These bralettes make me want to ditch underwire bras forever

As someone who’s worked from home for almost two years, leggings are practically my uniform. While I’ve ditched my carefully planned outfits, I’ve yet to abandon underwire bras. I change into sports bras to work out, of course, but I still favor my trusty Victoria’s Secret bras for just about everything else.

In search of something a little more comfortable and sans wires to wear at home, I became intrigued by the brand Parade. It’s been hard to ignore its ads on Instagram—and not just because it specializes in brightly colored designs. Over the years, I’ve scrolled through countless snaps of its styles, not to mention photos of influencers, er, parading around in Parade pieces.

Determined to see what the buzz was about, I reached out to the company and inquired about testing the brand’s best-selling Re:Play line in three styles: the Plunge Bralette, the Scoop Bralette and the Triangle Bralette, which sell for $30, $28, and $28, respectively.

What are the Parade Re:Play Bralettes?

Parade is an underwear and intimates company founded in 2019 that defines itself as “rewriting the American underwear story.” It has a strong focus on sustainability, and the brand’s garments are made with a blend of recycled synthetics. It also recently launched its “Second Life by Parade” program, which allows consumers to request a biodegradable bag and send old underwear to recycle in exchange for 20% credit. The company aims to be carbon-positive by 2025 and will only use recyclable or biodegradable packaging by the end of 2022.

Although Parade started with underwear, it has since expanded its selection to bras, loungewear, and bodysuits. While it has several signature styles, it launches new colors, fabrics, and products each season.

Parade claims its Re:Play material, an original fabric developed by “ex-Lululemon product experts,” is made from the “softest recycled yarns in the world.” Each Re:Play bralette style also features Parade’s proprietary AirBand, which is a type of elastic designed “for an ultra-light underboob feel.” All three bralettes come in sizes XS to 3XL in cup sizes A to D and size 1+ to 3+ for cup sizes DD, DDD, and F.

What I like about the Parade Re:Play Bralettes

Credit: Parade / Reviewed/Hannah Southwick The Parade Re:Play Triangle Bra comes in nine colors.

The fabric is incredible

I’ve never worn a bra, or even a sports bra, with fabric as comfortable as Parade’s Re:Play. The original material—made with 85% recycled nylon and 15% spandex, with a cotton liner—is lightweight and breathable. Nothing is worse than feeling as if your bra is super-glued to your chest at the first sign of sweat, and all of Parade’s styles stood up well to perspiration-inducing temperatures.

They're surprisingly secure

Although I don’t always love how my underwire bras feel, I appreciate their security especially while wearing a sheer shirt. I was worried Parade’s bralettes would be too thin and lightweight to achieve the same effect, but to my surprise, I never felt exposed. Unlike some underwire bras, the straps and band didn’t dig into my skin or leave red marks with each piece I tested. The AirBand worked as advertised—although I have to admit, I don’t see any huge difference between the trademarked feature and bands on other bralettes I’ve worn.

They fit well

I converted my bra size using the brand’s size chart, which seems fairly accurate. Each bralette, especially the Scoop, felt snug at first, even with the straps adjusted to the largest setting. After the first hour of wearing, however, all the styles loosened to the perfect fit. The Parade bras fit like a glove and didn’t gap from the side. However, because I had to wear mine on the loosest settings, I’d recommend sizing up if you’re deciding between two sizes.

The cuts and colors are wardrobe-friendly

As for the designs themselves, the Plunge and Triangle Bralettes were my favorites. I’ve often struggled to find a bra that doesn’t peek out when layered with low V-neck shirts. The Plunge Bralette plunged so low that I never worried about it making a surprise appearance. The Triangle Bralette also features a V-neck, although it's slightly higher than the Plunge. True to Parade’s rainbow-colored advertising, the styles are each available in a wide array of colors; the Scoop and Triangle Bralettes come in nine colors each, while the Plunge is available in 10. I opted to try three jewel tones, green, blue, and burgundy, but the colors range from neutral staples to bright patterns.

They're extremely comfortable

Design choices aside, Parade bralettes made it easy to forget I was wearing a bra. While I typically ditch my bra by dinnertime, these styles were so comfortable that I didn’t bother taking them off until bedtime. Once I even grabbed a bra to put on before leaving the house…only to remember I was already wearing one of them. I’ve sometimes neglected to put on a bra while dashing out the door, but, until now, I’ve never been so comfortable that I forgot I was wearing one.

What I don’t like about the Parade Re:Play Bralettes

Credit: Parade / Reviewed/Hannah Southwick The Parade Re:Play Scoop Bra has the most coverage of the three styles.

They may not be supportive for larger cup sizes

I noticed that the Scoop Bralette and Triangle Bralette sometimes slipped out of place when I bent down to pick something up. For this reason, even though the Scoop style may look like a sports bra, I wouldn’t recommend using it for even light exercise or stretches. Additionally, because I typically take a B cup, I can’t speak to how the styles would fit for those with different support needs. However, Parade claims it designs each size separately, so the XS isn’t just a smaller version of the XL, and so on. The size chart includes band sizes 31 to 42 and cup sizes A through DDD/F. While the bralette sizing system is similar to other size-inclusive brands, some, like ThirdLove, offer sizes that also translate to G, H, and I cup sizes in certain band sizes.

Are the Parade Re:Play Bralettes worth it?

Credit: Parade / Reviewed/Hannah Southwick Parade’s trendy bralettes are all over Instagram. The Plunge Bra in Re:Play fabric features mesh accents and a V-neck.

Absolutely, if you want a super comfortable bralette

Parade’s Re:Play Bralettes are a great choice for a bra that’s supportive and feels like it’s barely there. The fashionable, functional, and lightweight designs made me want to relegate my underwire bras to the back of my underwear drawer. Plus, with so many colors and styles to choose from, it’s easy to find something that fits and flatters.

The Triangle Bralette was my favorite, as its shape is similar to an underwire bra, but all three are comfortable, ultra-soft, and easy to forget you’re wearing. The Scoop Bralette offers more coverage, while the Plunge Bralette’s deep V-neck and mesh accents are ideal for layering. If you can’t decide on just one style, take note: All three are part of Parade’s two-for-$40 section, so you can double up and get a deal.

Shop Parade Bralettes

