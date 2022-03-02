Reebok nails casual hiking comfort with its warpy and weird Zig Kinetica II Edge

Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge Pros Well padded and cushioned

From an aesthetic standpoint, I’m a big fan of outdoor apparel and technical gear. I love seeing straps, velcro, cinches, and hidden pockets on clothing as much as I do on bags, fanny packs, and the occasional weird shoe. And as far as footwear is concerned, I love anything that can fit in on a hike as much as a casual stroll in the city.

So when Reebok reached out to show me its latest city hiker, the Zig Kinetica II Edge, which retails for $130, I thought it fit right in with my current interests. Would this new shoe enter my rotation as a casual hiker built for a weekend?

What is the Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge?

Credit: Reebok Reebok's Zig series of shoes use a zigzag foam sole technology that claims to spring wearers forward. On the left, the Zig Dynamica runner, on the right, the ZigWild hiking shoe.

The story of this shoe can be told in four parts. Back in January of 2010, Reebok introduced a proprietary outsole technology called “ZigTech.” This functionality, the company claimed, would help propel runners forward using a spring-like foam—the “zig” here refers to the design of the outsole, which resembles a zigzag. The first shoe to use this outsole was the performance-based ZigPulse, made for runners and athletes.

Following the ZigPulse, Reebok released other shoes with ZigTech over the years, such as the women’s runner Zig Dynamica and the Zigwild hiker, but popularity for the technology waned. Fast forward to 2020 and Reebok archivists decided to modernize the Zig line with the debut of the Zig Kinetica. Inspired by the “future” of footwear, the shoe blends cushioned synthetic fabrics with a large, oversized outsole that wraps around the heel for a contemporary look.

Last year, Reebok gave the freaky Kinetica sneaker a sequel, the Kinetica II, further pushing that “future” motif. The II adds a gusseted tongue, a warpy grid design (think of a skewed matrix-grid for a cyberpunk look), and a see-through synthetic mesh that gives the shoe a puffiness.

The Edge version of this sequel shoe was released in October of 2020 and is built for hiking. It adds heel pull tabs, an anti-slip Vibram Ecostep outsole, and trades its shoelaces in for an elastic cinch lace system. It's available in sizes that fit men's 3.5 through 13, or women's 5 through 14.5, depending on color, and retails for $139.99.

What I like about the Zig Kinetica II Edge

Credit: Reviewed / Kevin Cortez The Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge has a warpy upper design and a jagged wraparound Vibram outsole.

They’re attractively rugged

I’m a huge fan of aggressive outsoles, so I instantly fell in love with the Zig Kinetica II Edge’s style. Those Vibram outsoles add a lot of visual heft to the shoe and a distinct jagged look, and they’re speckled in white dots reminiscent of paint splatter or stars in the night sky. The brown and beige grid design on the upper feels toned down compared to the usual out-there colorways of the Zig Kinetica II, yet the designers still managed to toss the Reebok insignia on its outer panels within the grid pattern. The outdoorsy aesthetic continues with the contrast stitching along the upper, the dotted bungee cord laces, and the outsoles’ wrap-around design that stretches from the toe to heel. This hiker’s biggest strength, for me, is in its appearance. (For the record, these shoes closely resemble another favorite of mine: the Nike Air Nasu).

They’re comfortable

But the Zig Kinetic II Edges also have the comfort to match. In my usual unisex men’s size 12, I found them to be roomy and well-cushioned, and offering extra space for impact, whether that meant declining down a hill or strolling around the city. The tongue is full of thick foam padding that fits snug and cradles the top of the foot. The super-soft insole also makes for great support overall, and the midsole has a great bounce to it as well.

They’re great for hiking

The stretchy bungee cords that replace traditional laces make sliding them on and off a cinch (pun intended). To secure the shoe, you pull the drawcord tight against the padded tongue. Pull it loose and you’ve got plenty of room to slide out without a struggle. I’ve never before put on an easier hiking shoe.

I’ve been wearing my pair over the course of a month, throwing them on for a few short hikes in my local town and wandering around the city during weekend hangs. Looking at that outsole, it should come as no surprise that these shoes can handle a light hike—I’ve taken them through dirt, gravel, shells, sand and, on one occasion, even mud, and the Vibram soles helped me trek through it all. The shoes have remained relatively clean, despite what they’ve stepped on or in, and the tough synthetic upper makes it easy to wipe off debris. Although the shoes aren’t advertised as being waterproof, the mixture of nylon and faux leather helps repel moisture from bleeding through its layers. Still, I wouldn’t recommend deliberately stepping in deep puddles in these.

They look cool with most casual outfits

During my wears in the city, I was able to match them with some baggy jeans, and once with a pair of lengthy hiking shorts, and not feel too out of place. They’re not as visually busy as I expected them to be when dressed up for a casual weekend, and I actually got a few compliments about them—both occasions ending with a surprised exclamation of “Those are Reeboks?"

They fit great if you size up

As for sizing and fit, they're advertised as unisex. Based on my experience with that kind of unisex sizing from other major shoe brands, like Nike’s ACG (All Conditions Gear) line, I correctly assumed I’d have to go a half size up. I got my pair in a unisex men’s size 12 and usually wear a men’s size 11.5. I’m glad I sized up here—if I went true to size with these, I would’ve been uncomfortable with the amount of pressure my toes would’ve felt as they scraped up against the walls of the shoe.

What I don’t like about the Zig Kinectica II Edge

Credit: Reviewed / Kevin Cortez The Zig Kinetica II Edge is equipped with aggressive Vibram outsoles, ready for outdoor use.

They’re not ideal for daily wear

As much as I love that Vibram sole, it’s not as practical as Reebok makes it out to be. I, like many streetwear pundits deep into trends like gorpcore and outdoor wear, enjoy hiking shoes that can seamlessly blend between city sidewalks and nature trails. These Vibram outsoles are a little too jagged to achieve that. They squeak when I’m on the street, and you can feel and hear the outsoles scraping against gravel and cement alike. I was hoping that sensation would dull down after a month of wear, but it hasn’t.

Those soles also make the Edge annoying to drive in. Those large underside channels, which are meant to move mud, dirt, and grime through your outsoles, also snag against the gas pedal. It’s hard to grip the gas pedal without the sole slipping and catching onto the next jagged edge. The first time it happened, I had a slight scare as if I lost control of the pedal underneath my shoe. It took me about two weeks of wear to get used to this feeling.

They aren’t cheap

The Zig Kinetica Edge II also costs $40 more than the original base model, which isn’t a terrible thing but it’s also a substantial chunk of change to upgrade to the hiking model of the same shoe.

Is the Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Kevin Cortez The Zig Kinetica II Edge is a streetwear-ready city-hiking sneaker.

Yes, if you’re looking for and easy-wearing hiker

I’m genuinely impressed by the amount of comfort these shoes provide for being a “city hiker.” The thick foam on the tongue and padded insole, super thick sole, and roomy fit make for a comfortable shoe that can handle most situations.

As a hiking shoe, it’s got the build to back it up. It’s breathable, bulky, and tough. But that rugged Vibram sole also makes it annoying to wear for city things, like drive, or sometimes even walk on a sidewalk. If you can bear the occasional scraping noise, you’ll find this shoe to be a substantial sneaker as much as it is a casual hiker.

