American Eagle's AE77 brand has quality high menswear—at just as high a cost

For decades, American Eagle has been known for being a staple mall retailer, selling fine basics and denim at affordable prices. But what would that brand look like if it chased the contemporary styles of, say, Todd Snyder or Banana Republic, and tacked a premium price tag on its pieces? And better yet, what if it were created using sustainable practices?

That’s what American Eagle is trying with AE77, its new premium denim label, which it says is created using “best sustainability practices” of fabrics that are better quality—both of which are reflected in the higher prices. To find out if those heftier price tags are justified, I asked the company to send me its Loose Denim, Honeycomb Thermal Crewneck, and Patchwork Workshirt, which cost $188, $98, and $148 respectively, to test out. Needless to say, each piece blew me away.

What is AE77?

Credit: AE77 AE77 claims its clothes are sustainably made and of superior quality.

Launched by American Eagle in late 2021, AE77 is designed to be a sustainable brand that takes a “planet conscious” approach to its designs. The company says that it produces clothing with sustainable raw materials “whenever possible,” utilizing organic, recycled, and “sustainably sourced” fabrics through the Better Cotton Initiative, a non-profit governance group that advocates for better cotton farming standards. AE77 claims that all dyes and chemicals are exclusively produced with green chemistry, which is a way for brands to reduce or eliminate substances that are hazardous in the chemical production process and extends to the use of water, energy, environment, and labor. In addition, 1% of AE77’s annual sales are also donated to 1% For the Planet, a non-profit organization that was founded to help pair companies with non-profits that align with values and certifies all donations.

AE77 specializes in premium denim, and its jeans come in men’s sizes 28 to 36 and women’s sizes 23 to 33 and in 5-, 10-, and 15-year washes, which offer varying levels of vintage, worn-in fades. Prices range between $168 to $188 based on style. The brand also sells elevated basics like T-shirts, shirts, outerwear, and accessories in men’s sizes S to XL and women’s sizes XS to XL.

What I like about AE77

Credit: Reviewed / Kevin Cortez The plaid Patchwork Workshirt from AE77 actually has intricate patchwork detailing, not a design printed as a pattern.

The quality is incredible

AE77 is essentially what you know and love from American Eagle, but with more contemporary styling, better quality materials, and expert crafting. These pieces fit and feel like ones from a smaller boutique retailer like Alex Crane or Adsum, or another American Eagle Outfitters-owned brand, Todd Snyder.

AE77’s Loose Denim has a tough construction that feels like it’ll last for years. These jeans have heft and thickness to them—not exactly heavy jeans, but a far cry from the typical paper-thin mall quality denim so many of us are familiar with. Their sturdiness, quality stitching, and comfortable 100% cotton makeup are part of why the pair holds a $188 price tag. The other aspect that contributes to that price is its Japanese selvage, which sees a “self-edge” on the seams of the jeans—meaning the jean’s excess fabric is wrapped into its construction instead of being cut off. This production technique is more costly and time-consuming in manufacture. It also adds a visual flair on jeans you can see on the inside of the leg and show off when cuffing—but more on that later.

The other two pieces I got—the Honeycomb Thermal Crewneck and Patchwork Workshirt—are also sturdy and well fabricated. The thermal is a loosely woven cotton crewneck that offers a bit of stretch and doesn’t pucker when it’s pulled, and as soft as it feels, it’s not thin or flimsy. The Patchwork Workshirt, meanwhile, is actually sewn with patches, not some pattern printed on the shirt. You can see the stitching of each piece of fabric that it took to assemble it together, and it looks terrific. And despite the shirt being brushed flannel—a fabric technique that makes flannel even fuzzier through the act of brushing it—I found pilling to be minimal, even after tossing it in the wash.

The fit is fantastic

Credit: Reviewed / Kevin Cortez This plaid Patchwork Workshirt is hefty and thick.

I’m a huge fan of the fit of every piece I’ve tried from AE77. For the Loose Denim, I took my typical pant size of 34 waist by 30 length. The jeans sit right at my waist with some room to spare (which is typical), but nothing a belt or a tucked-in T-shirt can’t streamline. The length hits right at my ankles (where I expected it to) and looks great uncuffed with a pair of Vans Authentic sneakers. Cuffed though, they’re exactly where I prefer my pants to hit: slightly above the ankles with some show of socks—a cropped look I prefer to show off a clean pair of white socks.

I’m between an L and XL in men’s sizes and opted for an XL for both tops, and they fit well. The Patchwork Shirt has a slightly oversized look to it that feels modern, with sleeves that stop right at my knuckles. The thermal crewneck also looks a little loose and big, but without any frumpiness to it—it’s a solid shirt that can be worn out on its own and not just as a base layer.

The pieces are attractive and interesting

Credit: Reviewed / Kevin Cortez These Loose Denim jeans from Ae77 have a selvage that feature attractive red contrast stitching.

Because AE77 has that premium “boutique” flair to its clothing, each piece offers something visually interesting and fresh. The Loose Denim—while not loose enough for my tastes—looks great. They have minor, fuzzy fraying at their hems to show off a sort of vintage look without looking old or too distressed, and the 10-year medium wash looks terrific.

These jeans also walk with you, not against you—that thick cotton holds strong, without much wrinkling or bunching up at the knees or ankles. When they’re cuffed, you can show off that selvage denim finish—an added layer of fabric sewn into the inside leg of the pants’ outseam, which has an accented red stripe.

Meanwhile, the red flanneled Patchwork Workshirt is cozy and comfortable. The colors pop well and the flannel looks awesome. The Honeycomb Thermal Crewneck has a texture reminiscent of long underwear but its ivory-white tone lends a more sophisticated vibe. I love thermals that are warm and feel like pajamas but can be worn out on their own, and this one meets those qualifiers.

What I don’t like about AE77

AE77’s sustainability claims lack transparency

AE77’s sustainability claims are not transparent. Allbirds, for example, clearly lays out its production—you can follow its labor practices, to its energy consumption, and material resources. Although Allbirds set a high bar, it’s disappointing to see a lack of information with AE77’s manufacturing process, specifically when it comes to where it’s getting resources, how it’s using green chemistry, and what kind of labor it’s using.

This may be due to AE77’s newness, but with sustainability being such a huge part of the brand’s marketing, it’s hard not to wonder how much of it is greenwashing. And doubly so considering that the labels for every piece I’ve tried reads “100% cotton,” not “organic cotton” or “recycled cotton.” Its website claims AE77’s “fabrics are made from sustainable raw materials whenever possible, including organic, recycled, and sustainably sourced materials through the Better Cotton Initiative,” but that becomes more questionable when BCI doesn’t verify the origin of its cotton, nor does it rely on organic cotton, a less water-intensive and pesticide-free alternative to conventional cotton. (For the record: Other members of the Better Cotton Initiative include H&M, Gap, Adidas, Ralph Lauren, IKEA, and Levi Strauss, so this issue isn’t exclusive to AE77.)

It’s pricey

As fantastic as all of AE77’s pieces are, they’re also all costly—a similar pair of loose-fit jeans in men’s sizes from American Eagle sells for $49.99. I love everything I’ve tried from the brand and I think the pieces suit my body well while giving me a distinct look, but the price of that high quality fashion is a high one—as it typically is. Those wanting to try its premium denim or other well-constructed pieces are best off grabbing them during one of the brand’s occasional sales.

Is AE77 worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Kevin Cortez The Honeycomb Thermal Crewneck has an interesting, attractive texture to it. It's also slightly oversized.

Yes, if you can foot the bill

I’m a firm believer in investing in pricier pieces that last longer, and I believe AE77’s clothing fills that bill. Every piece is sturdy, attractive, and made with a keen eye for finer details. However, the brand’s sustainability claims aren’t as strong as the company’s marketing makes it out to be—at least for now—and the premium quality comes at a premium cost. But if you’re looking for some new quaility basics to invest in, and you can swing the cost, AE77’s offerings won’t disappoint.

