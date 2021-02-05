The 10 best places to buy plus-sized clothing online

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Stylish plus-sized clothes for women can be tough to find. The choices seem to be either boxy dresses or afterthoughts separate from a designer’s main collection. If you're in search of a larger size, we've rounded up some of the best places to buy clothes for plus-sized women. These 10 popular retailers are as fashionable and highly-rated as they are size-inclusive. Whether you're a size 12 or a size 40 (or something in between), you'll find tons of great picks below.

1. Nordstrom

Credit: Nordstrom Stock up on everything from dresses to loungewear.

For higher-end, luxury pieces, look no further than the racks (or online pages) of Nordstrom. With big brands like Michael Kors and Spanx and designer collabs with mega-influencers like Atlantic-Pacific, the department store is rife with jeans that make your legs look a million miles long, dresses that fit and flatter, and silky soft loungewear you'll never want to take off. Nordstrom has an entire plus-sized storefront on its website and it even offers free shipping and free returns.

Shop plus sizes at Nordstrom

2. Anthropologie

Credit: Anthropologie There's no end to the pretty prints and patterns in Anthro's plus-size section.

Bohemians, rejoice—Anthropologie has the West Coast chic look on lockdown. You might think of the retailer as a destination for home decor but it's also a fantastic place to find stunning pieces at a range of prices and sizes, from 1X to 3X and 14W to 26W. Browse the plus-sized section to fill your closet with maxi dresses, flowy blouses, and timeless denim. If you're a bride-to-be or a bridesmaid, the retailer also has an impressive collection of plus-sized wedding apparel at its bridal sister store, BHLDN.

Shop plus sizes at Anthropologie

3. Madewell

Credit: Madewell Denim for days.

There's a lot to love about Madewell, from its laidback yet stylish aesthetic to its comfy fabrics to its jeans that are famous for making your butt look fantastic. On its website, there's a diverse collection of plus-sized fashion essentials you can wear over and over, in sizes up to 3X. There's even curvy iterations of the retailer's wildly popular denim. Addtionally, Madewell has "Tall" and "Taller" sizes for women who are over 5-foot-9 or 6-feet respectively.

Shop plus sizes at Madewell

4. ModCloth

Credit: ModCloth Modern styles with retro prints are ModCloth's specialty.

ModCloth may be best known for its quirky, vintage-themed clothing but it's also one of the most size-inclusive brands out there. The retailer made headlines when it required manufacturers to offer stock in sizes ranging from XXS to 5X and started mixing in its plus sizes with regular ones, citing that plus-sized women shouldn't have to shop differently. ModCloth still has a separate plus-sized section, though, if you want a quick and easy way to browse larger sizes. Bonus: You'll get free shipping on orders of $60+ and free returns with any purchase.

Shop plus sizes at ModCloth

5. Everlane

Credit: Everlane Everlane's basics are some of the best.

You might be familiar with Everlane from social media, but you may not know that the brand recently extended some styles up to size 22. Finding minimalist-chic plus-sized clothing isn't always easy, but Everlane’s look is exactly that. Its basics—from slouchy T-shirts to structured sweatpants—are praised for being as soft as they are durable and high quality. Everlane also offers a convenient sizing guide for every product so you'll know exactly what to order based on your own measurements.

Shop plus sizes at Everlane

6. J.Crew

Credit: J.Crew/@stylishcurves Polished and put-together is the vibe at J.Crew.

Eager to add some bold colors and playful prints to your closet? At J.Crew, you'll find plenty of preppy clothes suitable for both work and weekend wear. From classic cardigans and tees to tailored shirtdresses and blazers, the retailer offers all of its pieces in sizes ranging up to 3X. For easy shopping, you can filter your search based on size, fabric, price, and even occasion on J.Crew's website. And if you're a rewards member, you'll get free shipping on all orders.

Shop plus sizes at J.Crew

7. Amazon

Credit: Amazon Amazon's collection of plus-sized clothing is very vast.

Of course you can find plus-sized fashion at Amazon and, yes, there are actually quite a few pieces worth buying, according to reviewers. The mega-retailer offers great prices on everything from top-rated bras to super soft loungewear in sizes up to 3X. Not only can you shop based on price, brand, size, and more, if you have Amazon Prime, you'll also get free shipping and returns on many items and often next-day delivery. Add in a great selection of stylish dresses and jeans with with 42,000 reviews and you’ve got a one-stop shop for your wardrobe.

Shop plus sizes at Amazon

8. Universal Standard

Credit: Universal Standard Your go-to work top, but make it comfy.

Best known for its Fit Liberty size guarantee—a genius program where you can exchange items of clothing if your size goes up or down—Universal Standard is a plus-sized shopper's dream. With sizes up to 40, the inclusive brand has a range of comfortable yet chic pieces, including cozy loungewear, casual dresses, and leggings you can wear all day, every day. Universal Standard also offers petite plus sizes for women who are 5-foot-4 or under.

Shop plus sizes at Universal Standard

9. ASOS Curve

Credit: ASOS The sleeves. The slit. The modern color.

For affordable on-trend clothes that will make you feel (and look) like a social media influencer, ASOS is without rival. There are jumpsuits, statement tops, sleek bodysuits, and dresses galore—all in sizes 1 to 22. U.S. shoppers can even sign up for premier delivery for $19 a year, which gives you unlimited two-day shipping on everything on the website.

Shop plus sizes at ASOS Curve

10. Eloquii

Credit: Eloquii There's something for everyone at Eloquii.

Bold colors, look-at-me prints, sophisticated details, and edgy embellishments? Eloquii's plus-sized clothing is anything but boring. The retailer offers sizes from 14 to 28 in styles ranging from laidback weekend wear to elegant going-out ensembles. Along with constant sales and deals on some of its best-selling products. Eloquii also now has a monthly subscription service that allows you to rent clothing similar to Rent the Runway.

Shop plus sizes at Eloquii

