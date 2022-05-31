The joggers from Stitch Fix's athleisure line are softer than pajamas

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

I bought a pair of joggers for the first time last year and haven’t looked back. While I still sport leggings for working out, I’ve found joggers to be much more comfortable and stylish for both exercising or relaxing. (I feel the same way about bootleg jeans now, having worn solely skinny jeans for years.) If you haven’t tried a pair yet, I’d recommend you run, not jog, to get yourself some joggers.

So when I heard that Stitch Fix launched its first exclusive activewear brand, featuring styles including, yes, joggers, as well as everything from bras to jackets, I was interested to see how the athleisure stacked up against other fitness-ready fashions. I reached out to the company to try three style staples from the line: The WeFlex Brookes Active Jogger (of course), $68, the Naomi Medium Impact Racerback Bra, $44, and the Compression Sadie Full Length Pocket Performance Legging, $64.

What is Stitch Fix’s We Wander activewear?

Credit: Reviewed / Timothy Renzi Stitch Fix's athleisure line, We Wander, carries styles in women’s sizes XS to 3X.

Stitch Fix is a personal styling and shopping service, which provides both subscription and one-off clothing boxes with items selected by a stylist. The company sources outfits and items from over 1,000 brands and styles, including household names like Girlfriend Collective, Nike, and Columbia. It also has a handful of its own in-house lines, including office-appropriate brand 41 Hawthorn and more casual label Market & Spruce.

The latest addition to the Stitch Fix-exclusive lineup? An athleisure brand named We Wander. The collection includes styles in women’s sizes XS to 3X, depending on the product. You can receive curated We Wander styles through Stitch Fix’s personal styling service (which comes with a $20 styling fee) or forgo the fee with Stitch Fix Freestyle, which provides personalized, instantly shoppable recommendations based on your preferences. If you’d rather purchase pieces directly, however, you can also select and shop styles yourself. Prices range from $38 for a sports bra to $72 for a hooded jacket.

What I like about We Wander activewear

Credit: Reviewed / Hannah Southwick The sports bra and leggings come in complementary, trendy tie-dye.

The sports bra has lined cups and adjustable hooks

The sports bra features design elements like lined cups for modesty and a padded band for support and to prevent digging in as some spandex sports bras can. While the straps aren’t adjustable, there are three sets of hooks in the back to give you a little wiggle room when it comes to band size.

The pants have plenty of pockets

Credit: Reviewed / Timothy Renzi The joggers and leggings conveniently possess pockets.

Because clothes in women’s sizes are notorious for their limited pockets, finding a zippered pocket is like hitting the jackpot. The joggers not only have two decent-sized pockets, there’s also a small zippered one on the right side, perfect for stashing small items. I used it to store my rings when I removed them to clean the kitchen, but you could also tuck in a car key and ID to hold them securely. The leggings are equipped with convenient pockets as well: two deep ones on the sides, where you could store a phone, and a tiny built-in pocket on the waist. Because I often carry my keys with me when I run, I appreciate having several storage options.

The jogger fabric is buttery soft

I’ve never tried joggers (or leggings or sweatpants, for that matter) as soft as the Brookes Active Jogger, which is a buttery blend of recycled polyester, polyester, and spandex. I wore the pair for a couple of walks during a heatwave where temps reached 80 degrees, and the fabric remained simultaneously soft, lightweight, and breathable.

The versatile designs are easy to dress up or down

Even if you don’t opt for the personal styling option on Stitch Fix, the site provides suggestions for how to style each item. I appreciated the inspiration, especially for ways to elevate the activewear for non-workout activities. For instance, the site recommended pairing the Naomi sports bra with jean shorts and a jacket for a casual Saturday look. All of the pieces are true athleisure styles, which can transition seamlessly from the gym to everyday outings.

What I don’t like about We Wander activewear

Credit: Reviewed / Timothy Renzi You can find discounted leggings that are similar to this We Wander pair.

The leggings don’t seem worth the price

If you’re looking for quality athleisure from brands like Lululemon, Fabletics, Girlfriend Collective, and more, leggings will run you about the same or more than We Wander’s $64 pair. However, they aren’t anything special—if you’re a more budget-minded shopper, you’ll find styles from Amazon or TJ Maxx could provide a similar fit and feel to the We Wander leggings.

Is We Wander activewear worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Timothy Renzi We Wander is comfy and stylish but be prepared to spend some cash.

Yes, if you’re looking for well-designed, comfy athleisure—and don’t mind the price tags

Thanks to features like the joggers’ buttery soft fabric and the sports bra’s adjustable back, I feel the We Wander line is designed with detail and quality in mind. Because Stitch Fix is a personal styling brand, each piece is athleisure in the truest definition—easy to style as activewear or wear as part of a cute, casual outfit. If you’re game to spend the cash, you’ll likely be satisfied with most if not all of what you get—and the company’s free return shipping means you won’t get stuck with something you’re not.

