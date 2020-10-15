10 top-rated pairs of men’s sweatpants that people love

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Sweatpants season is upon us, and that can only mean one thing: we can technically go to bed and spend our entire day in the same pillow-soft pants. (Three cheers for efficiency). If you haven't yet stocked up on transitional fall items to ease you into cooler weather, no sweat. These top-rated sweatpants—from popular brands like Champion and Nike—are beloved by shoppers and reviewers alike for their sheer comfort, versatility, and cool, laid-back style.

1. These best-selling Champion joggers

Credit: Champion We couldn't be more thrilled about this iconic athleisure brand's resurgence.

Built for championships and relaxing alike, these top-selling sweats feature two pockets, a drawstring closure, and a pillow-soft cotton/polyester blend material. With over 2,300 reviews, many buyers note these sweats work well for all body types, but are particularly suited for taller folks.

Get the Champion Men’s Jersey Jogger from Amazon for $29.65

2. These joggers with over 15,000 reviews

Credit: Southpole Get every color—your wardrobe will thank you.

Boasting a slim fit for a tailored look along with a thick-cut drawstring waistband and front and back slip pockets, these wear-anywhere sweats offer a laid-back look to tone down any outfits. Their 15,000 ratings (and top-rated position on the charts) is a testament to how well-made these sweats are, according to reviewers: “Listen y'all, these aren't pants. These are warm, soft clouds that just sort of hover around your lower body. These things are unbelievably comfortable and cozy. The material is soft and flexible, so you have plenty of range of motion.” They come in 30 colors, and depending on the style you choose, you may be blessed with an extra set of pockets along the leg.

Get Southpole Men's Active Basic Jogger Fleece Pants on Amazon starting at $13.99

3. These classic Adidas sweats

Credit: Adidas If there's one pair of sweatpants to own, it's these essentials.

If you’re looking to stay on trend this fall without having to compromise in the comfort department, these classic Adidas sweats will be a daily go-to wardrobe staple. Made from a sustainable cotton and polyester blend, they include front zip pockets to keep your belongings safe, as well as a put-together tapered fit. Customers note how versatile they are for everyday: “These Adidas 3-stripe pants are just what I was looking for. They’re comfortable and they look great with any outfit.”

Get the Adidas Classic 3-Stripes Sweatpants from Nordstrom for $70

4. These Everlane sweats

Credit: Everlane So tailored, you won't even look or feel like you're in something softer than PJ's.

Everlane has become the internet’s destination for all things buttery soft and high-quality, and these sweats are no exception. As part of their Uniform capsule wardrobe collection, these sweats are backed by a 365-day guarantee. The deluxe French terry material, metal-tipped drawcords, and three pockets make this pair a winner on and off the couch.

Get the French Terry Sweatpant at Everlane for $68

5. These classic Nike sweats

Credit: Nike These sweats embody both street style and sleep style.

Instead of rocking drawcords on the exterior of your waistband, these are tucked inside for a more streamlined silhouette. Loose-fitting soft brushed fleece complete with deep pockets, these cold weather-friendly sweats (which have over 1,600 rave reviews) are a favorite among customers who love to indulge in a little much-needed relaxation: “These joggers are super soft and warm. I purchased them around winter time and they were perfect to lounge around in. I guess you can use them for the gym, too, but I love them as around-the-house pants and pajamas.”

Get Nike Men's Sportswear Club Fleece Jogger Pants from Amazon for $48

6. These popular Amazon Essentials sweatpants

Credit: Amazon Essentials If only all garments were this comfy and affordable.

We totally get that jogger-style sweats are “of the moment,” but sometimes, you’ve got to let those ankles breathe. This pull-on style pair features a drawstring closure and two side pockets on a pure cotton fleece fabric. Of its 8,800 ratings, customers say the value you get for your money is unbeatable: "I don't think there's a better sweatpant on the market for $15. They're simple in terms of style, but well made, comfortable, and the size/fit as described is correct. They certainly exceeded my expectations for the price!"

Get the Amazon Essentials Men's Fleece Sweatpants on Amazon starting at $15.50

7. These soft Hanes sweatpants

Credit: Hanes Wear them to bed or out on the town.

For the price of a pumpkin spice latte, you can treat your legs to what one of Hanes sweats' 7,000 reviewers calls "perfect for quarantine life" because "I have worn these just about every day for the past few weeks. I’m wearing them right now. They’re black, and have pockets, so I can even wear them out and most people think I’m wearing slacks. They're suitable for conversations with people who are standing 6’ away from you. I wish I had purchased more pairs." They're made from a cotton/polyester fleece blend with a touch of sustainable material sourced from recycled water bottles, and feature an interior drawstring and open hem leg.

Get Hanes Men's EcoSmart Open Leg Fleece Pant with Pockets on Amazon starting at $7.99

8. These very affordable sweatpants

Credit: Fruit of the Loom Look no further for a great pair of sweats at an even better value.

For the price of a pint at your favorite bar, you can score super comfy sweats you’ll never want to take off. They’re pretty basic, but boast all the necessities: an elastic waistband, banded bottoms, deep pockets, and the option to select up to size 4XL. Of their 2,900 reviewers, many call out their comfortable, relaxed fit (if you size up): “I have stomach bloating caused by gastritis and these are very comfortable around the waist and they also a have string to pull in and adjust. The price is very cheap and cannot be beat anywhere. Not even at a thrift store. If you also have stomach issues like me I would highly recommend these, but buy a couple sizes larger than your usual size.”

Get Fruit of the Loom Men's Eversoft Elastic Bottom Sweatpants from Walmart for $7.44

9. These Gap joggers

Credit: Gap Rely on these for everything from hikes to naps.

Fill in the gap in your wardrobe with these classic and cozy sweats complete with an elasticized rib-knit waistband and cuffs in a soft fleecy soft canvas fabric. With a five-star rating, reviewers note how high-quality the material is while being perfectly warm for outdoor fall activities.

Get the Slim Joggers from Gap for $37

10. These splurge-worthy Ralph Lauren sweatpants

Credit: Ralph Lauren Classy enough for an equestrian, cozy enough for the couch.

Soft double-knit fabric, two angled front pockets and an embroidered pony emblematic of all things so sophisticated they’re regal, these joggers are the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. As Bloomingdale’s best-selling pair, reviewers agree they exceed their expectations when it comes to sweatpants: “I love everything about these joggers. Perfect length (and I'm 6'2!), amazing quality you'd expect from the brand, and just all around my favorite lounge pants I own. The pockets are nice and deep, too. And the fabric is nice and thick, but not too thick. In fact, just writing about them is making me want to go home and put them back on.”

Get Polo Ralph Lauren Double-Knit Jogger Sweatpants at Bloomingdales for $98.50

