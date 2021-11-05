The Best Strapless Bras of 2021

Credit: Victoria's Secret & Getty Images / Danijela Racic Bare Uplift Strapless Bra from Victoria's Secret fits well, feels comfortable, and (most importantly) doesn't slide down.

Best Overall Victoria's Secret Bare Uplift Strapless Bra Victoria’s Secret is one of the most popular lingerie brands in the world—and this strapless bra is proof of why. As soon as I put it on, I knew I had found the one. It’s lightweight, seamless, and comfortable enough to wear for hours on end without it sliding down once. The secret to its success is the rubber edging around the band holds it up yet is gentle against the skin. I also never thought that a push-up strapless bra could exist, but this one proved me wrong. It gave me just a hint of cleavage and I like the decorative metal V in the center that looks subtly sexy. The girls stayed right where they should the entire time I was wearing it and I felt fully supported. This is the first strapless bra I can say I’ve actually enjoyed wearing. Available in six colors, it comes in band sizes 32 to 38 and cup sizes A to DDD. Pros Supportive

Stays in place

A lot of color options Cons Limited size range Buy now at Victoria's Secret

Credit: Natori & Getty Images / Danijela Racic For a little more money, you'll get a luxe strapless bra from Natori.

Best Upgrade Natori Feathers Strapless Bra This bra is the intersection of fashionable and functional. It features gorgeous lace detailing around the band and soft, low-cup cups that cupped my breasts snugly. I wore it all day and only had to adjust it once. The band fit securely around my back but didn’t feel too tight or rub against my skin. It barely felt like I was wearing a bra, yet the underwire offered ample support and the girls didn’t move around too much. The deep V-neck allowed me to wear it under even my most risque tops and not worry about it being seen. Although, given how beautiful it is, I wouldn’t mind so much if it was peeking out anyways. My only complaints: Its limited size range—and its higher-than-most price—mean that not everyone may enjoy it. Available in two colors, it comes in band sizes 32 to 36 and cup sizes B to DDD. Pros Looks elegant and stylish

Stays up

Comfortable and lightweight Cons Limited size range Buy now at Nordstrom

How We Tested Strapless Bras

To pick which strapless bras were worth testing, I scoured the internet to find the ones with the highest ratings and reviews, the ones from highly trusted brands and those loved on social media and by celebs. With the help of our in-house scientist, we devised a scoresheet to test and evaluate each bra.

The Tester

I’m Amanda, the shopping editor here at Reviewed, as well as the former style editor. Because of that, I know a lot about, well, shopping and style. Add to that the fact that I wear a bra every day, I felt more than qualified to seek out the best strapless bras. In the 15-plus years that bras have been part of my daily wardrobe, I had yet to find a strapless bra that I could deem comfortable and that actually does what it’s supposed to: provide support and stay put without straps.

The Tests

Over the course of a couple of weeks, I spent hours wearing each strapless bra to determine which was the best of the best. I wore each one under a strapless dress and under a regular tank top. I evaluated each bra on a series of factors, including how often I had to adjust it, how comfortable it was over short- and long-term wear, and how much support it provided. I also washed the bras three times each to determine how well they held up and the durability of the material and construction.

What You Should Know About Buying Strapless Bras

When it comes to picking out the best strapless bra for your frame, there are a few things you want to look for. First, you should determine whether you want a wireless strapless bra or one with wire. While wireless options may be more comfortable, wired strapless bras will provide more support and structure for your breasts. (We tested only wired versions because they are more popular and so we could compare apples to apples.) You should then consider the cup size and band size. The cups should fully cover your breasts without any gaping or spillover; the center should sit flush with your sternum. The band, which is where the bulk of the support comes from, should fit snugly—but without binding—when hooked on the first row of clasps. As the bra stretches out with wear, you can move out to the next row, and so on. You may also want to consider the neckline and how it will work with the articles of clothing you plan to wear over the bra—is it low-cut or fuller coverage? Many strapless bras come with removable straps that can make them more versatile for wearing with halter tops or one-shoulder styles, as straps can add some additional support for holding a bra up.

Other Strapless Bras We Tested

Spanx Up for Anything Strapless Bra Spanx is best known for its shapewear but the brand also sells bras, including this strapless one. It’s lightweight and seamless, so at moments, I completely forgot that I was wearing a bra—a big win in my book! The memory foam cups keep everything nicely supported while the grip around the edges holds it in place so I never had to adjust it during wear. The only potential negative? While I like the seamless band, I’m not sure how durable or supportive it would be for those with larger busts. Available in two colors, it comes in band sizes 32 to 40 and cup sizes A to DD. Pros Lightweight

Comfortable memory foam cups

Seamless band Cons May not support larger busts Buy now at Spanx

ThirdLove 24/7 Classic Strapless Bra I’m a fan of a lot of what ThirdLove does, and this bra is no exception. It’s the strapless version of the brand’s top-selling 24/7 T-Shirt Bra, which is what catapulted ThirdLove to social media fame. I found the bra snug enough that it stays in place all day yet not too tight to be uncomfortable. There was enough support that I could even wear this strapless bra when power walking for 30 minutes and I didn’t notice any bouncing. One other cool feature of this bra—and all ThirdLove bras—is that you can choose any combination of band and cup size, including a few “half cup” sizes like C1/2 and D1/2. The only downside is that, while the wired cups were supportive, they felt too big over my breasts and there was a little extra room—perhaps I should’ve gone down half a cup? Available in three colors, it comes in band sizes 32 to 48 and cup sizes AA to I. Pros Wide range of sizes

Snug fit

Supportive wired cups Cons Cups run large Buy now at Thirdlove

Aerie Real Happy Strapless Push Up Bra This Aerie bra has a low-cut design which I love—it doesn’t peek up uninvited over top a strapless dress or shirt, which is one of my pet peeves with many strapless bras. My breasts filled the cups nicely and I only had to adjust the bra a few times when I was wearing it over the course of a day. The underwire added adequate support without cutting into me or pinching. However, one negative about this bra is that the decorative lace detail at the bottom, while pretty, feels stiff and scratchy when you have it on for a while. Available in black and beige, it comes in band sizes 30 to 40 and cup sizes AA to DDD. Legacy brand Wacoal is celebrity-approved, with Lady Gaga, Madonna, and Nina Dobrev wearing its bras. So I was excited to try its best-selling Red Carpet Convertible strapless bra. It had its upsides, like a snug and secure fit that required very little adjusting and its supportive structure that minimized bouncing and movement even through a night of dancing at a wedding. But it also had a few downsides, like the high-cut design that occasionally peeked out above strapless tops and dresses and the slightly too-large cups which caused some gaping. Overall, however, I had a good experience with this bra. Available in two colors, it comes in band sizes 30 to 44 and cup sizes B to G. Pros Adequate support

Appropriately sized cups

Low-cut silhouette Cons Limited colors

Scratchy lace around band Buy now at Aerie

Lively Smooth Strapless Bra Like ThirdLove, Lively is a popular “as seen on Instagram” lingerie brand. I liked that it has a balconette silhouette with molded cups that blended right into the band. The seams are also very sturdy and the material feels high quality—it held up well in the wash. However, I found that the cups ran very large. There was a lot of gaping and extra space between my breasts and the bra, which caused me to have to constantly adjust it. Not only that, the band rubbed against my skin in the back after an hour or two of wear. Available in two colors, it comes in band sizes 32 to 38 and cup sizes A to DDD. Pros Durable construction

Structured and supportive Cons Cups run very large

Band chafes Buy now at Lively

Vanity Fair Beauty Back Smoothing Strapless Bra I’m surprised that this Vanity Fair bra has a 4.2-star rating from nearly 15,000 reviews on Amazon because I had trouble finding anything—besides the pretty lace accent on the front—that I liked about it. It has a non-slip rubber lining on the inside that chafed and rubbed against my skin, leaving red marks when I took it off. The band itself was too tight around my ribcage and, even worse, the underwire dug into my chest in between the cups. Available in five colors, it comes in band sizes 34 to 40 and cup sizes B to DD. Pros Pretty decorative accent Cons Non-slip rubber chafes against skin

Too tight and painful underwire

Maidenform Stay Put Strapless Bra This is the cheapest bra of the bunch and, unfortunately, it shows. While I ordered my usual size, the band was way too tight and cut painfully into my back. Because it was so small, it didn’t offer any support and constantly slipped down towards my waist (similar to how an ill-fitting headband rides up to the smaller part of your head). The cups were also too small and there was a lot of spillover. I have nothing positive to say about this bra. Available in three colors, it comes in band sizes 34 to 40 and cup sizes A to DD. Pros None that we could find Cons Fell down often

Too-tight band

Overly small cups Buy now at Maidenform

