Pair of Thieves’ boxer briefs stand up to the heat—and for a great price

Pair of Thieves Super Fit Boxer Briefs 2 Pack Pros Great fit

Comfortable

Cool fabric Cons Not super supportive $24.99 from Walmart

$22.99 from Target

As a native Floridian, nothing gets me riled up more than sweating through my clothes. I hate the feeling of fabric clinging to my skin and refusing to dry, and down here in the swamplands, that sentiment is doubly so when it comes to underwear.

The best boxer briefs wick moisture away in a matter of minutes, don’t cling onto the skin, offer some give and stretch, and stay put in movement—with fun designs being a bonus. After a few weeks of testing Pair of Thieves’ Super Fit Boxer Briefs, I’m happy to say that these tick all of those boxes—and they look great, too.



What is Pair of Thieves?

Credit: Pair of Thieves Pair of Thieves' boxer briefs are "cool to the touch," and smooth on the skin.

Aside from the pricey specialty brand Saxx, I don’t think I’ve worn many undergarments that manage to keep me comfortably cool in my humid climate. So when Pair of Thieves reached out to ask if I’d be willing to test out its line of “quick-dry fabric” boxer briefs, I figured, why not? I’m always on the hunt for fabrics that can stand the heat, and after seeing the men’s basics brand at Target for years now (also at Walmart, for $24.99 a pack), I figured it was worth a shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company me two two-packs of its Super Fit Boxer Briefs, which cost $22.99 a pack—or about $11.50 a pair—so I could see if they kept me cool and dry down under.

What I like about Pair of Thieves

Credit: Pair of Thieves These boxer briefs feature a mesh similar to a basketball jersey.

They fit nearly as well as much pricier underwear

Over several weeks, I’ve been wearing the boxer briefs on central Florida days as hot as 85°F (in the winter!), and they’ve served me well. They’re made of a mesh blend of polyester and elastane that looks similar to a basketball jersey, and they have a ton of stretch that allows me to move in any direction while still fitting close to the body. The company says its fabrics are “cool to the touch,” but this is something I found true only when I wasn't wearing them. Still, the Pair of Thieves boxer briefs feel breezy enough and provide plenty of airflow to keep me dry all day.

I took my typical men’s size large and the fit and feel is similar to what I enjoyed about the Saxx boxer briefs, but a little looser and less structured than the Saxx with its proprietary “Ball-Park Pouch” that supports your package between mesh fabric panels. The Pair of Thieves' legs fit snugly without being restrictive, while the flat waistband doesn’t fold or bend along with movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The design is flattering and stylish

As far as style is concerned, my girlfriend is a fan of the designs that the company sent me. She’s especially liked the all-over mermaid print pair and thinks they look flattering and cute without being too little-kiddish. Each two-pack bundles one patterned pair with one of a solid color, and the company also sells its skivvies in sets of solid colors only for those not into prints. They don’t look awful when off my body and they didn’t bunch up my thighs while walking in them—no crumpled or wrinkled appearance with these at all.

What I don’t like about Pair of Thieves

They’re not as supportive as I’d like

I prefer my boxer briefs to be snug around the leg and supportive around my inner thighs and package. These hit that former mark just fine, but when it comes to support, it’s hard to tell if they’re doing their job or if they’re a little too loose. Maybe I ordered the wrong size—I wear between a medium and large in men’s underwear and went with the latter here—but I kind of wish I went with a medium for the feeling of a more secure fit. It’s no dealbreaker, but something to keep in mind when ordering a pair.

Is Pair of Thieves worth it?

Credit: Pair of Thieves The brand makes plenty of fun patterns for its boxer briefs.

Overall, I’m very happy with how these feel and perform. If you’re in the market for a pair of breathable, comfortable men’s underwear that come in fun patterns and designs, you can’t go wrong with Pair of Thieves. The mesh garments prove highly breathable in the heat and come at an awesome price—$22.99 for a two-pack of comfort that’s comparative to Saxx, which runs $28 to $39 for a single pair. When it comes to simple, affordable boxer briefs, you won't regret snagging a pack of these the next time you’re at Target or Walmart.

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.