look dingy and pilled after just one wash in cold water. While they didn’t have any problems of shrinkage or fading, the stitching is so flimsy that I'd worry these pajamas could easily rip. For the lower-than-most price, getting what you pay for is true—don’t expect them to last long. It is available in S, M, and L and in a galaxy, polka dot, cat, and stripe print. Pros Comfortable fit Cons Cheap fabric

Feels cheaply made $26.20 from Walmart

EverDream Sleepwear Womens Flannel Pajamas If you want a basic pair of flannel pajamas for cheap, the Everdream Women’s Flannel Pajamas are just fine. The cotton is a bit more coarse than the L.L. Bean flannels, but not uncomfortably so. A major downside, the fabric begins to pill almost immediately from the first wear. These pajamas shrank and shortened in the arms and legs, even after washing them in cold water, so I’d recommend sizing them up. The stitching and construction feel cheap, so we wouldn't expect them to last you for a long time. They're available in four different plaid prints, including red, blue, brown, and purple in sizes S to 3X. Pros Soft fabric Cons Cheaply made

Pills quickly Buy now at Amazon

Old Navy Matching Printed Flannel Pajama Set for Women Old Navy flannel pajama sets are a holiday favorite. Made of 100% cotton flannel, they’ll warm you on cold winter days and keep the holiday cheer going all year long. Sizing issues are their downfall. This flannel pajama set runs small, and was too tight in the arms and hips, creating a serious lack of comfort, even before they shrank in our wash tests. Whenever I moved my arms, it tugged at the shoulders, even though the sleeves themselves felt hugely roomy. If you're still set on these pajamas, make sure to size up and wash them in cold water and a low dryer. They're available in sizes XS to 4X and in regular, tall, and petite lengths with a variety of prints to choose from. Pros Very giftable

Warm

Cute patterns Cons Awkward fit Buy now at Old Navy

Amazon Essentials Women's Long Sleeve Crew Neck Slim-Fit Shirt and Ankle Length Slim Fit Pant Pajama Set These were our least favorite pair of pajamas and other than the cute holiday prints, there is nothing good about them. First off, the fabric is extremely stiff and they are scratchy against your skin. The fabric didn’t soften after washing and would likely need a lot of fabric softener to be comfortable. The fit of the pajamas is also awkward, they are tight on the calves and loose on the butt and hips. They also shrank during our warm-water wash tests and didn’t retain their color as well as other brands we tested. All in all, we’d say these are pajamas to avoid at all costs unless you intend to use an entire bottle of fabric softener (or maybe two) to make them comfortable. Pros Nothing we could find Cons Rough fabric

Uncomfortable fit $25.90 from Amazon

