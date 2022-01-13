This Amazon T-shirt offers a custom-made style and fit—all from an app

Amazon Made for You Custom T-shirt Pros Tons of customization options

Just over a year ago, massive online retailer and seller-of-everything, Amazon, introduced a program that constructs T-shirts fit to your style and exact body type—no visits to a local tailor needed. Known as the Made for You Custom T-shirt, Amazon claims it’ll get your exact dimensions, and allow you to build a T-shirt that is, as its name suggests, made for you.

How does Amazon achieve this? Through an app, of course. Using the regular Amazon Shopping app on your smartphone or tablet, you can design a T-shirt to your preferred style—toggling options such as sleeve length, color, and fabric—and upload a photo of you to calibrate just how it fits, no size info needed—all for the price of $25. This seems like a high price to pay for a basic T-shirt, but is it a reasonable one for one that’s a “perfect” fit?

How Amazon’s Made For You Custom T-shirt works

Credit: Amazon / Reviewed / Kevin Cortez Amazon asks for your height and weight before taking photos and loading up your digital doppelganger.

To order a custom tee, you open the Amazon app on your tablet or smartphone device and locate the product page for its “Made For You Custom T-shirt,” which can be found from a quick search. It's best to do it via the app because the program uses your phone's front-facing camera, but you can also order one on your desktop without the photo-fitting process. Once on the program’s product page, tapping the “Make My T-shirt” button will start the customization process.

From here, the Amazon app presents a number of customization options to toggle and build your T-shirt. You can choose among:

Medium-weight cotton fabric (100% pima cotton, which is a thicker, high-quality type of cotton) or lightweight tri-blend fabric (a combination of pima cotton, modal, and elastane, for added stretch)

One of 12 colors, which include soft coral, sky tie-dye, heather gray, and basics like black, white, and navy

Short, medium, or long tee length

Slim, classic, or relaxed fit

Round or V-neck collar

High, medium, or low neckline

Short, elbow, ¾ sleeve, or long sleeve length

A personalized custom label, sewn into the neckline, up to nine characters long

An option obviously missing from this wide array of customizers is shirt size. That’s where the app’s photography comes in. Before choosing from this list of shirt options, the Amazon app asks you to input your height and weight. Then, after advising you to wear form-fitting clothing, it opens up your camera’s view and ask you to place your phone vertically on the floor to snap photos of your body—one of your front profile, another from the side—using on-screen and voice prompt. Once you’re finished, the app creates a 3D rendered image of your frame, which serves as your virtual body double. You also have the option of choosing from one of 24 skin tones for your digital doppelgänger.

Each Made For You Custom T-shirt, regardless of fabric, personal label, or sleeve length, costs $25, and Amazon offers free returns, should it not be to your liking. All T-shirts are made in the USA with imported fabrics.

What I like about the Amazon Made for You Custom T-shirt

Credit: Reviewed / Kevin Cortez My Amazon Made For You T-shirt fits me well, and to my preferred style of tee.

Before ordering my Made For You Custom T-shirt, I thought hard about what makes the perfect tee for me, and how I would describe it. I prefer a workwear style of basics, so I like loose, roomy T-shirts that look boxy and have elbow-length sleeves. I like short- and mid-length tees that hit just beyond my waist on my 5-foot-11-inch frame, made of fabric that has some heft and thickness, as well as shows off a slight drape. Basically, I like tops reminiscent of Ben Davis T-shirts or Carhartt T-shirts.

Using the Amazon app to configure my Made For You Custom T-shirt was simple enough, but being able to input all of the above preferences was amazing. No, I couldn’t add some extra heft or weight to the tee’s fabric—the program is limited to medium and lightweight fabrics at the moment. But I managed to build a tee that I would describe as close to perfect for me: A relaxed fit, medium-length, rounded crewneck T-shirt, with sleeves that stop at my elbows, in a nice teal blue. The whole process took roughly five minutes, surely beating a trip to my local tailor (who no doubt would charge more than $25).

It only took five days for the T-shirt to hit my mailbox—an impressive turnaround, considering the amount of customization I was able to give—and my first impressions were stellar. I’ve had experience wearing Amazon Essentials pieces in the past, like the company’s Performance Tech T-shirt, which costs about $20 for a two-pack, and the $16 long-sleeve Fleece Crewneck, and I found their fabrics to be coarse, scratchy, and feel somewhat cheap. The Made For You Custom T-shirt, however, is nothing of the sort. It’s soft and supremely smooth. The medium-weight pima cotton I chose feels awesome on the skin and is somewhat slick, and has a cool feel to it that promises to be a comfort on warmer days. The blue teal also visually pops with a calming hue that I dig. Even the stitching and construction are superior than what I’m familiar with from Amazon’s in-house brands—everything looks and feels of high quality on this piece.

But the biggest shocker comes from the tee’s fit. It’s not perfect but it’s very close. The sleeves and tee length land exactly where I prefer them to, and the torso has adequate roominess in the midsection that's most flattering on my body. The shoulder seams also precisely line up to my frame. I would’ve preferred a larger chest area and boxier fit, but for a T-shirt that didn’t require me to share a single preferred measurement or typical size, I’m blown away by the fit here.

What I don’t like about the Amazon Made for You Custom T-shirt

Credit: Amazon / Reviewed / Kevin Cortez Amazon gave me a virtual body double to twirl around and fit into my custom T-shirt, all within its app.

This really shouldn’t come as a surprise, but taking a photo of my body, inputting my weight and height, and having Amazon hold that data feels really, really weird. Amazon says it deletes those photos as soon as your tee begins production, and that your data is only used for gathering size information, but the process feels invasive for someone who is especially concerned about data privacy.

The price of this basic T-shirt is also fairly high. Granted, you get a one-of-a-kind piece of clothing, made of top quality fabric (only speaking to the 100% pima cotton tee here), and tailored to your body. But if you plan on stocking up on these, it will get costly.

Is the Amazon Made for You Custom T-shirt worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Kevin Cortez The stitching and quality on this Made For You T-shirt is awesome, and my side profile looks great.

That all depends on what you’re looking for in a T-shirt. If you’re seeking something to throw on while lounging around at home or going for a workout, you’ll be satisfied with a a few of our best value picks for T-shirts, the Goodfellow & Co. Standard Fit Lyndale Short Sleeve Crew Neck, at $6 a pop. Spending $25 on a single T-shirt is a hefty price for a basic—though, to be fair, our best T-shirt pick from Everlane costs $30 a piece when you buy two. Still, the prospect of having a tee tailored to your exact frame could feel like overkill. All of that being said, Amazon will take your bespoke shirt back for free, should you decide it isn't right for you.

If you’re someone who likes to pay attention to outfit proportions and is particular about how something fits, the Amazon Made For You Custom T-shirt is a satisfying hit. The app experience of building a T-shirt to fit your body works so well, it’s shocking. If you’re looking for a T-shirt that fits right for you, you can’t go wrong with this Amazon offering—and if you do, you can send it back at no charge. Why not give it a go?

