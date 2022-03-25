Fair Harbor swim trunks offer all-day comfort—without a pesky mesh liner

It’s spring, which officially means it’s officially swimsuit season. most people are likely already thinking about summertime, so you might be wondering if it’s time to change up your existing trunks.

Swim trunks are about a dime a dozen—you can get a pair just about anywhere—but quality swimwear can be a little more challenging to hunt down. That’s why Fair Harbor’s swim trunks caught my eye; it seems to offer plenty of distinct styles at a reasonable price, all while helping the environment through the use of fabrics made with upcycled plastic bottles.

Curious about the quality of the company’s garments, I reached out to Fair Habor and it sent along three different styles for me to try—6-inch inseam Sextant, $88, and the 5-inch inseam Bungalow and the 8-inch inseam Anchor, both priced at $68. Here’s what I think of the plastic bottle-made swim trunks.

What I like about Fair Harbor swim trunks

Credit: Reviewed / William Goodman The Bungalow's my favorite short of the three I was sent, as its 5-inch inseam exposes the most thigh—a style I really enjoy.

They feel amazing

Swim trunks are pretty hit or miss when it comes to comfort; you either have plasticky ones that feel like wearing thin trash bags, or the oh-so-comfy pair you want to live in forever. The former is typically the price you pay for a cheaper trunk, while the latter—at least in theory—happens when you shell out a bit more. Fair Harbor’s prices are middle to upper tier, so how do they feel? Without question: excellent.

The fabric is made of what the company calls Breezeknit, which is its proprietary blend of 90% upcycled water bottles and 10% spandex. Despite being made of such harsh-sounding materials, Breezeknit is truly is soft enough to wear, both in and out of the water, for extended periods of time.

I’ve worn each pair outside with a casual T-shirt and sneakers on full days, and never once felt uncomfortable. Although the Anchor's inseam length of 8 inches is a little too long for my tastes, I like how the scalloped legs offer more breathing room for my thighs. The Bungalow, my favorite of the trio, is the shortest of the bunch I received at a 5-inch inseam, and its length offers plenty of room to show off my thighs. The Sextant, which the company claims are its most casual offering, has a 6-inch inseam and costs $20 more as it's the most functional of the bunch—it features a zipper fly and elastic fasteners that support a more structured fit, rather than relying on solely a drawstring. No matter how you decide to wear them, or for how long, you’ll likely never want to take them off—they’re that good.

The compression liner is unique and comfortable

Credit: Fair Harbor Fair Harbor's liners aren't made with mesh, but a stretchable fabric similar to compression shorts.

Most swimming trunks have liners that are a mesh, net-like construction. That’s great for the water as it dries super fast, but if you decide to wear them elsewhere, it can feel a little rough. This is not the case with Fair Harbor, which opts for a liner akin to what you’d find in athletic shorts. The liner's spandex content results in something more stretchy and moveable than liner found in typical trunks—more akin to a pair of training shorts from Lululemon. Most importantly, the liner gently compresses the leg and doesn’t chafe or ride up in any way.

The fit is excellent

I’m typically a size large in shorts and Fair Harbor shorts feels like it runs true to size, so sizing up or down isn’t necessary to get an exact fit. Because of each pair’s comfortable fabric construction and liner, each of Fair Harbor’s swim trunks fit me well—snug enough to hang onto my body, but loose enough to cinch at my waistline. Each trunk offers a small amount of waist room to spare, and the drawstrings make it easy to adjust the exact fit I seek.

Plenty of colors and styles to choose from

Credit: Reviewed / William Goodman Although the Anchor's 8-inch inseams are too long for my tastes, I love the cloudy Clark Anchor pattern they come in.

Fair Harbor has dozens of patterns and colors to choose from—quite literally something for everyone. Want a bold pattern, like an art deco print or a cloud-like blue? You got it. Want something solid-colored or subtle? You can certainly do that as well. Fair Harbor also offers a variety of inseams—as short as 5 inches or as long as 10 inches—to suit every style preference.

What I don’t like about Fair Harbor swim trunks

The pricing scale seems off

Credit: Reviewed / William Goodman Fair Harbor's Sextant trunks come in a 6-inch inseam, which hit a few inches above the knee.

Fair Harbor's fit guide has a visual chart that orders its styles from most appropriate for performance to the best suited for leisure. The Ozone, what Fair Habor says is best for performance, is a $72 boardshort that has an elastic back band meant to provide stretch for outdoor sports and water activities. The Sextant, by comparison, is Fair Harbor's premiere leisure short, and it costs $88 for the addition of a zipper, an elastic closure... and not much else. The drawstrings featured on the Anchor and Bungalow are enough of a closure for me, and the $20 jump in price to the Sextant doesn't seem like it warrants the cost—especially as the aforementioned styles offer great comfort, fit, and style for less.

Are Fair Harbor swim trunks worth it?

Credit: Fair Harbor Fair Harbor's swim trunks are a must-have for the bathing suit season.

Yes, especially if you want trunks with comfortable liners

Between the high-quality construction, inspired prints, great fit, and supreme comfort, Fair Harbor’s swim trunks are worth the cost. That doesn’t even consider the eco-friendly fabric of each short, which sees upcycled plastic bottles used as its primary material, as well as Fair Harbor's recycling program, Roundtrip, which gives consumers $5 off for any bathing suit that they send off to the company to recycle. If you’re looking to spring for a nice pair of swim trunks that are comfy enough for all-day wear, you cannot go wrong with Fair Harbor—a must-own for the warm seasons.

